‘You are already 83, but too stubborn’: Ajit Pawar asks uncle Sharad Pawar to retire

News Network
July 5, 2023

Mumbai, July 5: In a scathing attack on Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar on Wednesday asserted that his uncle is now too aged to continue as the NCP chief. 

The Pawar junior also questioned Sharad's intention in regard to first resigning from the post and then again changing his mind a few months ago.

"You are 82-83 already. In BJP, leaders retire at 75. You be 'shatayushi' (to live 100 years), but there is some point to stop. You are our deity. Just give us blessings," Ajit said at the meeting with his supporters.

"Why did you resign if you wanted to take it back? I also told my sister Supriya Sule to explain to him (Sharad) but he is too stubborn," he said.

"After the 2014 elections, why did NCP support the BJP to form government?" Ajit asked targeting the veteran NCP leader. Ajit also expressed his desire to become the Maharashtra CM.

More details are awaited. 

News Network
June 28,2023

New Deli, June 28: Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong pitch for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country, India's top Muslim body, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, held an emergency meeting last night.

Prime Minister Modi, addressing BJP workers in Bhopal yesterday, said two laws in the same country would not work, asserting that the Constitution mentions equal rights for all citizens and even Supreme Court rulings had called for uniform laws.

Muslims, he said, were being instigated by parties prone to vote-bank politics, adding that the BJP had decided it would not adopt the path of appeasement.

The Muslim law board's meeting was held virtually and lasted for about three hours. They discussed the legal aspects of the UCC in the context of PM Modi's remarks, which are seen to prioritise an agenda that has always been part of BJP manifestos.

The Muslim body has decided to submit a draft proposal to the Law Commission, taking into account the points made by lawyers and experts.  

The Law Commission launched a fresh consultation process on a Uniform Civil Code, seeking views from various stakeholders amid reports that the government plans to bring a draft bill soon.

A Uniform Civil Code refers to a set of overarching laws that apply to everyone in the country and replaces religion-based personal laws, rules of inheritance, adoption and succession. Article 44 of the Constitution calls upon the State to aim for a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India.

In September last year, a private member's Bill that seeks to provide for a panel to prepare a Uniform Civil Code was introduced in Rajya Sabha in the face of great resistance from opposition parties. In the past, although similar bills were listed for introduction, they were not moved in the Upper House.

PM Modi's comments yesterday revived focus on the long-debated subject.

"You tell me, in a home, how can there be one law for one member and another law for another member? Will that home be able to function? Then how will the country be able to function with such a dual system? We have to remember that even in the Constitution, there is a mention of equal rights for all," the Prime Minister said.

"These people (opposition) level allegations against us but the reality is that they chant Musalman, Musalman. Had they really been (working) in the interests of Muslims, then Muslim families would not have been lagging in education and jobs," he added.

The comments sparked strong reactions from opposition parties, who accused the BJP of trying to crush the country's pluralism and diversity and diverting focus from pressing worries like poverty, unemployment and price rise.

News Network
June 26,2023

Hyderabad, June 26: UAE-based Lulu Group will be investing Rs 10,000 crore in India on various ongoing projects over the next three years and the UAE-based conglomerate has invested over Rs 20,000 crore in the country, Lulu Chairman Yusuff Ali MA said here on Monday.

He also said his aim is to provide employment to 50,000 people in India and so far his various enterprises have given over 22,000 jobs.

Yusuff Ali also said the Lulu Group has committed about Rs 3,500 crore in investments in Telangana in the next five years in various projects including a Destination Shopping Malls (Rs 3,000 crore) here and also in other cities in the state.

"We have got an investment of more than Rs 20,000 crore in different areas including shopping malls, hotels, and food processing units (in India). We will increase this," he said.

"We have started the construction of a shopping mall in Ahmedabad. And also another one in Chennai we are coming up. A food processing plant is coming up in Noida and another one in Telangana. It is Rs 10,000 crore investments in the next three years," Yusuff Ali said when asked about the overall investments on the upcoming projects.

He further said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has liberalised NRI investment laws and according to that all investments by non-resident Indians are treated as domestic investments.

He said a five lakh sq ft Lulu Mall built with an investment of Rs 300 crore here will be inaugurated in August and an export-oriented modern integrated meat processing plant and state-of-the-art Destination Mall (2.2 million sq ft) will also come up.

News Network
July 3,2023

Mangaluru, July 3: A 22-year-old youth from Mangaluru was found dead in Talakona waterfall near Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. 

Sumant Amin, a resident of Kulai Honnakatte in Mangaluru, was pursuing his master degree in science at a prestigious college in Tamil Nadu. 

Sumant was at Talakona Waterfall for a picnic with his friends on Friday. 

He reportedly asked his friends to film a video of him diving into the Talakona Waterfall. But, he did not surface after a long time. Worried about him, his friends informed a nearby police station and the forest staff.

A rescue team reached the spot and found out that Sumanth's head was caught between two rocks underwater. His body was recovered from the pond on Saturday.

Mortal remains of Sumant were brough to his residence at Kulai on Sunday. 

Sumant was an intelligent student and of helping nature. Documentary, photography and travel were his hobbies. 

Sumant is survived by his father Suresh Amin, who works as manager at Payyanur branch of Canara Bank and mother Umakshi, who is serving as head teacher at Kenjaru government school.

