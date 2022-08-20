  1. Home
  'We have so far lynched 5 people; I've given free hand to workers to kill': Ex-BJP MLA caught on camera

News Network
August 21, 2022

Jaipur, Aug 21: Former BJP MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja, who was caught on tape saying that his supporters have so far “lynched five people” for cow smuggling, has been booked by the Alwar Police for allegedly promoting hatred and enmity.

SHO of Govindgarh police station, Shiv Shankar, said the case was registered by police on the basis of the video which surfaced after he visited the family of 45-year-old Chiranjilal Saini, who was lynched by mob for alleged tractor theft, on Friday last.

Saini died during treatment at Jaipur’s state-run SMS Hospital on Monday.

Shankar said the FIR was registered under section IPC 153-A for promoting hatred and enmity on the grounds of religion.

In the video, the BJP leader is seen making the comment while interrupting a speaker, who was urging a group of people to launch an agitation against the lynching of Saini.

“We have so far lynched five people, be it in Lawandi or Behror. This has happened for the first time in this area that they have lynched someone. I have given free hand to workers to kill. We will get them acquitted and secure bail,” the MLA is seen saying in the video, referring to the Pehlu Khan and Rakbar Khan lynching cases.

As the remarks sparked a controversy, BJP’s Alwar (South) chief Sanjay Singh Naruka told PTI that the party “does not have this thinking”.

“These are his own views,” he added.

When contacted, the former Ramgarh MLA maintained that anyone involved in cow smuggling and slaughter won’t be spared.

The MLA said he was sitting with a local RSS leader who suggested launching of an agitation to protest against the lynching of Saini.

Ahuja told PTI that he told the speaker that five Mev Muslims who were smuggling cows were “beaten up by our workers”.

“It is the Mev people who smuggle and slaughter cow and Hindus have sentiments for cows, therefore, they target such smugglers,” he said, adding it was his duty to protect his workers.

Sharing the video, Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra said it has exposed the BJP’s true face.

“What more proof is needed of the BJP’s religious terror and bigotry? The real face of the BJP has been exposed,” he said.

In recent years, at least two incidents have taken place in Alwar where cow vigilantes attacked Mev community people on allegation of cow smuggling.

In one such incident, 55-year-old Pehlu Khan was lynched in Behror on April 1, 2017. Similarly, Rakbar Khan died after being beaten up in Lawandi village in Alwar’s Ramgarh on July 20, 2018 on suspicion of cow smuggling.

News Network
August 19,2022

Chikkamagaluru, Dec 19: Opposition leader in Assembly Siddaramaiah was greeted with a black flag a Makkikoppa in Koppa taluk of Chikkamagaluru district on Friday.

Siddaramaiah is in the Chikkamagaluru district to visit the rain-affected areas. As his vehicle reached Makkikopa, a few BJP leaders allegedly waved black cloth at him and shouted slogans against him.

They also exhibited saffron shawl, black cloth, and portraits of Savarkar. The police later dispersed the protesters.

Black flags were also waved at Siddaramaiah when his vehicle reached Samskrita Vidyalaya at Menase in Sringeri. In retaliation, the Congress workers staged a protest, which led to an exchange of words among BJP and Congress workers.

The BJP workers shouted slogans of ‘Go back Siddaramaiah’ and displayed the portrait of Savarkar. While Congress workers shouted slogans in favour of Siddaramaiah. 

9 held over hurling eggs

Meanwhile, the Kushalnagar rural police in Kodagu have arrested nine persons in connection with hurling eggs on the car in which leader of opposition in Assembly Siddaramaiah was travelling. The police had booked cases against nine persons. 

MLA Appachuranjan and other BJP leaders have demanded the release of the arrested. All were arrested on Thursday late night. 

Siddaramaiah was greeted with black flags and hurled eggs at the car at Guddehosur in Kushalnagar when he was travelling to the rain- affected areas in Kodagu district on Thursday.

News Network
August 21,2022

New Delhi, Aug 21: A lookout notice has been issued against Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and 12 other people named in a First Information Report filed by the CBI on liquor policy violations, restricting them from travelling abroad, officials said today. 

The CBI had carried out searches at the residence of Manish Sisodia, who also handles the Excise Department, and 31 other locations across seven states on Friday over allegations of corruption in the liquor policy.

Mr Sisodia is number one on a list of 15 accused named in the CBI's FIR. The offences listed in the 11-page document are corruption, criminal conspiracy and falsification of accounts.

As the news of the lookout notice emerged, Mr Sisodia targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a fresh tweet, saying, "all your raids have failed, nothing was found. Now, you have issued a lookout notice against me. What is this gimmick Modi ji? I am right here in Delhi, please tell me where should I come."

On Saturday, Mr Sisodia alleged that the BJP-ruled central government and the Prime Minister were "misusing the central agencies against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) because its work in the education and health sector is being discussed globally.

He alleged that the CBI officials were instructed by the "high command" to raid his home.

Mr Sisodia said the centre wanted to stop Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is also the AAP chief, because they see him as the main challenger to PM Modi in the upcoming general election in 2024. 

"The 2024 election will be a battle between the AAP and the BJP," he said.

Mr Sisodia, Mr Kejriwal and other party leaders have claimed that the centre was furious over the front-page shout-out to the Delhi education model in the New York Times on Thursday. 

He denied any wrongdoing and said the Excise Policy was implemented with complete transparency. The minister also said that he will most likely be arrested in the coming days, but that won't deter his party from doing the good work. 

The probe agency alleges that liquor companies and middlemen were "actively involved in irregularities in the framing and implementation" of the excise policy.

The Lieutenant Governor had recommended the CBI probe last month, accusing AAP of bringing the Excise Policy "with the sole aim" of benefiting private liquor barons for financial benefits to "individuals at the highest echelons of the government leading up to Manish Sisodia".

The policy was rolled back by Mr Sisodia in July after a probe was started initially by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing.

News Network
August 20,2022

Belagavi, Aug 20: The drivers of a school bus and truck were killed on spot in a head-on collision between both the vehicles near a school at Athani in the Belagavi district on Saturday. More than 20 students have suffered severe injuries.

Police said that a speeding loaded truck on its way from Miraj in Maharashtra to Athani collided head-on with school bus near the high school in Athani town. Drivers of both the vehicles were dead immediately while students boarding the bus suffered injuries.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a hospital for treatment.

Identities of both the drivers is being ascertained. The Athani police are investigating.

