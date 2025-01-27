  1. Home
  2. Uttarakhand becomes first state to implement Uniform Civil Code

January 27, 2025

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC), a law that has faced long-standing criticism from the Opposition, will officially come into effect in Uttarakhand on January 27, making it the first state in independent India to put into effect such a law.

According to the state’s chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the government has completed all preparations to implement the law, including getting approval of the rules for the implementation of the Act and training of officials concerned. The rationale given for the law is that it will bring about ‘uniformity in the society and ensure equal rights and responsibilities for all citizens.’

"UCC is just an offering made by our state in the great 'yagya' being performed by the Prime Minister to make the country a developed, organised, harmonious and self-reliant nation," PTI quoted Dhami as saying in a statement.

The BJP had made a promise to implement the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand in the run-up to the 2022 assembly polls.These polls saw the party storming to power for a second consecutive term, something never done by any other party in the state since its creation in 2000.

According to CM Dhami, the historic mandate was because of the party's commitment to passing the UCC.

The Uniform Civil Code journey in Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand state cabinet cleared a proposal to form an expert panel on the Uniform Civil Code in March 2022 in the first cabinet meeting after winning the assembly elections. The panel, headed by retired Supreme Court Judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, was constituted on May 27, 2022 to prepare the draft of the UCC.

The Desai committee submitted a comprehensive draft in four volumes, prepared after one and a half years of dialogue with different sections of the state's population. It was sent to the state on February 2, 2024 and just a few days later, the Uttarakhand assembly passed the UCC bill. President Droupadi Murmu gave it her assent in March 2024, nearly two years after the initial proposal.

Another expert committee was at work after that, headed by former chief secretary Shatrughna Singh. It was formed to frame the rules and regulations for the implementation of the Act. The Sinha committee submitted its report to the state government late last year.

The state cabinet gave its approval recently and authorised the chief minister to decide a date for its implementation. Dhami decided the date to be January 27, 2025, a day after the country celebrated its 76th Republic Day.

What is in the Uttarakhand UCC?

The Uniform Civil Code Act of Uttarakhand will govern and regulate the laws relating to marriage and divorce, succession, live-in relationships and related matters.

It sets equal marriageable age for men and women, grounds of divorce and procedures across all religions, and bans polygamy and 'halala'.

Doon University Vice Chancellor Surekha Dangwal, who was part of the panel that drafted the UCC and was among those who framed the rules for its implementation, described to PTI the provisions aimed at bringing about gender parity in matters of marriage, divorce and succession, treating all children as legitimate including those born of void or voidable marriages, simplifying the process of preparing a will and regulating live-in relationships as the most outstanding in the UCC. She termed gender parity across all religions as the spirit of UCC.

According to Duggal, the UCC makes registration of all marriages and live-in relationships mandatory. She also said that the government has created facilities to help people register their marriages online so that they do not have to run around government offices for it.

"Another remarkable feature of the UCC is that it treats all children as legitimate. We have in fact totally done away with the term illegitimate in the context of children," she said. The UCC also makes a special provision for defence personnel called "privileged will" which can be made both in writing or by word of mouth.

Any soldier or air force personnel engaged in an expedition or actual warfare or a mariner at sea can make a privileged will for which rules have been kept flexible.

UCC criticism

Opposition leaders have criticized the UCC, arguing that it may lead to societal division along religious lines and might be impractical and overly ambitious.
The debate surrounding the UCC extends beyond Uttarakhand, as Article 44 of the Indian Constitution advocates for a uniform civil code across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has referenced the Supreme Court's direction on the need for a common code, stressing that fulfilling the vision of the Constitution's framers remains a national goal.

Uttarakhand's implementation of the UCC is likely to set a precedent, with other states potentially following suit. The success of the law's implementation will depend on its ability to balance individual rights and social harmony.

As Uttarakhand stands at the forefront of this legal revolution, the coming weeks will offer a clearer picture of how the UCC will be received, both in the state and across India. The state's experience with the UCC will undoubtedly shape the future of personal law reform in the country.

What is the implementation process?

Shailesh Bagauli, secretary (home), stated that the government will issue two notifications: one for the implementation of the UCC and another for the rules and regulations, officially launching the UCC in the state.

