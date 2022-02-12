Uttarakhand CM vows to impose Uniform Civil Code after polls

  1. Home
News Network
February 12, 2022

Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand after polls, promised Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

"Implementing Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand at the earliest will boost equal rights for everyone in state. It'll enhance social harmony, boost gender justice, strengthen women empowerment and help protect the extraordinary cultural-spiritual identity and environment of the state," Mr Dhami said.

Details to follow.

News Network
February 6,2022

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and Chief Minister's Political Secretary M P Renukacharya urged the Karnataka government to book sedition cases against three Congress leaders Tanvir Sait, U T Khader and Zameer Ahmed Khan.

The MLA, who intimate photos with a nurse had gone viral, accused the Congress leaders of instigating girl students of the Muslim community to attend classes wearing hijabs.

Speaking to media persons in Honnali town on Sunday, he alleged that some terrorist organisation is behind this development and it wants to harm communal harmony in the state. 

So girl students of the Muslim community started attending classes wearing hijab recently, he said.

He also said that the state government would not allow Karnataka to become Taliban.

Wellwisher
 - 
Sunday, 6 Feb 2022

Arrest this sexy scandal criminal under posco put him behind bar atleast 2years.
Then only he will understood about Indian constitution.
After all nagpur sewak followers of godse.

News Network
February 1,2022

ditalrupee.jpg

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2022 speech mentioned that India will take the route of Central Bank Digital Currency. She said that the introduction of CBDC or Digital Rupee, will give a big boost to digital economy.

What is a CBDC?

CBDC is a legal tender issued by a central bank in a digital form. It is similar to a fiat currency issued in paper and is interchangeable with any other fiat currency.

Who will launch the CBDC?

The Reserve Bank of India will launch the CBDC from the upcoming financial year. This follows the government’s plans to launch the CBDC that will be backed by blockchain technology.

What is the need for CBDC?

According to Investopedia, the goal is to provide users with convenience and security of digital as well as the regulated, reserve-backed circulation of the traditional banking system.

What does the Budget announcement mean?

The announcement in the Budget essentially expresses the government’s intention on cryptocurrencies and other virtual currencies. The RBI has on several occasions flagged concerns of money laundering, terror financing, tax evasion, etc with private cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ether, etc and had planned to announce its own CBDC.

What does this change for citizens?

There are several models proposed by technology experts and evangelists on how the Digital Rupee could be transacted but a formal announcement by the Reserve Bank of India will likely detail how the Digital Rupee will be transacted by citizens. One chief difference will be that a Digital Rupee transaction will be instantaneous as opposed to the current digital payment experience.
 

Media Release
February 2,2022

markaz1.jpg

Markaz English Medium School, Karanthur, Calicut has been certified by British Council, under the auspices of British High commission conducts  assessments and observations Globally for promoting International  Dimensions in school curriculum. 

MEMS International gets this certification for the second time.

School Principal Kalam Siddiqui received the certificate in the presence of Sheikh Abu Bakar Ahmed chancellor Jamia Markaz,  from Ahammed Devarkovil, Hon: Minister for Ports, Museums and Archaeology. School Manager Shaheer Azhari, Vice Principal Mohammed Rifay Mangalore , PTA executives Showkath and AbduRahman were present at the occasion.

Facilities at School:
Serene Campus 
CBSE Curriculum
Moral Education 
Smart Classrooms 
Innovation Lab ATL (Atal Tinkering Lab) 
Full-fledged Science Labs, Library, IT Lab, Basketball court,Spacious Ground ,SPC, CCA, Transportation, Entrance coaching and Hostel facilities 

Admissions are Open for academic year 2022-23 Started for ZeeQue, KG , Grade I - IX, Plus One Science. 

Contact: 0495 2800302, +91 9036913486

markaz2.jpg

Mohammed Ashraf Ali
 - 
Thursday, 3 Feb 2022

Best of luck

