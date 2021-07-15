  1. Home
  2. Will take control of media in 6 months, says IPS officer-turned-BJP leader Annamalai

News Network
July 15, 2021

Chennai, July 15: Stoking a row, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai has said, “we will take control of the media” in six months to “put an end to fake news” as no media outlet can keep “spreading lies” for long.

Annamalai, who will formally assume charge as President of BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit on Friday, made the controversial remarks while addressing a roadshow.

“Forget about the media... Just forget about them... We can take control of the media in the next six months. We can take them into our hands. The reason is no media can continue to spread false news for a long time,” Annamalai said.

He went on to remind the cadres that former TN BJP chief L Murugan is now the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting under whom “all media will come.”

“They cannot keep doing the same mistake. They cannot keep spreading wrong news. You cannot keep doing politics with false news for long,” Annamalai said.

This is not the first time that Annamalai has stoked a row – during the election campaign in Aravakurichi in Karur district, he had threatened Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji.

Annamalai’s comments triggered a political slugfest with DMK calling it an “open threat to media.” 

“This is nothing but intimidating the media and giving an open threat. We condemn Annamalai’s statement,” Information Technology minister Mano Thangaraj told reporters.

Agencies
July 13,2021

The Delta variant is ripping around the world at a scorching pace, driving a new spike in cases and deaths, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said, warning that the variant, now in over 104 countries, is expected to soon be the dominant Covid-19 strain circulating worldwide.

Addressing a press briefing on Monday, he said that last week marked the fourth consecutive week of increasing cases of Covid-19 globally, with increases recorded in all but one of WHO’s six regions, adding with concern that after 10 weeks of declines, deaths are increasing again.

“The Delta variant is ripping around the world at a scorching pace, driving a new spike in cases and deaths,” the Director-General of the World Health Organization said.

“Delta is now in more than 104 countries and we expect it to soon be the dominant Covid-19 strain circulating worldwide,” he said adding that the world is watching in real-time as the Covid-19 virus continues to change and become more transmissible.

“My message today is that we are experiencing a worsening public health emergency that further threatens lives, livelihoods and a sound global economic recovery. It is definitely worse in places that have very few vaccines, but the pandemic is not over anywhere,” he said, underscoring that the world should battle together to put out this pandemic inferno everywhere.

Noting that as the Delta variant spreads, not everywhere is taking the same hit, the WHO chief said “we’re in the midst of a growing two-track pandemic where the haves and have-nots within and between countries are increasingly divergent.”

In places with high vaccination coverage, Delta, first detected in India, is spreading quickly; “especially infecting unprotected and vulnerable people and steadily putting pressure back on health systems.”

In countries with low vaccine coverage, the situation is “particularly bad”, he warned, stressing that Delta and other highly transmissible variants are driving catastrophic waves of cases, which are translating into high numbers of hospitalisations and deaths.

“Even countries that successfully managed to ward off the early waves of the virus, through public health measures alone, are now in the midst of devastating outbreaks.”

Ghebreyesus emphasised that for health workers that have been in a “titanic battle” for more than a year and have record waiting lists to attend to, increased hospitalisations at any level is a challenge to them and their patients and to the overall capacity of the health system.

He stressed that as countries lift public health and social measures, they must consider the impact on health workers and health systems.

He also voiced concern that particularly in low-income countries, exhausted health workers are battling to save lives in the midst of shortages of personal protective equipment, oxygen and treatments.

Ghebreyesus underlined that while vaccines have never been the way out of this crisis “on their own”, this current wave is demonstrating again just what a powerful tool they are to battle back against this virus.

Voicing concern that the global gap in vaccine supply is hugely uneven and inequitable, he said some countries and regions are actually ordering millions of booster doses before other countries have had supplies to vaccinate their health workers and most vulnerable.

“I ask you, who would put firefighters on the frontline without protection? Who are the most vulnerable to the flames of this pandemic? The health workers on the frontlines, older persons and the vulnerable,” he said.

Reiterating that vaccination offers long-lasting immunity against severe and deadly Covid-19, the WHO chief said the priority now must be to vaccinate those who have received no doses and protection.

“Instead of Moderna and Pfizer prioritising the supply of vaccines as boosters to countries whose populations have relatively high coverage, we need them to go all out to channel supply to COVAX, the Africa Vaccine Acquisition Task Team and low- and low-middle income countries, which have very low vaccine coverage,” he said.

While tens of millions of vaccine dose donations are starting to come through, he said there is a need for more and faster.

“We need an all-out, no regrets, accelerated building up of new vaccine manufacturing hubs. For that to happen quicker, pharmaceutical companies must share their licenses, know-how and technology,” he said.

AstraZeneca has led on licensing their vaccines around the world to increase vaccine capacity quickly.

“As well as Europe, India and the Republic of Korea, I am pleased to announce two more manufacturing sites, in Japan and Australia, which have now received a WHO Emergency Use Listing, bringing AstraZeneca’s EUL’s to five,” he said adding that this gives the green light for COVAX to buy vaccines from these additional facilities, and enables countries to expedite their own regulatory approval to import and roll out vaccines.

The Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, is among the key suppliers of Astra Zeneca doses to the COVAX facility.

''We need other manufacturers to follow this example. Thousands of people are still dying every day and that deserves urgent action...No more talk about vaccinating low-income countries in 2023, 2024. This is no time for a lull, we want to see progress being built on and a surge of action to scale up the supply and sharing of lifesaving health tools."

News Network
July 6,2021

New Delhi, July 6: India on Tuesday reported 34,703 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest in 111 days, a statement from the Health Ministry said.

The death toll stood at 4,03,281, with 553 deaths occurring in the last 24 hours, the lowest in nearly three months.

The active cases declined to 4,64,357 and the recovery rate rose to 97.17 per cent.

In the past one day, 51,864 patients have recovered. 

News Network
July 4,2021

Sharjah, July 4: A missing eight-year-old Non-resident Indian boy was found dead in a neighbour’s car in Al Nassiryah area in Sharjah following an “extensive” search for him.

The boy’s family had lodged a missing person’s report with Al Gharb police station earlier in the day.

The search led to a neighbour’s car where the boy was found dead. The car belonged to a woman, police said.

The woman was shocked to see the boy motionless in her car and immediately reported the issue to the police.

The police operation room immediately sent a patrol and ambulance. The body was moved to the forensic laboratory for autopsy.

The case is now with Public Prosecution. Investigations are on to find out how the boy got into the car and why.

