Women activists in Manipur blocking routes, obstructing ops: Indian Army

News Network
June 27, 2023

Women activists were deliberately blocking routes and interfering in operations by security forces in violence-hit Manipur, the Army said, urging people to help it in restoring peace in the Northeastern state.

Terming such "unwarranted interference" detrimental to the timely response by security forces, the Army's Spears Corps shared a video on Twitter late on Monday of some such incidents.

The statement came two days after a stand-off in Imphal East's Itham village between the Army and a mob led by women that forced the forces to let go of 12 militants holed up there.

"Women activists in #Manipur are deliberately blocking routes and interfering in Operations of Security Forces. Such unwarranted interference is detrimental to the timely response by Security Forces during critical situations to save lives and property.

"Indian Army appeals to all sections of population to support our endeavours in restoring peace. Help us to Help Manipur," it tweeted.

The stand-off in Itham went on throughout Saturday, and ended after a "mature decision" by the operational commander keeping in view the sensitivity of use of force against large irate mob led by women and likely casualties due to such action, officials said.

Twelve members of the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), a Meitei militant group, involved in a number of attacks, including the ambush of a 6 Dogra unit in 2015, were holed up in the village, they said.

The security personnel left with seized arms and ammunition.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state so far.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

News Network
June 17,2023

Mangaluru: The state government has released a compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the kin of four victims of “politically motivated communal killings” that took place in Dakshina Kannada district. 

The government, in its order dated June 16, stated that the kin of Masood, Deepak Rao, Mohammad Fazil and Abdul Jaleel can collect the compensation amount at the Chief Minister’s Office ‘Krishna’ at 8 am on June 19 in Bengaluru. 

The order stated that the director general and inspector general of police (DG&IGP) had written to the state chief secretary to grant the compensation to the families of these deceased persons. 

The amount has been released from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. While Masood was killed on July 19, 2022 at Bellare in Sullia, Mohammad Fazil from Mangalapete in Mangaluru was murdered on July 28 2022 to avenge the killing of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru. Abdul Jaleel from Katipalla was murdered on December 24 2022 and Deepak Rao from Katipalla was killed on January 3 in 2018.

News Network
June 26,2023

Mangaluru, June 26: Mustafa Kempi, a social worker, activist and community leader from Uppinangady, passed away at a private hospital in Mangaluru after a brief illness. 

He was 49.

He was the president of the management committee of the Malik Deenar Juma Masjid in Uppinangady. He was part of several social and religious organizations and institutions.

He was also a successful businessman and a philanthropist. 

He is survived by his wife, five sons and two daughters.

News Network
June 16,2023

Tumakuru, 16: A teenage girl was strangled to death by her father, brother and uncle in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district in a case of honour killing.

Tumakuru SP Rahul Kumar Shahapurwad said on Friday that the three accused — Parashurama, Shivaraju, Tukaram — have been arrested.

The barbaric incident occurred after the victim Netravati’s family became enraged that she was in love with a boy belonging to a Scheduled Caste.

The girl, identified as Netravati, was a II PU student of a government junior college in Sira and staying in a hostel there. She was from Chikkahedigehalli in Gubbi taluk of Tumakuru district.

The girl, who belonged to Nayaka community, an ST, fell in love with an SC boy, a final-year BCom student from a private college in Sira, and they both decided to get married. The boy too is from Sira.

The girl was to turn 18 in three months.

The girl was reported missing two weeks ago, but her parents found her and brought her back home on June 9.

When the girl did not agree to end the relationship with the boy, the accused persons forced her to drink poison.

When the girl resisted them, her father Parashurama, brother Shivaraju, and uncle Tukaram strangled her to death with a rope.

They family had claimed that the girl died after consuming the poison and also performed her last rites.

However, sensing suspicion, villagers complained to the police.

The police had initially registered a case of suicidal death, but after a probe, it was converted into a murder case and arrested the accused persons.

