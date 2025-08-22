  1. Home
VP polls explained: CP Radhakrishnan vs Sudershan Reddy - who has the numbers?

coastaldigest.com news network
August 19, 2025

The Vice President’s post is now vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned at the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Elections will be held on September 9, and it’s shaping up to be a direct fight between the NDA and the I.N.D.I.A. bloc.

NDA’s Candidate: CP Radhakrishnan

The ruling NDA has named CP Radhakrishnan, the Governor of Maharashtra, as their candidate.

•    He comes from Tamil Nadu’s Gounder community, which the BJP has been trying to woo.

•    He is a long-time RSS worker, a former Tamil Nadu BJP president, and was earlier the Governor of Jharkhand too.

•    Known for his clean image, he also helped grow the BJP in Coimbatore, a politically sensitive city.

For the BJP, choosing him is also a way to strengthen its weak base in Tamil Nadu.

Opposition’s Candidate: B Sudershan Reddy

The Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A. surprised many by announcing Justice B Sudershan Reddy, a retired Supreme Court judge, as their choice.

•    Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge called his nomination part of an “ideological battle” against the BJP.

•    Before this, names like ISRO scientist Mylswamy Annadurai and Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi were also considered.

•    The Trinamool Congress opposed Annadurai’s name because it would make the contest look like a “Tamil vs Tamil” fight against Radhakrishnan.

The Numbers Game

The Vice President is elected by an Electoral College of all MPs from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

•    Total MPs: 782

•    Winning mark: 392 votes

Right now, the NDA clearly has the advantage:

•    NDA MPs: 423 (293 in Lok Sabha + 130 in Rajya Sabha)

•    Opposition MPs: fewer than this, which means if NDA allies stay united, Radhakrishnan is almost certain to win.

Agencies
August 18,2025

INDIA.jpg

New Delhi: Amid its face-off with the Election Commission over allegations of vote fraud, the INDIA Opposition bloc is considering bringing a motion to remove Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, sources have said.

According to the sources, Opposition parties discussed bringing the motion to remove the poll body chief during a meeting of their leaders at Parliament this morning.

The process to remove a Chief Election Commissioner is similar to that of a Supreme Court Judge. Such a motion requires to be passed by a two-thirds majority in both Houses of Parliament and the grounds of removal are "proved misbehaviour or incapacity".

The Opposition parties' plans on this subject follow the poll body chief's strong remarks targeting the INDIA bloc's allegations of vote fraud.

Hitting back at senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "vote chori" offensive, Mr Kumar yesterday said using such "improper words" amounts to insulting the Constitution.

At a press meet last afternoon, the Chief Election Commissioner said the poll body was being used as a launchpad to target India's voters for political motives and that the poll body stands firmly with the voters. He said every party is the same for the Election Commission and that it does not discriminate between the ruling party and the Opposition.

Earlier this month, Mr Gandhi had alleged vote fraud in the Mahadevapura Assembly segment in Karnataka during the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha has now launched the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar. This Yatra will cover 1,300 km across 20 districts of the poll-bound state. The Congress and its ally RJD have challenged the Special Intensive Revision of voter lists in Bihar, alleging that the poll body is colluding with the BJP to tinker with the voter rolls and give an advantage to the ruling party.

Countering such allegations, the poll body chief yesterday said, "More than 1 crore officials, over 10 lakh booth-level agents and over 20 lakh polling agents work for a Lok Sabha election. Can anyone steal votes in front of so many people and with such a transparent process? Some allegations of double voting were made, but when we asked for proof, we got nothing. Such allegations scare neither the Election Commission nor any voter."

Following Mr Gandhi's allegations regarding Mahadevapura, the Karnataka poll body had asked him to take an oath and submit a declaration that he had irregularities in the voter list. Mr Gandhi has refused and said the data he cited was the poll body's, not his.

Stressing that the Congress leader must submit an affidavit, Mr Kumar said. "Affidavit has to be given or (he) must apologise to the nation. There is no third option. If we don't receive an affidavit within seven days, it means these allegations are baseless."

Asked about the plan to push for the poll body chief's removal, Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain said, "The Chief Election Commissioner spoke like a BJP spokesperson. We will use every option available to us in a parliamentary democracy."

The BJP has slammed the Opposition parties over these reports. Rajya Sabha MP Radha Mohan Das Agarwal said, "What can we expect from fools? I am surprised they have not brought impeachment motions against the Supreme Court and high courts."

coastaldigest.com news network
August 9,2025

Ramya.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 9: The cyber crime police have arrested the prime accused in the case of sending vulgar and threatening messages to actor and former MP Ramya’s Instagram account, allegedly from multiple fan accounts of actor Darshan.

The accused, identified as Pramod Gowda of KR Puram, was named in Ramya’s complaint to City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh on July 28. The FIR also names 43 other account admins. According to police, Pramod used his friend’s mobile phone to send abusive, obscene, and threatening messages to the actress.

So far, six people have been arrested. Two minors involved in sending derogatory messages have been let off with warnings. Two more accused — Obanna and Gangadhar — have also been identified.

Ramya faced a barrage of cyberbullying after posting on Instagram and X about the Supreme Court proceedings in the Renukaswamy murder case, in which actor Darshan is accused No. 2. She had urged that Renukaswamy’s family be given justice, stating, “No one is above the law.”

Following these posts, she received a flood of abusive, vulgar, and threatening messages, including murder and rape threats. Police say the harassment was a direct reaction to her comments after Darshan’s arrest.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 14,2025

darshan.jpg

The Supreme Court has cancelled the bail of popular Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa in the murder case of 33-year-old fan Renukaswamy, who was allegedly kidnapped, tortured, and killed by the actor and his associates.

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan set aside the Karnataka High Court’s earlier order granting Darshan bail, calling it a serious mistake. The court also ordered that Darshan be taken back into custody immediately.

SC slams High Court ruling

The judges said the High Court’s bail order was based on a “mechanical exercise of power” and could affect the trial by allowing the accused to influence witnesses. Justice Mahadevan described the High Court’s decision as “perverse” and “unacceptable,” adding that only trial courts have the authority to conduct pre-trial assessments.

Justice Pardiwala praised Justice Mahadevan’s order, saying it sent a clear message: “However big the accused may be, he or she is not above the law.”

Warning against VIP jail perks

The Supreme Court also warned against giving Darshan special treatment in custody. This came after photos emerged from Bengaluru jail showing him relaxing on a chair, sipping coffee, and holding a cigarette.

Justice Pardiwala said, “The day we come to know that the accused are being provided five-star treatment, the first step would be to suspend the superintendent along with all other officials.”

Victim’s family welcomes verdict

Renukaswamy’s father, Kashinatha Shivanagowdaru, said the decision restored his faith in the judiciary. “The Supreme Court has sent a strong message that no criminal can escape from the clutches of law,” he said. The victim’s wife added that whoever is guilty should be punished according to the law.

Case background

The case shook the Kannada film industry in June last year. Police allege Renukaswamy was abducted from his hometown in Chitradurga on Darshan’s instructions, after making lewd remarks about actress Pavithra Gowda. He was taken to a shed in Bengaluru, tied up, beaten with wooden clubs, and given electric shocks.

His body was later dumped in a drain and discovered the next day. The post-mortem found he died from multiple blunt injuries leading to “shock haemorrhage.”

Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others were arrested. The High Court granted Darshan bail in December, but in April he was criticised for attending a movie screening just hours after skipping a court hearing, citing back pain.

