  1. Home
  2. 'UP+Bihar = gayi Modi sarkar' posters emerge at SP's Lucknow office after Yadav-Nitish meet

'UP+Bihar = gayi Modi sarkar' posters emerge at SP's Lucknow office after Yadav-Nitish meet

News Network
September 10, 2022

NitishYadav.jpg

Lucknow, Sept 10: Days after JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister met SP patriarch Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav as part of his efforts to unite Opposition parties, a poster has emerged at the SP office here with a message that created a buzz in the political circle here.

"UP + Bihar = Gayi Modi Sarkar (If Uttar Pradesh and Bihar join hands, the Modi government will be ousted," reads the message on the banner which has photos of Kumar and Akhilesh Yadav waving at the public not seen in the poster.

There are only two coloured elements in the black and white banner -- Nitish Kumar's green scarf (angochha) and Akhilesh Yadav's red cap -- both representing their respective parties' preferred colour choice.

Uttar Pradesh and Bihar together send 120 (80 and 40, respectively) MPs to Lok Sabha, and the party or the political formation that perform better in these two states are in a good position to form a government in Delhi.

Samajwadi Party leader IP Singh, the man behind the banner, said Saturday Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have the history of initiating events that change the course of the country's politics.

"If these states decide (to go for a change), then nothing will be left (for others). If we see the political map, the BJP would be nowhere," he said.

SP and other opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh have welcomed Kumar dumping the BJP in Bihar and joining hands with the RJD, Congress and Left parties to form a government there.

Coming close on the heels of a warm meeting between JD(U) de facto leader and the SP supremo in the national capital, the poster has sparked speculations in the Lucknow's political circle.

IP Singh, also an SP spokesperson, said the most important thing is that the Samajwadi Party, Janata Dal (United), Rashtriya Janata Dal and Rashtriya Lok Dal are the forerunners of socialist ideology, and 'netaji' Muslyam Singh Yadav is the "patron" of all of them.

"It was the Samajwadis who had earlier uprooted dictatorship, and in the coming days, it would be socialists who would be heroes of the revolution," Singh said.

Besides Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav, Kumar had also met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, INLD supremo OP Chautala and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Kumar had said he was not looking to cobble together a "third front" but the "main front".

Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati claimed on Saturday the Samajwadi Party is losing the support in of voters.

In a tweet in Hindi, she said, "The SP is losing its support base in UP, and its own actions are the main reason behind that. News of feuds within the family and the party, and its nexus with the criminal elements are quite common."

BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister of UP Keshav Prasad Maurya also took a dig at the SP.

"Restless for power, Akhilesh Yadav's SP will not be able to open its account in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The Modi wave in UP and in the country is stronger than before."

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won 62 seats in UP, while its ally Apna Dal (Sonela) had won two. The BSP had won 10 seats, the SP five, while the Congress had won one. The BJP won the Azamgarh and Rampur seats in recent by-polls, taking its tally to 64 and that of the NDA's to 66.

In Bihar, the NDA -- then the BJP, JD(U) and the LJP combine -- had won 39 out of the total 40 seats in 2019. Out of this, the BJP had a share of 17 seats, JD(U) 16 and Lok Janshakti Party of former union minister Ram Vilas Paswan six. With the JD(U) walking out of the alliance, the NDA has 23, while the Congress has one seat in Bihar and the RJD zero. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 10,2022

NitishYadav.jpg

Lucknow, Sept 10: Days after JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister met SP patriarch Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav as part of his efforts to unite Opposition parties, a poster has emerged at the SP office here with a message that created a buzz in the political circle here.

"UP + Bihar = Gayi Modi Sarkar (If Uttar Pradesh and Bihar join hands, the Modi government will be ousted," reads the message on the banner which has photos of Kumar and Akhilesh Yadav waving at the public not seen in the poster.

There are only two coloured elements in the black and white banner -- Nitish Kumar's green scarf (angochha) and Akhilesh Yadav's red cap -- both representing their respective parties' preferred colour choice.

Uttar Pradesh and Bihar together send 120 (80 and 40, respectively) MPs to Lok Sabha, and the party or the political formation that perform better in these two states are in a good position to form a government in Delhi.

