What’s ‘Green Fungus’? Everything we know so far

News Network
June 16, 2021

New Delhi: Amidst the cases of black fungus, also known as mucormycosis, being reported in India, now the first ever green fungus case has been detected in the country. 

For the uninitiated, Green fungus, also known as Aspergillosis, include nose bleeding and high fever. Besides, it is also suspected that green fungus causes severe weight loss and weakness. According to Dr Ravis Dosi, as reported by PTI, all the above symptoms were found in the patient who was airlifted from Indore to Mumbai. 

According to Dr Dosi, more research is needed on whether the nature of green fungus infection in people who have recovered from COVID-19 is different from other patients.

The first case

According to the reports, a 34-year-old Covid-19 survivor was diagnosed with green fungus infection in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore and shifted to Mumbai by air ambulance for treatment, PTI quoted a senior doctor on Tuesday.

Dr Ravi Dosi, head of the Department of Chest Diseases, Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS) said that the man, who had recovered from Covid-19, underwent a test on the suspicion that he had contracted the dreaded black fungus infection (mucormycosis).

But he was instead found to have green fungus (Aspergillosis) infection in his sinuses, lungs and blood.
The man was admitted to a local hospital two months ago with almost 100 percent coronavirus infection in the lungs and was treated in the ICU for about a month.

“The patient recovered. But then he started having nose bleeds and high fever. He had also become very weak due to weight loss,” the doctor said.

News Network
June 8,2021

Meanwhile, 15 states reported a positivity rate of less than 5 per cent, Luv Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, said.

Overall recovery has increased to 94.3 per cent (both home isolation and medical infrastructure) and the positivity rate has decreased by 6.3 per cent overall between June 1 and June 7. 

There has been a continued and sharp decline in daily new Covid-19 cases, which is an almost 79 per cent fall in the figure as compared to the peak of May 7.

India reported less than one lakh new coronavirus infections after a gap of 63 days, while the daily positivity rate dropped to 4.62 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

A single day rise of 86,498 cases was registered, the lowest in 66 days, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 2,89,96,473.

The Covid-19 death toll climbed to 3,51,309 with 2,123 daily deaths, the lowest in 47 days, the data updated at 8 am showed.  

News Network
June 16,2021

New Delhi, June 16: A day after remaining unchanged following a record hike in rates, fuel prices rose again slightly on June 16, with petrol in Mumbai rising from Rs 102.58 per litre to Rs 102.82 per litre and diesel rising from Rs 94.70 per litre to Rs 94.84 per litre.

Petrol in the national capital Delhi is now priced at Rs 96.66 a litre (after a 25 paise rise) while diesel costs Rs 87.41 a litre, up by 13 paise.

Bhopal continued to shock with a further increase in petrol prices to Rs 104.85 per litre while diesel is priced at Rs 96.05 per litre.

In Bengaluru, the petrol rate was just shy of Rs 100, costing Rs 99.89 per litre and diesel costs Rs 92.66 per litre.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. The increase in prices is due to a combination of rising international oil prices and central and state taxes.

In the international crude market, oil prices rose on Wednesday, with Brent gaining for a fifth consecutive session, as falling stockpiles and a recovery in demand encouraged investors.

Brent crude was up 69 cents, or 0.9 per cent, at $74.68 a barrel by 0200 GMT, having risen 1.6 per cent on Tuesday.

US crude gained 66 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to $72.78 a barrel, after rising 1.7 per cent in the previous session.

News Network
June 11,2021

kishorepawar.jpg

Mumbai, June 11: Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Friday called on NCP president Sharad Pawar at the latter's residence here and held talks with him for around three hours, setting tongues wagging in political circles.

NCP sources said apart from discussing the prevailing political situation, Pawar hosted lunch for Kishor.

The meeting got over by around 2 pm, but neither Kishor nor Pawar spoke to the media persons gathered outside 'Silver Oak' (NCP chief's residence).

This is Kishor's first meeting with Pawar after the victory of the DMK and the TMC in the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal respectively. He had helped craft the election strategy for these parties in the assembly elections. 

After the assembly poll results, the election strategist had said that he was "quitting this space". Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar downplayed the meeting, saying that Kishor has already said he will not be a political strategist anymore.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said many leaders are in touch with Kishor, while NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal said he was no aware of the agenda of the meeting.

Stating that Kishor was a successful political strategist, Bhujbal said he was sure that Pawar will take into account Kishor's suggestions.

Kishor had met Uddhav Thackeray in 2019 before the latter became chief minister. 

