  2. Youth Cong chief pulled by hair, manhandled by police during protest against ED

News Network
July 26, 2022

New Delhi, July 26: Youth Congress President BV Srinivas was grabbed by the hair and forced into a vehicle by police personnel on Tuesday here during a protest against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioning Congress president Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case here.

Srinivas was seen resisting the attempts by the police to detain him when a police personnel grabbed him by his hair.

Srinivas and several Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and other MPs, were detained when they tried to march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan and at protests in the city.

At the Kingsway Camp police station where the MPs were kept, Congress said, Rahul and other MPs chose to turn their detention into a discussion session on issues like inflation, Agnipath and GST.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that he and other MPs were manhandled by police. "This is a conspiracy by the Modi-Shah duo," Kharge alleged.

Congress leader K C Venugopal said, "repress us or arrest us, our spirits will not be broken. Our struggle against the oppressive BJP continues."

Sharing photographs from the Congress' protest at Vijay Chowk from where Rahul was detained, his sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi tweeted, "The dictatorship of BJP is now out in the open. Cannot discuss important issues in Parliament or raise people's voice on the streets. The dictatorial government wants to suppress the opposition through police and agencies. This is a fight for truth, will neither bow down nor be afraid. Will fight, win." 

News Network
July 21,2022

New Delhi, July 21: Sonia Gandhi, 75, was questioned for nearly three hours by the Enforcement Directorate today, on the first day of her appearance before the probe agency in an alleged money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

What happened 

>> Sonia Gandhi arrived at the probe agency's headquarters in central Delhi a little after noon. She was escorted by her Z+ category CRPF security cover. Mrs Gandhi, who was diagnosed with Covid recently, was accompanied by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

>> Mrs Gandhi's questioning was carried out by five officers led by a woman Additional Director, it is learnt. The probe agency prepared 50 questions for Congress chief.

>> Ms Vadra was allowed to stay in the 'building, away from the questioning room, so that in case of a health issue she can be with her mother and provide her medicines, officials said. 

>> The party has slammed the agency's action and called it a "political vendetta". Several Congress leaders were detained as the party held nationwide demonstrations in support of the party chief. Carrying large banners saying "stop misuse of ED", Congress leaders today held a march inside the Parliament complex in a show of strength against the Enforcement Directorate. Large number of demonstrations are also being held across the country. In some places, protesters stopped trains, and even burnt vehicles, according to reports.

>> "Prime Minister forgets that his idea of Congress is based on leaders they have taken from us. They have to reborn several times to understand what Congress party is, what Gandhi family is," the party said in a press conference called this morning.

>> "We are protesting the ED summons to Mrs Sonia Gandhi. The AJL-Young India transaction is recorded in the books of account, the returns filed by the two companies and in the Income Tax returns. All that the ED wants to know can be found in the records," tweeted Congress leader P. Chidambaram, who was detained during protests in Delhi.

>> The BJP criticised the Congress' protests as its "duragrah" (obstinate demand) for protecting the Gandhi family. "The Congress has become a pocket organisation of a family, and now its assets are also being pocketed by the family," BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad alleged, attacking the Gandhis.

>> Earlier today, a meeting chaired by the Congress to discuss "relentless political vendetta" by the Centre was attended by almost 13 opposition parties. A statement released by like-minded opposition parties has condemned the BJP-led Centre's "misuse" of investigating agencies. Arvind Kejriwal's AAP has also given a zero-hour notice over "misuse of central investigation agencies by the ruling government". 

>> The Congress chief appeared after the third summon. She sought exemption on earlier dates of June 8 and June 23 after she contracted coronavirus infection.

>> The ED has been investigating the role of the Gandhis in the case which involves the Young Indian's takeover of AJL (Associated Journals Limited), the company which ran the National Herald newspaper. Founded by Mr Gandhi's grandfather and the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, the newspaper was a Congress mouthpiece that later went entirely online.

News Network
July 22,2022

Bengaluru, July 22: Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa won a reprieve today from the Supreme Court, which has put on hold criminal proceedings in a corruption cases against him.

The Karnataka High Court had refused to cancel an FIR registered against Mr Yediyurappa, who is accused in a land allocation scam.

The senior BJP leader is accused of denotifying acres of land illegally in 2006-7 and allotting the land to entrepreneurs - when he was Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka. The case was registered against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act. 

In 2020, the High Court had rejected his request that the FIR registered by the Karnataka Lokayukta police be cancelled. High Court judge John Michael Cunha had reprimanded the police for delaying the investigation. "The circumstances clearly indicate the delay is intentional and deliberate," the judge had said.

The FIR was registered against Mr Yediyurappa in 2013 after a private complaint made by one Vasudeva Reddy alleged the former chief minister had denotified land in Bellandur and Devarabeesanahalli, acquired to develop an IT park. 

News Network
July 20,2022

New Delhi, July 20: The number of Indians giving up their citizenship has further increased during the second tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The government has admitted in the Parliament that more than 3.9 lakh Indians have renounced their citizenship in the past three years to settle abroad. 

The government data shows that America has emerged as the top choice among 103 countries where the emigrants settled.

More than 1.63 lakh Indians relinquished their citizenship in 2021 alone, according to the date tabled by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. Of them, more than 78,000 took US citizenship, it added.

While 1.44 lakh Indians gave up their citizenship in 2019, the data showed, the numbers fell in 2020 to 85,256 in 2020, before rising again last year.

Responding to a question by BSP MP Hazi Fazlur Rehman, Union MoS for Home Nityanand Rai told the Parliament that according to the Ministry of External Affairs the Indian citizens renounced their “for reasons personal to them”.

According to the data, apart from choosing countries such as Singapore (7,046) and Sweden (3,754), many have also renounced their citizenship for Bahrain (170), Angola (2), Iran (21), and Iraq (1) — one person took the citizenship of Burkina Faso in 2021.

More than 1,400 persons took Chinese citizenship, the data showed, while 48 persons renounced their citizenship for Pakistan’s.

