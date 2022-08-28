‘Was forced to leave my home’: GN Azad on his exit from Cong; slams Rahul for attacking Modi

New Delhi, Aug 29: Days after his exit from the grand old party, former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday tore into the Congress and said that he was forced to leave his 'home'.

"I have been forced to leave my home," Azad told reporters in Delhi.

He added that Modi is an excuse and that the Congress has had an issue with him since the G-23 letter. The Group of 23 leaders, or G-23 had last year written to Congress President Sonia Gandhi over leadership reforms in the party.

Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "I didn't sleep for six days before and after writing the letter (G23) because we gave blood for the party. People there today are useless... It's saddening that Congress has such spokesmen who don't even know about us..."

"They never wanted anyone to write to them, question them... Several (Congress) meetings happened, but not even a single suggestion was taken," Azad said.

He further added, "I thought PM Modi to be a crude man but he showed humanity."

"My respect for Sonia Gandhi is same as 30 years back, respect for Rahul Gandhi is same as that befitting Indira Gandhi's family, Rajiv-Sonia Gandhi's son. Personally, I pray for his long life. We tried to make him a successful leader but he's not interested," said Azad.

Meanwhile, in an interview, Azad said today that he (Rahul Gandhi) is a "nice man" but has no aptitude for politics.

The veteran leader also slammed what he called "Rahul Gandhi's policy of attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi left, right and centre."

"Earlier there were only CWC members. In the last 10 years, there have been 25 CWC members and 50 special invitees. Sonia Gandhi, let us be fair, between 1998 and 2004, was totally consulting senior leaders. She was depending on them, accepting recommendations... But after Rahul Gandhi came, from 2004, Mrs Gandhi started depending more on Rahul Gandhi. He had no aptitude of doing that. She wanted everybody to coordinate with Rahul Gandhi," Mr Azad said.