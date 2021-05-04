  1. Home
Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 2nd day in a row across India

News Network
May 5, 2021

May 5: Petrol prices on Wednesday were increased by 22 paise per litre and diesel by 39 paise in Delhi, where petrol now costs Rs 90.74, up from Rs 90.55 yesterday, while a litre of diesel is at Rs. 81.12 per litre up from Rs 80.73. 

In Mumbai, petrol is at Rs 97.12, and diesel is at Rs 88.19. In Chennai, the cost of petrol is Rs 92.70 per litre with diesel at Rs 86.09 per litre. Petrol and disel prices in Kolata are at Rs 90.92 & Rs 83.98 respectively. In Bengaluru, petrol is at Rs. 93.77 while diesel is at Rs 86.01.

State-owned fuel retailers -- Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) -- are supposed to revise rates daily based on input cost. 

News Network
May 5,2021

Majority of Indians are upset, angry and depressed or worried about the way the second wave of Covid-19 is handled by the government while opinion is split on whether the country is on the right track in controlling the pandemic, a survey has claimed.

At the same time, a majority of the people are not sure whether experts in the country have a handle on what is causing the massive second wave.

The survey by LocalCircles claimed that 61 per cent of those surveyed are "feeling angry, upset, depressed or worried as the Covid-19 second wave wreaks havoc in the country".

"The second wave has been terrifying and a once-in-a-century health crisis that India has experienced," it said.

Breaking down the numbers, the survey claimed 23 per cent said they were “anxious or worried”, 8 per cent were “depressed, gloomy or sad”, 20 per cent “upset and angry”, 10 per cent “extremely angry”, and 7 per cent said “calm or peaceful”. Another 28 per cent, however, felt “optimistic and hopeful”.

With lockdown-like restrictions being imposed in many states, the survey claimed, people have started to also fear for their livelihoods.

When asked about whether they believe India is on the right track in handling the second wave, the respondents were split.

"Wrong priorities, indecisiveness and lack of preparedness are key reasons why 45 per cent believe that India is not on the right track. The 41 per cent on the other hand who believe that India is on the right track state that all of this took India by big surprise and India is now enabling more hospital beds, oxygen supplies and healthcare staff, local lockdowns which should help in recovering from the crisis," it added.

Some of the respondents raised the "key issue" of central and state governments "not building capacities" despite seeing so many countries around the world experiencing massive second waves. Many have also "criticised" India’s decision of restarting flights from the United Kingdom on January 8 after a two-week suspension despite the country having 60,000 daily cases.

"Hundreds of citizens also raised objections to the Kumbh Mela celebrations. People have highlighted how many returnees from the Mela coming back to their state have tested positive for Covid-19. Madhya Pradesh just reported that 99 per cent of those who came back from Kumbh tested positive," the survey claimed.

The survey also claimed 51 per cent citizens were unsure if experts in India have a handle on what is causing the massive second wave in Covid-19 cases. 

News Network
April 24,2021

systemjpg.jpg

New Delhi, Apr 24: Straining against his weight, Shayam Narayan's brothers haul him from a rickshaw onto a hospital trolley in India's capital New Delhi.

Only a few minutes pass before they are given the news: he is already dead.

Narayan is one of the latest casualties of a second wave of the coronavirus sweeping across India. His brothers had first brought him to the hospital at 6 am on Friday. But they said staff deemed him well enough to return home.

Ten hours later, his condition deteriorating, they came back. But it was too late to save him.

"The system is broken," his younger brother Raj said.

Narayan, who had five children, died without being admitted to the hospital, or taken to its morgue, meaning his death is unlikely to be officially counted in the city's rising toll.

For the second day running, the country's overnight infection total was higher than any recorded anywhere in the world since the pandemic began last year, at 332,730.

Some 2,263 died, with over 300 of those in Delhi alone -- figures that are almost certainly conservative.

Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, in the northeast of India's capital, is one of many battling oxygen shortages and a lack of space. Patients die on trolleys outside, like Narayan.

The medical superintendent of the hospital was not immediately available for comment.

"Due to an exponential rise in Covid-19 cases in Delhi, all the hospitals are overburdened," a Delhi government spokesman said.

"In GTB Hospital, the patients are arriving via ambulances despite the unavailability of beds. Despite this, the government is trying its best to give all patients treatment at some facility or the other."

Three-day search

The government hospital's 400 Covid intensive care beds are also full, according to official data.

But that does not stop patients gasping for air arriving every few minutes in ambulances and autorickshaws.

Half a dozen wait for hours on trolleys for admission. Others, like Narayan, die before ever being admitted.

"The staff are doing their best but there is not enough oxygen," said Tushar Maurya, whose mother is being treated at the hospital.

After being denied entry to the ICU, a man staggers as he tries to get back into an autorickshaw. Minutes later, he returns unconscious. Loaded onto a stretcher, his arm slams against the ICU door while a guard watches on.

Another man writhes in pain in the back of an ambulance, alone, as it drives forward with the rear doors hanging open. The oxygen cylinder of a third man lying in the sun runs out, and his family rush to change it.

Footage from inside the wards seen by Reuters showed some patients sitting two to a bed and barely enough floor space for others to stand.

"They are like cattle in there," said one man after coming outside.

Despite the lack of beds, many feel they have little choice than to turn up after being denied entry to other overburdened Covid hospitals, pleading with staff to admit their loved ones.

Currently, an online dashboard indicates just 22 ICU beds are available in Delhi out of more than 4,500.

"We have been roaming around for three days searching for a bed," said a man who gave his name as Irfan, whose wife sat immobile on the pavement.

News Network
May 4,2021

gates.jpg

May 4: Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his wife and fellow philanthropist Melinda announced on Monday they are divorcing after a 27-year marriage.

One of the world's wealthiest couples -- with a joint fortune estimated at $130 billion -- the Gates have channelled billions into charitable work around the globe via their hugely influential foundation.

In announcing their split on Twitter, the couple said they would continue their joint work on the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which funds programs in global health, gender equality, education and other causes.

"After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," they said in a joint statement, posted on each of their official accounts.

"Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives," they wrote.

"We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives."

The statement offered no additional details on the split but said: "We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life."

The announcement comes two years after the divorce of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, another of the world's wealthiest people, and his wife MacKenzie.

Bill Gates, 65, was a geeky teenager when he started what would become the world's most valuable company, and was for a time the world's richest man and most prominent philanthropist.

He stepped down as Microsoft chief executive in 2008 to devote more time to philanthropy and later left the board, keeping only the title of "founder and technology advisor."

Melinda Gates, 56, met Bill at Microsoft in 1987, shortly after she joined the tech firm, and the pair married in 1994.

Their foundation is among the world's richest, having provided more than $54 billion in grants over two decades in areas including malaria and infectious disease control, agricultural research, basic health care and sanitation, in various parts of the world. It has an endowment of more than $46 billion.

In recent years, Bill Gates has largely distanced himself from Microsoft and the tech industry, instead speaking about poverty and health initiatives, and the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year the foundation pledged some $250 million to help fight the pandemic, with some of the funds channeled to the distribution of life-saving doses of Covid-19 vaccines to parts of Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia.

Gates, who had been warning as early as 2015 about the potential dangers of a global pandemic, became the target of conspiracy theorists who claimed he knew in advance about Covid-19.

The split comes following the high-profile divorce of Bezos, whose ex-wife took the name MacKenzie Scott and promptly began giving away billions to various causes without setting up a conventional foundation.