Dhami had promised to implement the UCC if re-elected during the 2022 state polls. After becoming CM, he appointed a five-member committee led by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai to draft the code, which received feedback from over 2.3 lakh people, representing nearly 10% of Uttarakhand's families.

The 740-page draft was presented to the chief minister on February 2, 2024, approved by the cabinet on February 4, tabled in the assembly on February 6, and passed the following day. Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (retd) approved the bill on February 28 and President Droupadi Murmu subsequently signed it on March 11.

Dr P A Hameed Padubidri
January 16,2025

The depth of tie between India and Saudi Arabia dates back to the time immemorial. Both nations share a robust and long-standing partnership built on mutual respect, shared interests, and cultural ties. This partnership has been further strengthened by bilateral engagements aimed at fostering cooperation in diverse areas like Hajj pilgrimage management, trade, business, education, human resources, technology, interfaith dialogue etc. 

Given the circumstances, the Indian Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs & Minority Affairs, Mr. Kiren Rijiju, embarked on a significant official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to attend the Hajj and Umrah Conference and sign the bilateral Hajj agreement for 2025. During this visit, the minister achieved various remarkable milestones that cherished a lasting reminiscence in the minds of the authorities, citizens & Indian diaspora. 

Hon. Minister, Kiren Rijiju, arrived in Riyadh King Khalid Intl. Airport on Jan 11, 2025 afternoon and was warmly welcomed by the Indian Ambassador, Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan and others with a floral boutique as a plaque of respect & dignity. He has been on 4-days official tour in the KSA that ended on Tuesday. The minister’s visit recapped and highlighted the deep-rooted friendship between India and Saudi Arabia. The visit commenced with a focus on enhancing Hajj arrangements and strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations. 

Engagement with the Indian Diaspora 

His overwhelmed zeal to engage with the Indian diaspora became evident as he attended the Indian Diaspora Interaction Program at once. The program was organized in the same evening by the Embassy of India at its auditorium in Riyadh. 

After receiving the grand felicitation from the Indian diaspora, he addressed the audience applauding their contribution to the growth & development of the Kingdom, and also emphasized the strong ties & strategic partnership between India and Saudi Arabia. 

He said-“Saudi Arabia is not merely a habitat to 2.6 million Indian diaspora, but also a key partner in augmenting global stability & prosperity”. 

“As a close ally of Saudi Arabia, it’s proud to say that India stood out as a center point of global power connected with almost every nation; unlike earlier, a sense of pride arose amongst the Indians as a positive paradigm is shown globally towards the Indians”, he added. 

The event featured cultural performances by community children and coincided with the celebrations of Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas and World Hindi Diwas. He praised the students stage performance & talents. He distributed prizes to the best achievers of various talent programs held in the international schools in Riyadh. 

Jeddah Visit & Participation at Hajj Conference & Exhibition 

Main Event: 

Mr. Rijiju participated in the opening ceremony of the fourth edition of Hajj Conference and Exhibition held on 13 Jan, 2025 in Jeddah. Prof. Abdulaziz Al-Wazzan, Deputy Minister for Umrah Affairs, along with other dignitaries received the minister and greeted with a warm reception upon his arrival in Jeddah 

Key Highlight: 

The exhibition focused on logistics, safety and enhancing the overall pilgrimage experience. The initiative was lauded for its comprehensive approach to enriching this sacred journey for millions of pilgrims worldwide. 

It’s a great privilege and honor that the Indian minister took part as one of the key stakeholders in the Conference-held under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman that took place in Jeddah from 13–16 January, 2025. The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah hosted the event emphasizing collaboration to enhance pilgrim services, improve more transparency and introduce innovative solutions. 

The event gathered prominent participants from 87 countries including India, comprising government ministers, diplomats, academics, scholars and others fostering a global dialogue on enhancing Hajj and Umrah services. It reflected the Kingdom’s commitment to modernizing Hajj operations while preserving its spiritual significance. 

