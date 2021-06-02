WhatsApp obtaining trick consent for new user policy: Indian govt

New Delhi, June 1: The Centre on Tuesday decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 examinations citing the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

The decision to cancel the CBSE exams was taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening.

“In view of the uncertain conditions due to Covid and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders, it was decided that Class XII Board Exams would not be held this year,” a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The CBSE will now take steps to compile the results of Class 12 students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

“Students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation,” the Prime Minister said, noting that the Covid-19 situation was dynamic across the country.

However, if some students desire to take the exams, such an option would be provided to them by CBSE, as and when the situation becomes conducive.

The meeting convened by the prime minister came close on the heels of consultations by the Centre with state governments on May 23, where there was a “broad consensus” on holding the Class 12 exam for fewer subjects and a shorter duration.

At Tuesday’s meeting, officials made a detailed presentation on the wide and extensive consultation held so far and views received from all stakeholders, including state governments.