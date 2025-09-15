  1. Home
Waqf Act 2025: SC puts only 2 provisions on hold, declines full stay

News Network
September 15, 2025

New Delhi, Sept 15: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the entire Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, saying such a step is possible only in the “rarest of rare” cases. Instead, it paused the operation of two provisions that it found problematic.

What was stayed:

•    The rule that only a person who has been a Muslim for five years can create a Waqf.

•    The rule that allowed District Collectors to decide whether a property is Waqf land or government land.

The Court also clarified that the law restricting the number of non-Muslims in state Waqf boards and the central Waqf council to three will remain in place for now.

Why these provisions were paused:

•    On the first provision, the Court said it will remain on hold until states frame clear rules on how to determine whether a person is a practising Muslim.

•    On the Collector’s powers, the Court said that a Collector’s report cannot change the ownership (title) of a Waqf property unless endorsed by a High Court. Until then, Waqf Boards cannot create third-party rights on disputed properties.

Court’s reasoning:

The bench noted that Parliament’s laws enjoy a presumption of constitutionality. It said while some clauses may need protection, no case had been made out to suspend the entire Act.

Background:

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 was passed by the Lok Sabha on April 2 with 288 votes in favour and 232 against. The Rajya Sabha cleared it the next day after a 14-hour debate, with 128 votes for and 95 against. The law has faced several challenges to its constitutional validity, which the Court is currently hearing.

Agencies
September 6,2025

terror.jpg

A 50-year-old man has been arrested in Noida for allegedly sending a message to the Mumbai Police, threatening dozens of blasts to "kill 1 crore people" in the financial capital where Ganesh festival celebrations are underway.

One more person was also arrested for allegedly providing his SIM card to the accused to send the threat message to the Mumbai traffic police's WhatsApp helpline on Thursday. 

The message claimed 14 Pakistani terrorists had entered the city with 400 kilograms of RDX that was planted in 34 vehicles. The text sent the police into a huddle as the metropolitan force was making security arrangements for Anant Chaturdashi, which marks the end of the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival with the immersion ritual, on Saturday.

Sources said the alleged sender was identified as Astrologer Ashwini Kumar, a resident of Patna. He had switched off his mobile phone and was arrested from Noida Sector 79 based on local intelligence, surveillance and CCTV footage obtained from a grocery shop. He was subsequently handed over to the Mumbai Police. 

The arrest came after the Mumbai Police Joint Commissioner CP Rajiv Narayan Mishra, on the basis of information gathered during the course of interrogation, contacted Noida Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh for assistance in the case. Subsequently, a Special Weapons and Tactics team was formed to arrest the accused.

The Mumbai Police earlier said the sender mentioned the name of an organisation called 'Lashkar-e-Jihadi' in the threat message. 

"Traffic police have received such bomb threat messages in the past. There is no need to panic. Security has been beefed up at key locations, and combing operations are underway. Mumbaikars are urged not to believe in rumours and report any suspicious activity," an officer said on Friday.

The sources said the Anti-Terrorism Squad was also informed about the threat message. 

Prima facie, it seems a hoax, but police are investigating the source of the message with the help of technical analysis, the officer said. He also said the police are taking maximum precautions as there will be a high footfall on the roads on immersion day.

Following this, a case was registered at Worli police station against an unidentified person under section 351 (criminal intimidation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sub-sections 2,3, and 4.

More than 21,000 police personnel have been deployed in the city to maintain law and order during idol immersions. Lakhs of people are expected to come out on the streets on Saturday as the city bids adieu to Lord Ganesh by immersing idols in the sea, other water bodies, and artificial ponds.

News Network
September 4,2025

putin.jpg

Russian President Vladimir Putin, while addressing the media after attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in China, told the US not to try to strong-arm India and China with tariffs and sanctions, saying, "You can't talk to India or China in that way".

Accusing the Donald Trump administration of using economic pressure as a tool to undermine two of Asia’s biggest powers, Putin said, "You have countries like India with 1.5 billion people, China, powerful economies, but they also have their own domestic political mechanisms and laws," he said.

"When somebody tells you they are going to punish you, you have to think — how can the leadership of those big countries react?" he said.

Putin, who called India and China "partners", said the US tariff regime was an attempt to "weaken the leadership of these countries".

Speaking about the history of both countries, he said, "They have had difficult periods in their histories too, like colonialism, tax on their sovereignty during a prolonged period of time. If one of them shows weakness, his political career will be over. So that influences his behaviour."

Stressing that Washington’s attitude echoes outdated thinking, the Russian leader said, "The colonial era is now over. They have to realise they can’t use these terms in speaking with partners."

However, Putin expressed hope that everything would be sorted out and normal dialogue would resume. "Ultimately, things will be sorted out, everything will take its place and we will see normal political dialogue again."

Putin's remarks come against the backdrop of intensifying trade and geopolitical tensions. On August 27, the Trump administration doubled tariffs on India to 50 per cent, partly aimed at penalising New Delhi for ramping up Russian oil imports after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. It is also aimed at pushing Trump's "America First" vision to cut trade deficits.

Meanwhile, China has continued to remain locked in a trade war with Washington.

Earlier this week, Putin said he "highly valued" the contributions of India and other strategic partners in facilitating a resolution to the Ukraine conflict.

"We highly value the efforts and proposals of China, India, and our other strategic partners aimed at facilitating the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis," Putin said at the SCO summit.

It may be recalled that on the sidelines of the SCO summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shook hands and formed a close circle in a rare display of unity and friendship.

News Network
September 14,2025

war.jpg

Sana’a: In one of the deadliest attacks on journalists in modern history, the Israeli regime on Wednesday massacred at least 25 Yemeni journalists in Sana’a, deliberately bombing the offices of Al-Yaman and 26 September newspapers.

The assault, described by rights groups as a war crime, also killed 46 civilians and left Yemen’s media fraternity shattered. Among the victims are prominent reporters including Abdul Aziz Al-Sheikh, Abdullah Al-Bahri, Mohammed Al-Omeisi, Amal Al-Manakhy, and Essam Al-Hashidi—who died alongside his young son.

This marks the worst single attack on journalists since the 2009 Maguindanao massacre in the Philippines, when 32 journalists were murdered.

A Pattern of Targeting Journalists

The Yemeni Journalists Union condemned the massacre as part of Israel’s systematic war on the press, echoing the pattern seen in Gaza, where over 250 journalists have been killed since October 2023. Human rights defenders stressed that Israel’s attempt to justify the strike by labeling press offices as “military PR hubs” is a blatant lie and part of its long-standing disinformation strategy.

Experts argue that the killing of Yemeni journalists reflects Israel’s desperation as it faces growing resistance across the region. By silencing the media in Yemen, Israel seeks to erase documentation of its war crimes from Gaza to Sana’a.

Global Outrage and Calls for Accountability

Genocide scholars, human rights activists, and legal experts insist that the massacre is not an isolated event but an extension of the genocidal strategy Israel has unleashed in Gaza. They say the silence and complicity of the international community has emboldened Tel Aviv to escalate its campaign of murdering journalists with impunity.

The Yemeni Journalists Union has urged the United Nations and global press bodies to launch an independent probe, condemn the war crime, and demand accountability. Commentators in Yemen also called on journalists’ unions worldwide to stand in solidarity with Yemeni and Palestinian reporters who face systematic targeting for exposing the truth.

A Crime Against Humanity

Analysts warn that the massacre in Sana’a reveals the true face of a regime that “thrives in darkness and depends on silence.” The blood of Yemeni journalists, they say, joins that of Palestinian reporters in exposing Israel’s project of occupation, apartheid, and genocide.

