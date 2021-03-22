Who dominates India's expanding retail market?

  1. Home
March 22, 2021

India's expanding retail landscape is changing fast, with global and domestic consumer and retail behemoths fighting tooth and nail to woo shoppers, as many choose large, clean supermarkets overcrowded local stores and ordering online.

Data from Forrester Research shows India's retail market was worth an estimated $883 billion (approximately 64 lakh crore) last year, of which grocery retail accounted for $608 billion. By 2024, the market is expected to grow to $1.3 trillion.

India — a population of 1.3 billion — has over the years become a sought-after retail destination with a growing base of young and affluent shoppers. The sector contributes 10 per cent to India's gross domestic product and accounts for eight per cent of India's employment, according to Invest India, the country's investment promotion arm.

Mom-and-pop stores & 'kiranas'

India's mom-and-pop stores sell everything from clothes and footwear to groceries and electronics. Most of India's grocery retail happens at kiranas — small- and mid-sized mom-and-pop outlets which account for 75-78 per cent of the consumer goods market, Ambit Capital estimates.

Store owners typically have a strong and regular customer base in their neighbourhood, with home delivery and taking orders on phone a common phenomenon.

Hundreds of household items are crammed inside wall-to-wall glass or wooden shelves, or in the open, at such stores. Many outlets are so small and cramped that customers don't set foot inside — products are handed over by store staff who stand behind a counter.

Many of these shops also offer staples — such as pulses, rice and flour — in loose or unbranded form. They typically operate from early morning till late evening.

Supermarkets — Modern retail

This segment is a growing trend in India, with companies like Reliance Industries, led by India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, Future Retail, led by Kishore Biyani, and Avenue Supermarts' DMart all competing for customers.

This segment accounts for about 12-15 per cent of consumer goods sales, according to Ambit. A long-established store format in the West, supermarkets are the polar opposite of kiranas; tidy, well-lit and with plenty of space for customers with shopping carts to seek out items from neatly stacked shelves themselves.

Mini-supermarkets in built-up residential areas are also spreading in response to the need to cater to urban shoppers buying supplies in smaller volumes on a daily basis rather than in a once-a-week drill. Most supermarkets operate during usual business hours and shut in late evening.

Ecommerce — $200 billion market by 2026

Shoppers in India are increasingly turning to e-commerce to shop for everything from electronics to groceries, boosted by online discounts and the development of rapid delivery services across the country.

While companies such as Amazon.com Inc and Walmart's Flipkart dominate the market, smaller startups have also introduced app-based services for daily delivery of morning essentials like milk and eggs.

Boston Consulting Group says e-commerce currently accounts for about five-six per cent of Indian retail. But growth is phenomenal: India's e-commerce retail market stood at $30 billion in 2019 but is set to expand by an annual 30 per cent to $200 billion by 2026, Invest India estimates.

March 17,2021

ramswaroop.jpg

New Delhi, Mar 17: BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, Ram Swaroop Sharma was found dead in his house in Delhi on Wednesday.  He was found hanging in his residence and the door was closed from inside, according to Delhi Police.

The circumstances of the death are in the initial stages of investigation, police added.

"It looks like a case of suicide, but we are continuing to probe. We'll know better once we have the autopsy report and have questioned people," said Chinmoy Biswal, Delhi Police spokesperson.

Born at Jalpehar village in Mandi on June 10, 1958, Sharma was a two-time MP from the district. He was elected to the 16th and 17th Lok Sabha in 2014 and 2019 respectively.

A parliamentary meeting of the BJP, scheduled for Wednesday, was cancelled following the death of the MP.

March 16,2021

Former Congress leader P C Chacko, who quit the party last week, on Tuesday announced that he will formally join the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) headed by Sharad Pawar.

"I am formally joining the NCP today", he told reporters in New Delhi after meeting CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury. 

Chacko, who quit the Congress over his differences with the party leaders in Kerala, said NCP is a partner of the CPI (M)-led LDF in the southern state and he would work for the victory of the Left candidates in the April 6 Assembly polls.

Announcing his resignation from the Congress last week, Chacko had alleged group interest in deciding party candidates for the coming assembly elections.

March 22,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 22: Former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi should be booked for rape in connection with the sex scandal that became public earlier this month, said Siddaramaiah, Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka legislative assembly.

Raising the sex scandal in the Assembly, the Congress veteran said that the sex scandal should be brought under an “independent inquiry” monitored by the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court.

“The government and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is only focussing on the ‘conspiracy’ behind the sex scandal. But, what about the victim? She stands humiliated in front of society. A grave injustice has been caused to the victim,” said Siddaramaiah. 

The Congress leader brought up the woman’s video statement in which she sought protection and that she had attempted to end her life. “She has said that she was used by Ramesh Jarkiholi for a job that she sought. There's no consent of the victim, which means it amounts to rape. Why wasn’t Ramesh booked under IPC Section 376,” Siddaramaiah asked, blaming the police for having failed in their duty by not taking cognisance of the woman’s video statement? 

“There are three complaints: One filed by Ramesh, second by the woman’s father saying she’s missing and then by the woman herself,” Siddaramaiah said. “All of this should be comprehensively probed.” 

Siddaramaiah moved an adjournment motion on the sex scandal, which Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri converted into a short-duration discussion on a matter of urgent public importance. 

Former Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar sought to know if the government was concerned at all about the woman. “In 1973, a woman named Sumitra Kulkarni went to the then minister RD Kittur’s house and then disappeared. No one knew anything about this woman. Still, he was sacked,” Kumar said. 

“Who is this woman? Where is she? Does she even exist? Have you tried to find out and locate who this complainant is? Can the government be so helpless,” Kumar asked. “Isn’t she our daughter? What right do we have to arrive at a conclusion? In the interest of justice, everything should be brought under the SIT,” he said. 

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai conceded that authorities were yet to locate the woman. “We’re searching for the woman in order to give her protection. After all, she addressed a video to me and sought protection, so it’s my duty. But, she’s not coming forward. We’re ready to go wherever she is with a lady police constable to record her statement,” he said. 

“We have the same enthusiasm when it comes to that woman's complaint. We have not left any stone unturned. We're trying everything. We've many leads,” Bommai said, adding that the SIT had been asked to cover “all aspects” of the sex scandal. 

