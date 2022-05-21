  1. Home
  2. ‘Is your name Mohammed?’: 65-yr-old mentally ill Bhanwarlal Jain thrashed by Hindutva chauvinist, later found dead

‘Is your name Mohammed?’: 65-yr-old mentally ill Bhanwarlal Jain thrashed by Hindutva chauvinist, later found dead

News Network
May 21, 2022

attack.jpg

Bhopal: A murder case has been registered in Madhya Pradesh after a missing 65-year-old with mental illness was found dead and a video showed a man asking him if his "name is Mohammed" and repeatedly assaulting him as he struggled to answer.

The case has been registered in Neemuch district. The attacker in the video has been identified as Hindutva chauvinist Dinesh Kushwaha and named the main accused. Kushwaha is the husband of a former BJP corporator.

Police said that the elderly man, Bhanwarlal Jain, was from Sarsi in Ratlam district and went missing on May 15 after a visit to a religious event in Rajasthan. Following a missing complaint, police put out an alert with his photographs. His body was found on a roadside in Neemuch district yesterday. It was handed over to his family and they performed last rites.

The family then came to know of the video. The video shows Mr Jain sitting on a bench as Kushwaha towers over him. "What's your name? Mohammed?" he asks the elderly man and slaps him across the face. "Tell your name properly, show your Aadhaar card," he adds.

The elderly man, visibly petrified, offers money. This infuriates the attacker and he slaps the senior citizen non-stop on his head and ears. The 65-year-old appears to be struggling to understand the situation he is in. He lifts his shirt and a hidden pocket can be seen. He again tries to offer the attacker money as the latter keeps slapping him hard.

After the horrifying video emerged, family members of Jain reached the police station and demanded Kushwaha's immediate arrest.

KL Dangi, in-charge of the police station where the FIR was filed, said the video was probably shot on Thursday.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra said a case has been registered under sections of murder and death by negligence.

The Opposition has slammed the ruling BJP after the video surfaced. Congress MLA Jitu Patwari accused the BJP of "lighting a furnace of hate".

Senior party leader Digvijaya Singh said a case has been filed but it remains to be seen if action will follow.

State BJP secretary Rajneesh Agrawal said, "The incident is unfortunate. An accused is an accused and it has nothing to do with party politics. None of the people involved in such an act will be spared by the state government." 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 16,2022

The Arab League warns about the consequences of the Israeli regime's deliberate actions targeting the status quo at the al-Aqsa Mosque's compound.

The regional grouping's Secretariat General issued the warning on Sunday, the anniversary of the Nakba (Catastrophe) Day. Thousands of Palestinians and their supporters hold monumental rallies each year to mark the 1948 occasion, which saw the Israeli regime claiming existence following a heavily-Western-backed war against regional territories.

Israeli settlers storm the compound, Islam's third-holiest site, on a daily basis under the protection of Israeli forces. They often attack Palestinian Muslims and Christians, who converge on the compound to perform their religious duties. 

"These attacks amount to great violation of the international laws, and stand in the way of international efforts aimed at establishing 'peace,'" the Arab League statement read.

The Israeli assaults threaten to fan the flames of insecurity and instability in the region, and "can drag the [entire] region into violence and initiate a religious war," it added.

The Secretariat noted that around seven decades had passed since the Nakba, but the Palestinians were still dealing with the repercussions of the occasion," and are subject to violations that threaten "their existence, soil, rights, and sanctities."

It enumerated some instances of the regime's wanton aggression as its destruction of Palestinians' homes, forcing Palestinians into leaving their homeland, and carrying out "field executions" against them, including its recent gruesome murder of Shereen Abu Akleh, a distinguished Palestinian journalist.

The body urged the United Nations Security Council to intervene in support of the Palestinian people, and in favor of implementation of the UN resolutions that condemn the Israeli regime's occupation and aggression.

"The Security Council should expeditiously take the necessary measures that would bring pressure to bear on the occupying Israeli authorities to end their violations against the Palestinian nation," it asserted.

Such, the statement noted, is the Council's legal and moral duty towards preservation of international peace and security, and implementation of international resolutions.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 14,2022

In response to the cold-blooded killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh by Israeli regime forces, the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has called for a unified command against the occupying regime.

