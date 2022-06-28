Unrest in Udaipur after extremists behead man for supporting Nupur Sharma’s remarks

Udaipur, June 28: A man was beheaded on Tuesday, 28 June, in Udaipur's Maldas street, after he published a social media post allegedly supporting former Bharatiya Janata Party’s suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks against the Prophet. An investigation into the crime has been initiated.

Two men, claiming to be the murderers, posted a video message later in the day and sent out a threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As per the police, the victim, a tailor by profession, was attacked by a sharp-edged weapon. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, which is being termed as a Taliban-style murder.

The police have reached the spot and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has appealed to the people to maintain peace.

"I condemn the heinous murder in Udaipur. Strict action will be taken against all those involved in the crime and the police will go to the bottom of the case. I appeal to all the parties to maintain peace. Strictest punishment will be given to those involved in such a heinous crime," he said.

In the viral video, one of the two accused could be heard saying, "I will make the video viral when I accomplish my goal to teach a lesson to the hate monger." He was also heard threatening PM Modi and Nupur Sharma.

Police sources said that the plot to murder this man was chalked out some 10 days ago.

Meanwhile, the local traders have shut their shops in protest against the brutal murder. A tense atmosphere has prevailed in the region.