Signing the Bilateral Hajj Agreement 2025 

Main Event: 

Mr. Rijiju met with Dr. Tawfiq Bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, Minister for Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia, to finalize and sign the Hajj Agreement for 2025. The event served as a remarkable platform to sign the bilateral Hajj agreements. Both leaders emphasized their commitments to improving the services and facilities provided to pilgrims, ensuring a smooth and fulfilling Hajj experience. 

Key Highlight: 

India’s Hajj quota for 2025 has been set at 175,025 pilgrims by Saudi Arabia, and the Indian Minister sought an additional allocation of 10,000 slots for this year’s pilgrimage. It’s likely to be a fabulous milestone in the bilateral dialogue held with the Saudi Arabian government. 

Meeting with Muslim World League Secretary-General 

Indian Minister, Kiren Rijiju engaged in meaningful discussions with H.E. Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa, Secretary-General of the Muslim World League. The conversation highlighted Dr. Al-Issa’s impactful visit to India, during which he championed the cause of interfaith harmony and global peace. Dr. Al-Issa commended India’s vibrant cultural heritage and its steadfast commitment to fostering diversity and inclusivity. Both leaders reaffirmed their dedication to strengthening ties between nations and promoting understanding and mutual respect among faiths, emphasizing the importance of collaborative efforts to build a more peaceful and unified world. 

Visit to Jeddah Hajj Terminal 

Main Event: 

The visit to the Jeddah Hajj Terminal was conducted to assess the readiness and logistical arrangements for Hajj 2025. This included a review of facilities such as immigration processing, baggage handling systems, and transport coordination for Hajj pilgrims. 

Key Highlight: 

Minister Rijiju examined the logistical arrangements, emphasizing the importance of ensuring comfort and efficiency for the large number of Indian pilgrims expected to arrive in Saudi Arabia. The minister’s inspection also focused on ensuring smooth operations for the nearly 175,025 Indian pilgrims of this year’s Hajj. This visit is a part of broader efforts to streamline operations and address any challenges ahead of the pilgrimage season. 

A Visit to the Holy City of Madinah & meeting with the Governor of the Region 

Key Event: 

Mr. Rijiju traveled to Madinah Al-Munawwarah, one of the holiest places, to inspect the arrangements for Indian pilgrims for Hajj 2025. He also gave visits to Quba Masjid & Qiblatain Masjid in the city. 

Main Highlight: 

The Minister reiterated India’s dedication to ensuring a spiritually fulfilling and seamless pilgrimage experience & maximum comforts for all pilgrims. 

A high-level meeting was held by the minister with HRH. Saud bin Khalid Al Faisal, Deputy Governor of the Al Madinah Region. The discussions revolved around Hajj preparations and enhancing India-Saudi Arabia collaboration to provide a memorable and smooth experience for pilgrims. 

The Indian minister’s meeting with H.H. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistic Services, was another milestone achieved during his visit. Both ministers explored ways to strengthen cooperation in the transport sector, ensuring safe and efficient movement for pilgrims during Hajj. 

Strengthening Parliamentary and Cultural Ties 

Another significant event that’s evident during his trip was his meeting with H.H. Maj. Gen. Abdulrahman Snitan A. Al-Harbi, Member of the Shura Council and Chairman of the Saudi-India Parliamentary Friendship Committee. Bilateral dialogue was held between the two prominent leaders that focused on enhancing bilateral ties through student exchange programs, cultural exchanges, and tourism. Minister Rijiju extended an invitation to Saudi students to study in India and encouraged Saudis to explore India’s cultural diversity. 

Visit to Diriyah – A UNESCO World Heritage Site 

The Union Minister Kiren Rijiju visited Diriyah-a historical place & UNESCO World Heritage Site-in Riyadh. Diriyah holds immense cultural importance as the birthplace of the Saudi state and the original home of the royal Al Saud family. The At-Turaif District within Diriyah, once the center of power for the Al Saud dynasty, showcases traditional Najdi architecture and is a key attraction. Mr. Rijiju expressed his gratitude for the warm hospitality extended by the Saudi hosts and appreciated the opportunity to witness this remarkable testament to the Kingdom’s heritage. 

In conclusion, the Indian Minister for Parliamentary & Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju’s visit to Saudi Arabia marked a significant step toward deepening the multifaceted relationship between the two nations. From finalizing the Hajj Agreement to exploring avenues for cultural, educational, and economic collaboration, the visit showcased the shared commitment of India and Saudi Arabia to fostering peace, mutual understanding, and progress. 

