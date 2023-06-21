  1. Home
‘Yoga is truly universal and free from copyrights,’ says PM Modi as he leads Yoga session at UN

June 21, 2023

United Nations, June 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday described Yoga as "truly universal" and free from copyrights and patents as he led a historic event at the UN Headquarters to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, attended by top UN officials, envoys from across and the world and prominent individuals.

Modi, who is here on the first leg of his maiden state visit to the US at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, began the celebration by paying respects to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in the North Lawn of the UN headquarters. The bust was installed in December last year under India's presidency of the UN Security Council.

The prime minister, wearing an especially customised white yoga T-shirt and trousers, began his address with a 'Namaste' and thanked people for coming here from far away to attend the celebration.

"I'm delighted to see you all. And I thank you all for coming. Friends. I'm told that almost every nationality is represented here today," Modi said.

"Yoga comes from India and it is a very old tradition. Yoga is free from copyrights, patents and royalty payments. Yoga is adaptable to your age, gender and fitness level. Yoga is portable and is truly universal," Modi told the gathering.

Hundreds of yellow yoga mats were placed on the ground where yoga enthusiasts and practitioners, wearing customised white yoga T-shirts, joined the event.

LED screens playing videos of Indian culture and heritage were set up on the lawn.

"Yoga means to unite...I remember about nine years ago, right here, I had the honour to propose celebrating the International Day of yoga on 21st June. It was wonderful to see the entire world come together to support the idea," Modi said.

The historic yoga session was attended by top UN officials, ambassadors, envoys, delegates from Member States as well as prominent members of the global and diaspora community.

"I am excited for everyone who is participating in Yoga Day," said Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the UN.

President of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly Csaba Korosi, Hollywood actor Richard Gere, Mayor of New York City Eric Adams and Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations Amina J Mohammed were among prominent personalities who attended the event.

"The feeling here is so open and embracing, I hope this feeling intoxicates the entire building. It's a really nice feeling here today," Gere said ahead of the event.

People from more than 180 countries participated in Prime Minister Modi-led Yoga Day celebrations here, representing different walks of life and comprising diplomats, artists, academicians and entrepreneurs among others, sources said.

"You can see the vibrations and excitement. Hundreds of people are lining up for International Yoga (Day celebrations) with Prime Minister Modi. Such a great feeling," said Dilip Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner for New York City Mayor's Office for International Affairs.

Ruchika Lal, Yoga and Meditation Instructor, Art of Living, said people are excited. "They have been waiting outside since 6 am," she said.

People were seen standing in queues outside UN headquarters to take part in the yoga session since early morning.

The first International Day of Yoga was commemorated in 2015 and has since then been marked with several sessions and events highlighting the benefits and universal appeal of Yoga at the UN, Times Square and iconic locations across the world.

The UN underlined that Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India. The word ‘yoga’ is derived from Sanskrit and means to join or to unite, symbolising the union of body and consciousness. Today it is practised in various forms around the world and continues to grow in popularity.

Recognising its universal appeal, in December 2014, the UN proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga. The draft UNGA resolution establishing the International Day of Yoga was proposed by India and endorsed by a record 175 member states. The proposal was first introduced by Prime Minister Modi in his address during the opening of the 69th session of the UN General Assembly.

Earlier in a video message on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga, Modi said India has always nurtured traditions that unite, adopt and embrace and made a fervent appeal to eliminate contradictions, hurdles and resistances through yoga.

Modi said Indians have welcomed new ideas, conserved them and celebrated the country's rich diversity.

Yoga strengthens such feelings, expands the inner vision, and connects us with that consciousness which makes us feel the unity of the living being giving a basis of love for the living being,  the prime minister said.

"We have to eliminate our contradictions, blockages and resistances through Yoga. We have to present the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ as an example to the world,” Modi said.

Modi also said the International Day of Yoga was special this year as researchers at India's research stations in the Arctic and Antarctica too were participating in the celebrations.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in his message for Yoga Day, said yoga unites people. "It unites body and mind, humanity and nature and millions of people across the globe for whom it is a source of strength, harmony and peace," he said.

"In a dangerous and divided world, the benefits of this ancient practice are particularly precious. Yoga offers a haven of calm, it can reduce anxiety and promote mental well-being. It helps us to develop discipline and patience. It connects us to our planet, which so badly needs our protection," Guterres said.