In his remarks late on Friday, Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the Gaza-based resistance movement's political bureau, urged the “speedy formation” of the command to lead the struggle against Israel.

The call came two days after 51-year-old Abu Akleh was brutally murdered while covering an Israeli military raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the northern part of the occupied West Bank.

The long-time Al Jazeera Arabic journalist, who shot to fame while covering the second Palestinian Intifada between 2000 and 2005, was accompanying a group of local journalists when she was targeted.

Haniyeh said the Palestinian liberation struggle is going through a "new stage," which demands the adoption of "incisive and strategic decisions".

He said the unified command will be tasked with directing the resistance against the apartheid regime.

Formation of the unified front is indispensable in the light of the regime's "bestiality," which manifested itself in the "assassination of the daughter of Palestine," Haniyeh said, referring to Abu Akleh.

The Hamas leader said Palestinians need to get their act together in the face of Tel Aviv's unbridled aggression, advocating unity between different Palestinian political groups.

He cited examples of Israeli aggression such as the increase in settlement construction activities across the occupied territories, assaulting Palestinian worshippers at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the holy occupied city of al-Quds, the longstanding and crippling siege of Gaza, detention of thousands of Palestinians, and denying them the right to return to their homeland.

Haniyeh called on the West Bank-headquartered Palestinian Authority (PA) to end its cooperation with the regime in Tel Aviv and scrap the so-called Oslo Accords, which were signed in 1993 and marked the first time the Israeli regime and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) recognized each other.

The Oslo Accords were signed in the White House but named after Norway’s capital city, where the secret back-channel dialogue took place.

The Hamas leader urged the PA to withdraw its "recognition of Israel," stop its "security cooperation" with Tel Aviv, "and concentrate on the resistance's comprehensive plan for confronting the occupier."

Pertinently, it came on the eve of Nakba Day, (the Day of Catastrophe), when in 1948 hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were forcibly evicted from their homeland and Israel came into existence as an illegal and illegitimate entity.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 16,2022

Varanasi, May 16: Shortly after a stunning claim that a suspected "shivling" had been found in a pond within the Gyanvapi Masjid complex in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, a court today ordered it closed off to the public.

According to the Hindutva lawyer, the "Shivling" or relic of the idol of Shiva was found on the last day of the court-mandated filming of the mosque complex following a petition seeking access to pray at a shrine behind the mosque.

This morning, water was drained from the pond and a "Shivling" was found, claimed Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, the lawyer representing a group of Hindu women who have sought year-long access to pray at the shrine.

The pond, which is used for the Islamic "Wuzu" or purification rituals, must be sealed after the find, the petitioners requested the court. The court accepted the plea and ordered the Varanasi District Magistrate to ensure that the pond is not used, for now.

The court also said the District Magistrate, the police chief and a top Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer would make sure no one entered the sealed area.

Reports of a "shivling" being found within the mosque complex were not confirmed by the Varanasi District Magistrate, Kaushal Raj Sharma, when he spoke to the media earlier.

"No details of the survey of Gyanvapi mosque were disclosed by any member of the commission. The court is the custodian of the information about the survey. One member was debarred from the commission for about a few minutes yesterday, later admitted to the commission," Mr Sharma had told reporters.

The Gyanvapi mosque is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple. The five women petitioners have asked the court to allow daily prayers before idols on its outer walls as well as other "visible and invisible deities within the old temple complex".

The site is currently open for prayers once a year.

The Varanasi Civil Court then ordered a video assessment of the mosque complex, including three domes, underground basements and the pond, and appointed a court commissioner for the task.

A part of this survey took place on May 6 but was halted after a dispute broke out over filming inside the mosque. The mosque committee said the court had not ordered videography inside the mosque.

The court-ordered filming was challenged before Allahabad High Court, which dismissed the case in April. The High Court order was challenged in the Supreme Court.

A lawyer representing the Gyanvapi Mosque trust that approached the Supreme Court against the filming order said it is at odds with the Places of Worship Act, 1991. The Supreme Court refused to stop the filming but agreed to consider listing the plea against the survey of the mosque complex.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.