‘We will fight alone in Bengal’: Mamata Banerjee walks away from seat-sharing with Congress

News Network
January 24, 2024

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee has vowed to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls alone from West Bengal without any seat sharing agreement with Congress.

"I have always said that in Bengal, we will fight alone. I am not concerned about what will be done in the country but we are a secular party and in Bengal, we will alone defeat BJP," she said as per ANI.

The TMC leader continued that she had had no discussions with I.N.D.I.A partner Congress. She added that though she is part of the alliance, nobody from the grand old party informed them of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra passing through West Bengal.

The announcement comes a day after a closed door organisational meeting in Birbhum district, where the CM urged the party leaders to prepare for contesting the elections alone and not to think about seat sharing talks, according to PTI.

A senior TMC leader told PTI, "Our party supremo clearly said that we don't need to think about seat-sharing talks with the Congress. She said that the party had offered two seats to them. But the Congress at times is demanding 10-12 seats."

Recently there had been a rift among the I.N.D.I.A bloc allies over seat sharing at the state level.

The TMC supremo had criticised the Congress for delaying the discussion about seat sharing in West Bengal, citing an 'unjustified' demand for 10-12 Lok Sabha constituencies whereas, the TMC was willing to offer only two seats to the Congress.

West Bengal Congress Chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, targeting TMC and Banerjee, called the CM an 'opportunist' and that the Congress would not fight the elections at her mercy.

Chowdhury's criticism was dismissed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who said that Banerjee is 'very close' to him.

Gandhi, meanwhile, said, "The negotiations on seat-sharing are underway. I don't want to comment here. But Mamata Banerjee is very close to me and our party. Sometimes our leaders say something, their leaders say something, and it goes on. It's a natural thing. Such comments won't matter, and these are not going to disrupt things."

On January 22, when the entire nation was celebrating the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple, Banerjee began an all-faith harmony rally in Kolkata on the same day.

News Network
January 14,2024

Male, Jan 14: Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu has asked India to withdraw its military personnel from his country by March 15, a senior official here said on Sunday, nearly two months after Male sought their removal.

According to the latest government figures, there are 88 Indian military personnel in the Maldives.

In a press briefing, Abdulla Nazim Ibrahim, the public policy secretary at the President’s Office, said President Muizzu has formally asked India to withdraw its military personnel by March 15, the SunOnline newspaper reported.

“Indian military personnel cannot stay in the Maldives. This is the policy of President Dr Mohamed Muizzu and that of this administration,” he said.

Maldives and India have set up a high-level core group to negotiate the withdrawal of troops. The group held its first meeting at the Foreign Ministry Headquarters in Male’ on Sunday morning.

The meeting was also attended by Indian High Commissioner Munu Mahawar, the report said.

Nazim confirmed the meeting and said the agenda for the meeting was the request to withdraw troops by March 15.

The Indian government did not immediately confirm the media report or comment on it.

Soon after taking oath as the President of Maldives on November 17 last year, Muizzu, who is regarded as a pro-China leader, formally requested India to withdraw its military personnel from his country, saying the Maldivian people have given him a “strong mandate” to make this request to New Delhi.

The request for the withdrawal of Indian military personnel comes amid a row between the two nations in the backdrop of derogatory comments posted by three deputy ministers of the Muizzu government against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Muizzu suspended the three ministers after their social media postings, which stirred concern in India and calls for a boycott by Indian tourists who ranked highest in numbers followed by Russia. Chinese tourists figured third.

During his just-concluded state visit to China, Muizzu sought to align Maldives closer to Beijing.

Speaking to the press on Saturday after returning from China, President Muizzu indirectly attacked India.

Without naming any country, he said, “We may be small, but that doesn’t give you the licence to bully us.”

He also announced plans to reduce the country’s dependency on India, including securing imports of essential food commodities and medicine and consumables from other countries.

“We aren’t in anyone’s backyard. We are an independent and sovereign state,” he said, addressing the reporters gathered at the Velana International Airport.

He said no country has the right to exert influence over the domestic affairs of a country, regardless of its size.

He vowed that he would not allow any external influence on the domestic affairs of the Maldives.

Male is also reviewing more than 100 bilateral agreements with New Delhi signed by the previous government here. 

News Network
January 22,2024

Israeli forces have destroyed at least 1,000 mosques and a number of churches during their ongoing genocidal war against the Gaza Strip while desecrating dozens of cemeteries, the territory's officials say.

The Palestinian Information Center quoted Gaza's Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs as providing the information in a statement on Sunday.

"The Israeli occupation forces have destroyed more than 1,000 out of 1,200 mosques in the territory since October 7 last year," the ministry said, adding that reconstruction of those mosques would cost around $500 million.

The Palestinian ministry added that the Israeli aggression has also destroyed a number of churches across Gaza, including the historical Greek Orthodox Church, as well as Zakat religious committees, schools for teaching the Holy Qur'an, and the headquarters of the Endowment Bank.

Israeli forces have assassinated more than 100 religious scholars, preachers, imams, and muezzins who announce the Muslim call to prayer, since the onset of their military onslaught, the report noted.

In the same context, the ministry pointed out that the Israeli aggression has led to desecration and destruction of dozens of cemeteries and graves where dead bodies were stolen in clear violation of all international laws and human rights.

The regime began its military aggression against Gaza on October 7, 2023 following Operation al-Aqsa Storm by the territory's resistance movements. More than 25,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in the Israeli military onslaught so far, while over 62,600 others have been injured.

The new revelation came after another investigation, whose results were released on Saturday, found that Israeli forces have desecrated at least 16 cemeteries in Gaza during their ongoing onslaught against the besieged territory.

The CNN study, which is based on satellite imagery and social media footage, said Israeli troops have left tombstones torn down and even bodies unearthed as they destroyed those cemeteries.

It went on to say that the regime forces have destroyed an entire cemetery in the southern city of Khan Yunis, removing bodies buried there. 

The report further noted that in other cases, Israeli forces have used Gaza's cemeteries as military outposts.

Legal experts told CNN that Israel’s acts could amount to war crimes, stressing that the intentional destruction of religious sites, such as cemeteries, violates international law.

News Network
January 10,2024

Bengaluru: A consortium of Karnataka temples, mutts and religious organisations has mooted the idea of implementing a dress code in accordance with Hindu culture in more than 500 temples all over the state, including 50 in Bengaluru.

The consortium has also decided to appeal to the State Hindu Religious Endowments Minister Ramalinga Reddy to implement a dress code in temples under the control of the endowment department.

In a statement, Mohan Gowda, convener of the 'Karnataka Devasthana-Matha Mattu Dharmika Sansthegala Mahasangha', said, "Today, when the dress code is enforced in the temples, some progressives, rationalists, proponents of freedom of expression are crying hoarse; but they do not object to the clothes of Christian pastors who wear white trouser robes, mullahs-clerics who wear short pyjamas or Muslim women who wear black veils."

"Going to temples for darshan of God in loose clothes or non-conventional attire cannot be freedom of expression. Everyone has the individual freedom of what to wear at home and in public; however, temple is a religious place. One should conduct according to righteousness. In a temple premises, it is not the freedom of expression but abiding by 'Dharma' is important," Gowda added.

He claimed that Indian clothes are spiritually more pure and decent when compared with western ones.

According to Gowda, ‘spiritually pure dress codes’ have been in force for many years in some famous temples such as Mahakaleshwar Temple of Ujjain, which is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, Ghrushneshwar Temple in Maharashtra, Kashi-Vishweshwar Temple in Varanasi, Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh, the famous Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala and Mata Temple in Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

