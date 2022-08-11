  1. Home
  2. Yogi govt plans withdrawing criminal cases against ministers and BJP MLAs

Yogi govt plans withdrawing criminal cases against ministers and BJP MLAs

News Network
August 11, 2022

Lucknow, Aug 11: Apparently stung by conviction of one of its ministers and issuance of NBW against another, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is contemplating withdrawal of criminal cases against the ministers and ruling party legislators.

According to the sources, the process of withdrawal of criminal cases could soon be initiated after consultation with the law department. ''Only politically motivated cases will be withdrawn... serious cases will not be withdrawn... many of the cases against the ministers and party legislators were lodged during the governments of the opposition parties,'' said a senior BJP leader was quoted as saying by local news papers.

The leader claimed that a majority of cases were ''politically motivated'' and there was nothing wrong in withdrawing them.

Of the 52 ministers in the UP cabinet, as many as 22 had criminal cases pending against them. A majority of them faced criminal cases in which they could get five-year prison terms if convicted. More than half of the 403 MLAs in the state assembly faced criminal cases. The ministers who faced criminal cases included deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Yogendra Upadhyaya, Dharmpal Singh Nand Gopal Nandy and some others.

The state government had faced attacks from the opposition parties over the conviction of minister for micro, small and medium enterprises Rakesh Sachan under Arms Act by a Kanpur court and the issuance of NBW against minister and BJP's alliance partner Nishad Party's president Sanjay Nishad.

The SP and the Congress demanded immediate sacking of the ministers. 

News Network
August 11,2022

Bengaluru, Aug 11: BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi has dared Chamarajpet Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan to prevent the efforts of Hindutva activists to install a Ganesha idol in Chamarajpet Idgah Maidan. 

“The Ganesha idol will be installed at the maidan if we make up our minds. The maidan isn’t the property of Zameer Ahmed Khan. We’ll install the Ganesha idol and celebrate the festival in a grand way. Let him stop us from installing the idol,” he told reporters.

“Why should we take his permission to install an idol at the maidan?” he asked, adding, “We are not installing the idol in Arab countries”.

Following the row, Khan visited the City Police Commissioner’s office and spoke to CH Pratap Reddy. Meanwhile, DCP (West) Laxman B Nimbargi held a peace meeting with leaders of Muslim religious organisations.

He instructed the leaders not to take any step that will disturb law and order. He also warned them that police will take serious action if anyone indulges in activities that disturb peace. 

On Tuesday, Nimbargi met leaders of Hindu organisations and told them the same. The police said they are focusing on the Independence Day celebrations at the maidan, later they will look into the Ganesha festival issue.

News Network
August 3,2022

Taipei, Aug 3: China sent 27 aircraft to Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ), the island's Defence Ministry said on Wednesday hours after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi left Taipei following a high-stakes visit that has spiked tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

As many as six J-11 fighter jets, five J-16 multirole fighters and 16 SU-30 multirole fighters entered the air defence zone today.

"27 PLA aircraft (J-11*6, J-16*5 and SU-30*16) entered the surrounding area of R.O.C. on August 3, 2022," Taiwan Defense Ministry tweeted.

This incursion after 21 Chinese military aircraft flew into the southwestern part of Taiwan's air defence zone on Monday night. In response to Chinese aggression, Taiwan sent an air patrol to monitor the situation, and also deployed anti-aircraft missile systems.

Pelosi's trip to Taiwan came to an end today as she departed from the self-ruled island after a short and gripping trip that upped the ante in the Taiwan Strait.

The US House Speaker, who is second in line to the Oval Office after the US vice-president, reaffirmed her country's unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan's democracy and said this trip in no way contradicts longstanding United States policy on the self-governed island.

China, meanwhile, says Pelosi's Taiwan visit was a serious violation of the one-China principle and the provisions of the joint communique signed between the two countries.

On Tuesday, Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) announced missile tests and live firing as part of its military operations near Taiwan.

"The Chinese armed forces will begin military operations around Taiwan, long-range live firing will be held in the Taiwan Strait, and conventional missile tests will be organized in the sea area of the eastern part of the island," Sputnik news agency quoted Eastern Theater Command spokesperson Shi Yi as saying.

"These actions are a fair deterrent to the recent major escalation of US negative actions on the Taiwan issue and a serious warning to the pro-Taiwan independence forces," Shi Yi said.

In the recent past, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan's ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner.

In 2021, Chinese military planes entered Taiwan's ADIZ on 961 instances over 239 days.

Gray zone tactics are defined as "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force."

News Network
August 4,2022

Mangaluru, Aug 4: The district administration has slightly relaxed the evening prohibitory orders across Dakshina Kannada after August 5. 

In the wake of serial communal killings, Deputy Commissioner Dr KV Rajendra had issued an order to close all shops in the district from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. from July 29. This order will expire tomorrow morning. 

As per fresh order, shops in the district can remain open for three more hours from August 5.  

From 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. all shops must remain closed for next three days, i.e. until August 8. Liquor shops can remain open till 6 p.m. during this period. 

Emergency services, hospitals, medical shops will be exempted from the order and can function normally.

The DC has also directed local authorities to keep a watch on shops in their respective jurisdiction.

