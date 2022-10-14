  1. Home
  2. Varanasi court rejects Hindutva plea for carbon dating of alleged shivling inside Gyanvapi masjid

October 14, 2022

Lucknow, Oct 14: A Varanasi district court Friday rejected a plea by four Hindutva women seeking carbon dating of a stone inside the Gyanvapi Mosque during the videography survey of the premises earlier this year, saying that it could 'damage' it. The Hindutva outfits are claiming it to be shivling.

The court, which had earlier reserved its ruling on the petition, said that it would be a violation of the Supreme Court's directive of preserving the alleged 'shivling', if it suffered damage owing to the use of ground penetrating radar during carbon dating.

The court, delivering its ruling before a packed courtroom, also said that it (possible damage to the Shivling) could also ''hurt religious sentiments'' of the people. Thereby, it deemed it improper to issue a directive to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for carbon dating.

One of the lawyers for the petitioners Madan Mohan Yadav said that they had the option of challenging the ruling in the higher court. ''We have the option of approaching the high court. We will put forth our contention before it,'' he added.

Another lawyer for the Hindu petitioners, Vishnu Jain, said that he would challenge the ruling in the Supreme Court but declined to elaborate.

Upon the women's petition seeking carbon dating of the 'Shivling' a few months ago, the court had sought clarifications on whether it could order for a scientific investigation and also if the 'Shivling' could be made part of the case. The court had also heard the Muslim parties, which had opposed the plea for carbon dating.

The Hindu lawyers had claimed that a 'Shivling' was found at a small pond after which the court had ordered the sealing of the place. Lawyers representing the Muslim parties, however, refuted the claim and said that what was being called a 'Shivling' was in fact a 'fountain'. 

The premises had been a bone of contention between the two communities for the past several decades but there was renewed clamor to ''take back'' the Kashi Vishwanath Temple premises by the saffron outfits after the favourable decision of the apex court in the Ram Temple case.

Hindu petitioners contended that a part of the temple had been demolished by the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in the 17th century. The Muslim side contended that the mosque existed before the reign of Aurangzeb and also claimed that the same had also been mentioned in the land records.

October 1,2022

Mangaluru, Oct 1: A council meeting of the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has approved an agenda regarding the recommendation of its Standing Committee on Town Planning and Reforms to name a junction in Surathkal as ‘Sri Vinayak Damodar Savarkar Circle’.

The proposal mooted by Mangaluru City North MLA Y Bharath Shetty of the BJP was earlier discussed in the council in 2021. The council meeting chaired by mayor Jayanand Anchan on Friday approved the agenda and the proceedings in this regard will be ratified in the next council meeting. After the ratification of the agenda, the proposal will be sent to the government for approval.

Based on MLA Shetty’s request, the council in its meeting on October 30, 2021 had referred the proposal to the Standing Committee on Town Planning and Reforms for a report. Accordingly, the committee members on February 15 had visited the spot and decided to recommend the council to name the junction after Savarkar.

When the agenda came for discussion on Friday, members from the opposition – Congress and SDPI raised objections. “We had objected to the proposal when it was tabled in the council in October. We will raise objections again when the proceedings of the meeting will be tabled in the next council meeting for ratification,” opposition members said.

October 10,2022

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav died in Medanta hospital of Gurugram on Monday. He was 82.

Here is a timeline.

1939: Born in Saifai village of Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh.

1967: Entered Uttar Pradesh assembly for the first time from Ram Manohar Lohia's Sanyukt Socialist Party.

1968: Joined Bharatiya Kranti Dal of Chaudhary Charan Singh. This party merged with Sanyukt Socialist party and Bharatiya Lok Dal was formed. After emergency (1975-1977) Bharatiya Lok Dal merged with Janata Dal.

1977: Becomes minister for the first time.

1982-1987: Becomes Member of Legislative Council and Leader of Opposition in the Council.

1996: Contests Lok Sabha polls for the first time from Mainpuri, UP, and becomes Defence minister.

1998: Becomes Lok Sabha member again from Sambhal, UP.

1999: Becomes an MP again from Sambhal. 1980: Becomes Lokdal state President.

1985-87: Becomes state president of Janata Dal.

1989-1991: Becomes Uttar Pradesh CM first time.

1992: Forms Samajwadi Party.

1993-95: Becomes UP CM second time.

2003: Became UP CM third time.

2003: Death of wife Malti Devi, marries Sadhna Gupta.

2004: Becomes MP from Mainpuri.

2007: Becomes Leader of Opposition in the UP state assembly.

2009: Becomes MP from Mainpuri.

2014: Becomes MP from Azamgarh and Mainpuri, resigns from Mainpuri.

2019: Becomes MP (seventh time) from Mainpuri.

2022: Dies at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital.

October 4,2022

Honnavar, Oct 4: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a closure report in the sensational Paresh Mesta death case to a court in Honnavar, a coastal town in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district. The federal investigation agency has filed a 1,500 page closure report after investigating the case for more than 4 years.

The CBI in its report said that the 19-year-old Mesta's death was not a murder.

"During the investigation, no incriminating evidence has emerged showing the involvement of accused persons and the medico-legal evidence/opinion collected from multiple institutions clearly established the cause of death of Paresh Mesta as anti-mortem drowning," the CBI report read.

The court will be hearing the matter on November 16.

Case of drowning portrayed as murder

Fisherman Mesta disappeared on December 6, 2017, following an incident of mob violence in Honnavar of Uttara Kannada district. After two days, his body was found near a lake.

Hardline Hindutva groups, backed by BJP, which was then Opposition party in Karnataka, alleged that the Mesta was murdered by Muslims and his body was dumped later near the lake.

They also had claimed that Mesta was tortured by Muslims before being dumped, but the police had refuted the claims and had released the forensic report.

But it did not satisfy the right-wing groups and led to large-scale communal violence in Honnavar, Kumta and Sirsi. The BJP had demanded an inquiry by the National Investigation Agency.

The then Congress government led by Siddaramaiah was accused by the BJP of trying to cover up the case. After pressure from the Opposition, Siddaramaiah handed over the case to CBI on December 13, 2017.

After CBI submitted the report, former chief minister Siddaramaiah sought an apology from the BJP.

