Whose Shiv Sena? EC asks Thackeray, Shinde to prove majority

News Network
July 23, 2022

shivsena.jpg

Mumbai, July 23: The Election Commission of India, on Saturday, asked both Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde to submit documentary evicence to prove that they have the majority members in Shiv Sena. 

The EC relayed letters to both sides from the other faction and asked both camps to file their replies by August 8th.

The Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena had earlier written to the EC, seeking allocation of the party's bow-and-arrow poll symbol to it. Meanwhile the SC is still hearing the petitions filed by the Shiv Sena and its rebel MLAs over the party's split and the validity of disqualifiation notices.

Sena Symbol

In a communication to the EC, the Shinde faction has claimed to be the real Shiv Sena and cited the recognition granted to it by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar.

The claim over the symbol assumes significance as the Supreme Court directed the Maharashtra State Election Commission on Wednesday to notify elections to local bodies within two weeks.

SC battle

The Supreme Court Wednesday said the petitions filed by the Shiv Sena and its rebel MLAs during the recent Maharashtra political crisis raised constitutional issues including split, the merger of a political party, defection, and disqualification which may require consideration by a larger bench.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana, meanwhile, extended the operation of its July 11 order by which it had asked Assembly Speaker not to proceed with a plea seeking disqualification of MLAs of the Uddhav Thackeray faction as sought by CM Eknath Shinde group on the ground of defying the party whip during the trust vote and the election of the speaker.

The bench, also comprising justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli, issued notices on petitions filed by the Uddhav group and asked the other side to file responses and issues by July 27 for consideration by a larger bench and fixed them for hearing on August 1. 

News Network
July 14,2022

modiamitsha.jpg

New Delhi, July 14: After going through the Lok Sabha secretariat's new booklet listing unparliamentary words, opposition lawmakers are wondering how to criticize Prime Minister Modi led government in the parliament.  

'vishwasghat', 'samvedanheen', 'foolish', 'behri sarkar', 'Jumlajeevi', 'covid spreader' and 'Snoopgate' have joined everyday expressions like 'ashamed', 'abused, 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' and 'incompetent' in a list of words deemed unfit for parliament ahead of a new session starting Monday.

Triggering instant protests from opposition lawmakers who say it will impede their ability to critique the government, the Lok Sabha secretariat has issued a new booklet listing unparliamentary words for both houses.

The booklet, that comes ahead of the Monsoon session beginning Monday, says words  like 'anarchist', 'Shakuni', 'dictatorial', 'taanashah', 'taanashahi', 'Jaichand', 'vinash purush', 'Khalistani' and 'khoon se kheti' would also be expunged if used during debates or otherwise.

'Dohra charitra', 'nikamma', 'nautanki', 'dhindora peetna' and 'behri sarkar' will also face the same treatment.

However, the Rajya Sabha Chairman and the Lok Sabha Speaker will have the last word in expunging words and expressions.

The diktat sparked outrage in the opposition, with Trinamool's Derek O'Brien throwing an open challenge, saying he would continue to use the words.

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra tweeted, "You mean I can't stand up in Lok Sabha & talk of how Indians have been betrayed by an incompetent government who should be ashamed of their hypocrisy?"

The Lok Sabha secretariat's list includes a caveat that some words may not be deemed unparliamentary unless read in conjunction with the other expressions spoken during the parliamentary proceedings.

The list of expressions also includes any aspersions made against the Chair in both the houses in either English or Hindi, which shall be considered unparliamentary and are expunged from the records of Parliament.

A quick look at some of the words listed as unparliamentary:

'Bloodshed', 'bloody', 'betrayed', 'ashamed', 'abused', 'cheated, 'chamcha', 'chamchagiri', 'chelas', 'childishness', 'corrupt', 'coward', 'criminal', 'crocodile tears', 'disgrace', 'donkey', 'drama', 'eyewash', 'fudge', 'hooliganism', 'hypocrisy', 'incompetent', 'mislead', 'lie', 'untrue', 'anarchist', 'gaddar', 'girgit', 'goons', 'ghadiyali ansu', 'apmaan', 'asatya', 'ahankaar', 'kala din', 'kala bazaari', 'khareed farokht', 'danga', 'dalal', 'daadagiri', 'dohra charitra', 'bechara', 'bobcut', 'lollypop', 'vishwasghat', 'samvedanheen', 'foolish', 'pitthu', 'behri sarkar', 'sexual harassment', 'shakuni', 'dictatorial', 'taanashah', 'taanashahi', 'Jaichand', 'vinash purush', and 'khoon se kheti', 'dohra charitra', 'nikamma', 'nautanki', 'dhindora peetna' and 'behri sarkar'. 

News Network
July 19,2022

azadi.jpg

Bengaluru, July 19: The Karnataka government has made it mandatory for the madrasas to hoist the national flag on the occasion of celebration of 75 years of Independence for six days from August 11 - August 17.

The Education Department has been asked to implement the programme effectively by the government.

The government issued the order and the Commissioner of Public Instruction Department will chalk out ways to implement the order in letter and spirit, said sources in the Education department on Tuesday.

The Block Education Officers (BEO) will monitor hoisting of the flags at the grassroots level in the state. Separate orders will be released soon by fixing responsibilities by the department, said the sources.

The state government has stated that in the backdrop of celebration of Azadi Ka Amit Mahotsav, schools, colleges and madrasas should hoist the Tricolour in the premises and on the buildings.

The state education department has been told that those who get government facilities should follow the rules and regulations and there should not be any reason or pretext not to hoist the Tricolour. The rule will also apply to the government, aided, private and unaided schools, colleges, educational institutions and madrasas.

The direction has also been given for all teachers and non-teaching staff to hoist the national flag on their residences. The government has directed a competition of singing patriotic songs, essays, quizzes and drawings for the students.

News Network
July 18,2022

Mangaluru, July 18: Special monitoring is being done in Dakshina Kannada district in view of the confirmation that a man from Kerala, who landed at Mangaluru International Airport on July 13 has contracted monkeypox, official sources said.

The passenger, a native of Kannur in Kerala who arrived at the international airport here from Dubai, is now undergoing treatment at the government medical college at Pariyaram in Kannur district.

As a precautionary measure in DK, a ward with 10 beds is kept reserved in the government Wenlock hospital here for monkeypox patients. All the passengers arriving from overseas are being subjected to medical tests.

District surveillance officer Dr Jagadish said no cases of monkeypox have been reported in Dakshina Kannada so far. 

Screening is being done at the airport as a precaution. The chances of fast spreading of the disease like COVID is very less, he said.