He added that yoga reveals "our common humanity, helping us to understand that despite our differences, we are one. On this International Day of Yoga, let us embrace the spirit of unity and resolve to build a better, more harmonious world for people, the planet and ourselves."

June 21,2023

Davanagere, June 21: A 16-year old student of Manyatha Girls Residential PUC College -- located near Kurubarahalli in Harihar taluk of Karnataka’s Davanagere district -- died at a private hospital on Tuesday.

She was admitted to the hospital after falling from the school compound a few days ago.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Siniksha, daughter of Shashikanth from Harapanahalli town in Vijayanagar district.  

She had taken admission to the first PUC science stream in the college a few days before the tragedy.

She had fallen from the college compound on the night of June 18 at 11:30 pm and was rushed to a private hospital in Davanagere. 

The reason for her trying to climb the compound is yet to be ascertained. 

June 14,2023

Chennai, June 14: Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader V Senthil Balaji broke down in tears when he was being taken to a hospital for a medical checkup by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Wednesday morning. The minister has been arrested in an alleged money laundering case.

The ED on Tuesday raided Mr Balaji's home before taking him away for questioning. The minister was arrested this morning after hours of questioning.

As the probe agency took Mr Balaji for a medical examination after the arrest, there were dramatic scenes at a government hospital in Chennai. The DMK leader was seen weeping copiously in an ambulance as his supporters outside shouted slogans against the Enforcement Directorate.

The minister was bodily taken out of the ambulance as he kept wailing.

"He is in the ICU. He was in an unconscious state and did not respond when he called him by his name. He is under observation... there is a swelling near his ear, doctors say there is variation in his ECG (electrocardiogram)... these are symptoms of torture," DMK leader PK Sekar Babu said. 

"Senthil Balaji is undergoing treatment," said Tamil Nadu Sports Minister and DMK Youth Wing chief Udhayanidhi Stalin. "We would face it legally. The DMK will not be cowed down by the BJP's intimidation."

Mr Balaji's wife has moved the Madras High Court against his arrest. The High Court has agreed to an urgent hearing of the case. The DMK leader's wife has alleged that the arrest was made without any notice or summons. 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited Mr Balaji at the hospital today. 

Recently, Income Tax (IT) authorities searched the properties of Mr Balaji's associates across the state. This came after the Supreme Court allowed the Enforcement Directorate to continue its investigation into cash-for-jobs allegations against Mr Balaji dating back to when he was a minister during the Jayalalithaa-led AIADMK regime. The Supreme Court had also allowed the agency to proceed with its investigation into the alleged money laundering case.

The ruling DMK had accused the BJP of targeting the party in panic after being unseated in Karnataka in recent assembly elections.

Chief Minister Stalin slammed the BJP-led central government for the raids on Mr Balaji and said the party is resorting to "politics of intimidation".

The ED on Tuesday raided Mr Balaji's residence, his office at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat and the premises of his brother and a close aide in Karur district. Chief Minister Stalin condemned the searches at the Secretariat, saying that the BJP's "politics of threatening their political rivals through backdoor tactics" will not work.

Mr Stalin further said that conducting a raid at the Secretariat is a violation of the federal structure of the country.

Mr Balaji is the Minister of Electricity, Prohibition and Excise, and the Karur District Secretary of the DMK.

June 11,2023

Bengaluru, June 11: The Congress-led Karnataka government on Sunday launched its first of the five poll guarantees, the ‘Shakti' scheme, which offers free travel to women in government buses in the state.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his Deputy D K Shivakumar, and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy attended the event and also launched the logo of the scheme. 

"The free bus travel scheme is for social equality. It will benefit the minorities, women, and deprived classes. Women must match alongside men if a society is to prosper. Women's participation in the workforce is low in India compared to other countries like Bangladesh, Indonesia, and the US," the Chief Minister said, as he hoped the move will boost women's participation in the workforce.

Reddy promised that Road Transport Corporations (RTC) won't lose any money due to the free bus travel scheme. "The government is committed to financially supporting the RTCs," he said. He pledged the scheme would be continued for at least 10 years. "We'll return to power after five years and continue the scheme," he said. 

Authorities will paste 'Free travel for women' stickers on the windscreens of the city, ordinary and express buses that form about 94 per cent of the schedules run by the state's four Road Transport Corporations (KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC and KKRTC). 

The scheme is expected to benefit the large majority of 42 lakh women who travel on RTC buses every day. The overall ridership is expected to rise by at least 10 per cent.