Samajwadi Party leader IP Singh, the man behind the banner, said Saturday Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have the history of initiating events that change the course of the country's politics.

"If these states decide (to go for a change), then nothing will be left (for others). If we see the political map, the BJP would be nowhere," he said.

SP and other opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh have welcomed Kumar dumping the BJP in Bihar and joining hands with the RJD, Congress and Left parties to form a government there.

Coming close on the heels of a warm meeting between JD(U) de facto leader and the SP supremo in the national capital, the poster has sparked speculations in the Lucknow's political circle.

IP Singh, also an SP spokesperson, said the most important thing is that the Samajwadi Party, Janata Dal (United), Rashtriya Janata Dal and Rashtriya Lok Dal are the forerunners of socialist ideology, and 'netaji' Muslyam Singh Yadav is the "patron" of all of them.

"It was the Samajwadis who had earlier uprooted dictatorship, and in the coming days, it would be socialists who would be heroes of the revolution," Singh said.

Besides Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav, Kumar had also met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, INLD supremo OP Chautala and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Kumar had said he was not looking to cobble together a "third front" but the "main front".

Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati claimed on Saturday the Samajwadi Party is losing the support in of voters.

In a tweet in Hindi, she said, "The SP is losing its support base in UP, and its own actions are the main reason behind that. News of feuds within the family and the party, and its nexus with the criminal elements are quite common."

BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister of UP Keshav Prasad Maurya also took a dig at the SP.

"Restless for power, Akhilesh Yadav's SP will not be able to open its account in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The Modi wave in UP and in the country is stronger than before."

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won 62 seats in UP, while its ally Apna Dal (Sonela) had won two. The BSP had won 10 seats, the SP five, while the Congress had won one. The BJP won the Azamgarh and Rampur seats in recent by-polls, taking its tally to 64 and that of the NDA's to 66.

In Bihar, the NDA -- then the BJP, JD(U) and the LJP combine -- had won 39 out of the total 40 seats in 2019. Out of this, the BJP had a share of 17 seats, JD(U) 16 and Lok Janshakti Party of former union minister Ram Vilas Paswan six. With the JD(U) walking out of the alliance, the NDA has 23, while the Congress has one seat in Bihar and the RJD zero. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 2,2022

samiji.jpg

Chitradurga, Sept 2: Chief pontiff of Murugha Mutt Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, who has been arrested for alleged sexual abuse of high school girls and sent to judicial custody, was taken to the district hospital here on Friday after developing some health complications in jail, police sources said.

Police sources said the seer was questioned for several hours after his arrest late on Thursday night. He reportedly developed some health complication soon after he was sent to jail.

Accordingly, he was taken to the district hospital for check-up. Soon after his arrest, Sharanaru, who has been booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for sexually abusing two high school girls, was produced before a local court, which remanded him to 14 days' judicial custody, Chitradurga Superintendent of Police K Parashuram told reporters.

"After the order, he was taken to the hospital for medical examination and later sent to the jail," he said. The pontiff of one of the most prominent and influential Lingayat seminaries in the state was questioned at an undisclosed location by Deputy Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar, the investigation officer in the case. He was later taken to the district hospital for a medical checkup, and subsequently produced before the first additional district and sessions judge at her residence.

The judge remanded the seer to 14 days' judicial custody, following which he was sent to the district prison, the Chitradurga SP said. Along with the pontiff of Murugha Math, four others have been booked with one person working at the 'Santvana Kendra' (counselling centre by the Directorate of Women and Child Development Department), while another one has been arrested. Two others are still at large for whom a search is on, police sources said.

Parashuram said the police would apply for his police custody for more questioning. A group of advocates had on Thursday wrote to the Registrar General of the Karnataka High Court claiming that the investigation against the accused seer "is not being carried out in an unbiased, free and fair manner."

"He (the seer) has not even been summoned for investigation or his medical examination conducted. These lacunas in the investigation show that there is already prejudice caused on part of the investigation," the letter claimed.