This visit will undoubtedly pave the way for stronger bilateral ties and a brighter future for both nations. If i say in the minister’s expression, this will certainly strengthen the people-to-people bond between our two great countries. 

This is a special report by Dr P A Hameed Padubidri, a lawyer, freelance writer, social worker, legal advisor based in Riyadh. He may be reached at [email protected] 

January 14,2025

New Delhi: Social media giant Meta is set to get a summons from a Parliamentary Standing Committee over its boss Mark Zuckerberg's remark on the 2024 Indian general election. Nishikant Dubey, BJP MP and chairman of the House panel on Communication and Information Technology, said Meta would be summoned on grounds of spreading misinformation.

"Misinformation on a democratic country maligns its image. The organisation would have to apologise to the Parliament and the people here for this mistake," Mr Dubey said in a post on X.

In a podcast on January 10, the 40-year-old Facebook co-founder said the Covid pandemic had led to an erosion of trust in incumbent governments the world over. He incorrectly cited India's example in this connection. "2024 was a very big election year around the world and all these countries, India, had elections. The incumbents basically lost every single one. There is some sort of a global phenomenon - whether it was because of inflation or the economic policies to deal with Covid or just how the governments dealt with Covid. It seems to have had this effect that's global," he said.

Soon after, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw fact-checked Zuckerberg's remark and said the people of India had reaffirmed their trust in the NDA led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha election held last year.

"As the world's largest democracy, India conducted the 2024 elections with over 640 million voters. People of India reaffirmed their trust in NDA led by PM @narendramodi Ji's leadership. Mr. Zuckerberg's claim that most incumbent governments, including India in 2024 elections, lost post-COVID is factually incorrect," Mr Vaishnaw, who handles portfolios of Railways, Information and Broadcasting and Electronics and Information Technology in the Modi 3.0 government, said in a post on X.

"From free food for 800 million, 2.2 billion free vaccines, and aid to nations worldwide during COVID, to leading India as the fastest-growing major economy, PM Modi's decisive 3rd-term victory is a testament to good governance and public trust. Meta, it's disappointing to see misinformation from Mr. Zuckerberg himself. Let's uphold facts and credibility," he added.

The ruling BJP, which had scored thumping victories in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls, suffered some setbacks in the general election last year and ended below the majority mark. The NDA alliance, however, crossed the magic figure comfortably with key allies bolstering the BJP's numbers. A united Opposition led by the Congress did make gains, but fell well short of the numbers required to turn the tables. With Modi 3.0, Prime Minister Modi became only the second Indian Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru to get the top post for three consecutive terms.

News Network
January 22,2025

Israeli forces have killed at least eight Palestinians and injured 35 others in an attack on the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, prompting Hamas to call for full mobilization of Palestinian youths against the occupation forces.

Palestinian media reported that the regime’s forces, backed by helicopters, raided Jenin and its refugee camp on Tuesday morning following several drone strikes.

The spokesman for the Palestinian security forces, Anwar Rajab, said in a statement that Israeli forces had "opened fire on civilians and security forces, resulting in injuries to several civilians and a number of security personnel, one of whom is in critical condition".

Israel’s military also confirmed that its soldiers, police and intelligence services had begun an operation, which Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister, described as a "large and significant" operation to "eradicate terrorism.”

The attack on Jenin, where the regime’s forces have carried out multiple raids and large-scale incursions over the past year, comes only two days after the start of a long-awaited ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

Hamas said in a statement that people in Gaza “mourn the martyrs of Jenin who fell to the fire and bombardment of the occupation.”

The resistance group also urged Jenin’s “rebellious youth to mobilize and escalate confrontations with the Israeli army.”

Hamas said that the offensive “launched by the occupation in Jenin will fail, just like all its previous military operations against our people,” in Gaza.

The resistance group, which fought Israeli forces for 741 days in the besieged Gaza Strip, said its unprecedented operation against the occupied territories in October 2023, was “the final nail in the coffin of the collapsing Israeli regime.”

