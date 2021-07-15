  1. Home
  2. 38,949 new covid cases, 542 deaths in India: Maha, Kerala account for half of new infections

July 16, 2021

New Delhi, July 16: India registered 38,949 new Covid-19 cases and 542 deaths over the last 24 hours on Friday with states like Maharashtra and Kerala alone accounting for half of the fresh infections in the country. 

The death toll in the country touched 4,12,531 while active cases remained above 4 lakh. 

The southern state of Kerala registered the most number of cases with as many as 13,773 people testing positive for the virus, followed by Maharashtra with over 8,000 cases.

More to follow...

July 6,2021

New Delhi, July 6: Signalling imminent reshuffle of the Narendra Modi Cabinet, Union Minister and Rajya Sabha Leader of House Thawarchand Gehlot was on Tuesday appointed Governor of Karnataka in place of Vajubhai Vala.

Gehlot (73) has been the Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment and his resignation from the Cabinet and subsequent appointment as a Governor strengthened the buzz around the Cabinet reshuffle in the next couple of days.

Modi will be holding a crucial meeting of top BJP leaders on Tuesday evening, during which contours of the new Council of Ministers is likely to be discussed.

This would also mean that Modi and the BJP would be considering a new Leader of House for Rajya Sabha. Governor of Karnataka since 2014, Vala is 83 years old and his age appears to have gone against him.

Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel has been appointed as Madhya Pradesh Governor replacing Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, who was holding additional charge. Former Goa Speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will go to the Himachal Pradesh Raj Bhavan.

Bandaru Dattatraya, who is presently Governor of Himachal Pradesh, has been transferred to Haryana from where Satyadev Narayan Arya has been shifted to Tripura.

Tripura Governor Ramesh Bais has been transferred to Jharkhand, while former Kerala BJP chief P S Sreedharan Pillai has been transferred from Mizoram to Goa where Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari was holding additional charge.

Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati has been appointed as the Governor of Mizoram.

July 2,2021

New Delhi, July 2: India's death toll due to coronavirus crossed 4 lakh on Friday as 853 more succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours. The country's death toll is now 4,00,312, the third-highest in the world after United States and Brazil.

The country added 46,617 single-day Covid-19 cases while 59,384 recovered from the deadly virus in the same time period.

The country's active caseload is at 5,09,637 and the total caseload is at 3,04,58,251.

Under the national immunisation drive, 34,00,76,232 have been vaccinated so far.

July 5,2021

farooq.jpg

Srinagar, July 5: The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Monday expressed disappointment over the outcome of the recent all-party meeting on J&K chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying there was lack of substantial confidence building measures like release of political and other prisoners.

A statement issued here by the alliance spokesperson and CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigam said the PAGD met on Sunday evening under the chairmanship of Farooq Abdullah – the National Conference (NC) president -- at his residence.

The meeting was attended by alliance vice-chairperson and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, Tarigami, NC leader Hasnain Masoodi, Peoples Movement chief Javed Mustafa Mir and Awami National Conference senior vice president Muzaffar Ahmed Shah.

The meeting was called to discuss the recent meeting chaired by the prime minister in Delhi on June 24, the spokesperson said.

All the members of the PAGD expressed their disappointed at the outcome of the Delhi meeting especially at the absence of any substantial confidence building measures (CBMs) such as releasing political and other prisoners from jails and taking concrete steps to end the alleged "atmosphere of suppression" that has choked J-K since 2019, the spokesperson said.

He said the CBMs would have initiated the much-needed process of reaching out to the people of J&K “who are the biggest stakeholders and sufferers of the J&K problem”.