It is alleged that the two girls, aged 15 and 16, studying in a school run by the math and residing in a hostel, also belonged to the monastery, were sexually abused. Apart from the POCSO Act and the SC/ST Act, cases have also been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the seer. In their letter, the group of advocates called for immediate intervention of the high court in monitoring the ongoing inquiry of the case in the interest of justice, so as to ensure fair and free investigations.

"The accused herein being an influential person not even being summoned by the investigating officer, let alone being arrested is utterly shocking," advocates Siddharth Bhupathi, Shreeram T Nayak, Ganesh Prasad B S, Ganesh V and Ponnanna K A said in the letter. Besides, the anticipatory bail plea moved by the seer was adjourned for today by a local court here. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 27,2022

manish.jpg

New Delhi, Aug 27: A day after Ghulam Nabi Azad’s exit from the Congress, party MP Manish Tewari said that a crack seems to have appeared in coordination between India and the Congress that existed since 1885 and that the former Union leader’s resignation could have been avoided if the party top leadership had heeded calls for introspection after multiple assembly poll losses.

Tewari said that over 20 party leaders wrote to the Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi and said that the situation could have been avoided if the consensus of a meeting held in December 2020 had been executed.

“A crack seems to have appeared in coordination between India and Congress that existed since 1885. A self-introspection was needed. I feel that had the consensus of the meeting at Sonia Gandhi’s residence on 20th December 2020 been executed, this situation wouldn’t have arrived,” Tewari told ANI.

He further stressed that the Congress leaders had already cited that the situation should be taken seriously.

“Two years back, 23 of us wrote to Sonia Gandhi that the party’s situation is worrying and should be taken seriously. Congress lost all Assembly polls after that letter. If Congress and India thought alike, it seems either of them has started thinking differently,” he added.

Adding that he is a party member he said,” We do not need any certificate from anyone. I’ve given 42 years to this party. I’ve said this before, We are not tenants of this institution (Congress), we’re a member”. Now if you try to push us out, then that is another matter, and it will be seen.”

Azad had yesterday submitted his resignation in a five-page letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi

Tewari said, “Don’t want to go into merits of Mr Azad’s letter, he’d be in the best position to explain…But strange when people who don’t have the capacity to fight a ward poll, were “chaprasis” of Congress leaders give “gyaan” about the party it’s laughable.”

In his letter of resignation to the Congress interim president, Azad had resigned from all the party posts, including its primary membership. Azad cited the “immaturity” of Rahul Gandhi, whom he blamed for “demolishing the consultative mechanism” in the party.

In his hard-hitting letter Azad claimed that a coterie runs the party while she was just a nominal head and all the major decisions were taken by “Shri Rahul Gandhi or rather worse his security guards and PAs”.

The development comes days after Azad resigned from the organizational post of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The entire organisational election process is a farce and a sham. At no place anywhere in the country have elections been held at any level of the organisation. Handpicked lieutenants of the AICC have been coerced to sign on lists prepared by the coterie that runs the AICC sitting in 24 Akbar Road,” Azad wrote.

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi, Azad wrote, “Since the 2019 elections, the situation in the party has only worsened. After. Rahul Gandhi stepped down in a ‘huff’ and not before insulting all the senior Party functionaries who have given their lives to the party in a meeting of the extended Working Committee, you took over as interim President. A position that you have to continue to hold even today for the past three years.”

Azad said that it was “worse still the ‘remote control model’ that demolished the institutional integrity of the UPA government now got applied to the Indian National Congress.”

He continued the attack on Rahul Gandhi but praised Sonia Gandhi for playing a “sterling” role as Congress President in both the UPA governments.

Azad’s resignation comes ahead of the 2024 elections and after indications that elections to the post of Congress chief would be postponed yet again.

On Friday, as many as five leaders of the Congress also resigned from their positions in support of the resignation of the veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Among those who have resigned from party posts are GM Saroori, Haji Abdul Rashid, Mohd Amin Bhat, Gulzar Ahmad Wani and Choudhary Mohd Akram. Former Jammu and Kashmir Minister RS Chib also quit the Congress on Friday. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.