  2. WhatsApp obtaining trick consent for new user policy: Indian govt

News Network
June 3, 2021

New Delhi, June 3: The government of India has filed a fresh affidavit and told the Delhi High Court that messaging application WhatsApp is engaging in anti-user practices by obtaining "trick consent" for its new, contentious privacy policy.

The WhatsApp-Centre row began on May 26, when the messaging giant moved the Delhi High Court over the Centre's new social media rules, contending that the rules would spell an end for user privacy. The US-based company has since submitted details of its grievance redressal officer as per the new rules' norms.
 

News Network
June 1,2021

New Delhi, June 1: The Centre on Tuesday decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 examinations citing the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

The decision to cancel the CBSE exams was taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening.

“In view of the uncertain conditions due to Covid and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders, it was decided that Class XII Board Exams would not be held this year,” a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The CBSE will now take steps to compile the results of Class 12 students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

“Students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation,” the Prime Minister said, noting that the Covid-19 situation was dynamic across the country.

However, if some students desire to take the exams, such an option would be provided to them by CBSE, as and when the situation becomes conducive.

The meeting convened by the prime minister came close on the heels of consultations by the Centre with state governments on May 23, where there was a “broad consensus” on holding the Class 12 exam for fewer subjects and a shorter duration.

At Tuesday’s meeting, officials made a detailed presentation on the wide and extensive consultation held so far and views received from all stakeholders, including state governments.

coastaldigest.com news network
May 20,2021

Mangaluru, May 20: A woman lost her life and her daughter suffered critical injuries after the scooter they were on was hit by a speeding car on the flyover at Thokkottu near here today morning.

The intensity of the crash was such that 50-year-old Vasanthi fell off the flyover and breathed her last on the spot. Her daughter 20-year-old daughter Shreeja, was rushed to a private hospital in Deralakatte with critical injuries. 

The mother and daughter were reportedly riding from Kumpala to Kallapu, when the car, which was travelling from Mangaluru to Talapady, knocked down their scooter after hitting the divider on the Thokottu flyover.

Jurisdictional traffic police arrived at the spot and took car driver Shamith into custody. Investigations are underway. 

News Network
May 26,2021

Bengaluru, May 26: Karnataka on Wednesday reported 26,811 new cases of Covid-19 and 530 more deaths, taking the total number of infections to 24,99,784 and toll to 26,929, the health department said.

The day also saw 40,741 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases.

Of the new cases reported on Wednesday, 6,433 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 18,342 discharges and 285 deaths.

As of May 26 evening, cumulatively 24,99,784 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 26,929 deaths and 20,62,910 discharges, the Health Department said in its bulletin.

Total number of active cases in the state stood at 4,09,924.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 19.48 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.97 per cent.

Bengaluru Rural reported 35 deaths, Ballari (22), Belagavi, Mysuru, Shivamogga and Tumakuru (14), Chamarajanagara (13), followed by others.

Mysuru accounted for 2,792 new cases, Hassan 1,471, Tumakuru 1,399, Davangere 1,309, Belagavi 1,205, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 11,37,929, followed by Mysuru 1,34,448 and Tumakuru 98,139.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 9,18,423, followed by Mysuru 1,16,299 and Tumakuru 77,525.

A total of over 2,90,61,302 samples have been tested so far, of which 1,37,584 were tested on Wednesday alone. 

