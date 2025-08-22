VP polls explained: CP Radhakrishnan vs Sudershan Reddy - who has the numbers?

The Vice President’s post is now vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned at the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Elections will be held on September 9, and it’s shaping up to be a direct fight between the NDA and the I.N.D.I.A. bloc.
NDA’s Candidate: CP Radhakrishnan
The ruling NDA has named CP Radhakrishnan, the Governor of Maharashtra, as their candidate.
• He comes from Tamil Nadu’s Gounder community, which the BJP has been trying to woo.
• He is a long-time RSS worker, a former Tamil Nadu BJP president, and was earlier the Governor of Jharkhand too.
• Known for his clean image, he also helped grow the BJP in Coimbatore, a politically sensitive city.
For the BJP, choosing him is also a way to strengthen its weak base in Tamil Nadu.
Opposition’s Candidate: B Sudershan Reddy
The Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A. surprised many by announcing Justice B Sudershan Reddy, a retired Supreme Court judge, as their choice.
• Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge called his nomination part of an “ideological battle” against the BJP.
• Before this, names like ISRO scientist Mylswamy Annadurai and Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi were also considered.
• The Trinamool Congress opposed Annadurai’s name because it would make the contest look like a “Tamil vs Tamil” fight against Radhakrishnan.
The Numbers Game
The Vice President is elected by an Electoral College of all MPs from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
• Total MPs: 782
• Winning mark: 392 votes
Right now, the NDA clearly has the advantage:
• NDA MPs: 423 (293 in Lok Sabha + 130 in Rajya Sabha)
• Opposition MPs: fewer than this, which means if NDA allies stay united, Radhakrishnan is almost certain to win.
