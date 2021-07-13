Adani formally takes over management of Mumbai International Airport

  1. Home
News Network
July 13, 2021

Mumbai, July 13: In a significant development in the Civil Aviation sector, Adani Group has formally taken over the management of Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), which runs the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

The announcement was made by Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani.

“We are delighted to take over management of the world-class Mumbai International Airport. We promise to make Mumbai proud. The Adani Group will build an airport ecosystem of the future for business, leisure, and entertainment. We will create thousands of new local jobs,” Adani tweeted.

The Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd, took over the management control of the MIAL from the GVK Group following the MIAL Board meeting on Tuesday.

This follows approvals received from the Government of India, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) of Maharashtra, and the Government of Maharashtra.

The MIAL is India’s second busiest airport by both passenger and cargo traffic.

With eight airports in its management and development portfolio, AAHL is now India's largest airport infrastructure company, accounting for 25 per cent airport footfalls. With the addition of MIAL, AAHL will now also control 33 per cent of India’s air cargo traffic.

With India set to become the world's third largest aviation market by 2024, the addition of the Mumbai International Airport to the Adani Group’s existing portfolio of six airports, and thereafter the operationalisation of the greenfield Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd (NMIAL), provides a transformational aviation platform, allowing the Adani Group to interlink its B2B and B2C business as well as create several strategic adjacencies for the Adani Group’s other B2B businesses.

AAHL will begin the construction of the Navi Mumbai International Airport next month and complete the financial closure in the next 90 days. This new international airport will be commissioned in 2024.

Adani said, “Our larger objective is to reinvent airports as ecosystems that drive local economic development and act as the nuclei around which we can catalyse aviation-linked businesses. These include metropolitan developments that span entertainment facilities, ecommerce and logistics capabilities, aviation dependent industries, smart city developments, and other innovative business concepts.”

According to him, the airport expansion strategy is intended to help converge our nation’s Tier 1 cities with the Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in a hub-and-spoke model.

“This is fundamental to enabling a greater equalisation of India’s urban-rural divide, as well as making international travel seamless and smooth. I believe that the economic value that cities create will be maximised around airports and the cities of tomorrow will be built with the airport as the focal point. This is a fundamental lever for modern world development and the rapid build-out of our airport infrastructure will create multiple employment structures that generate thousands of new job opportunities,” he said.

News Network
July 7,2021

New Delhi: Forty-three new ministers will be sworn-in this evening as Prime Minister Narendra Modi tries to revamp his administration that has been heavily criticised over the handling of the coronavirus crisis, soaring prices and resentment from several sections.

The names in the cabinet reshuffle include several new entrants as well as existing ministers who will be reassigned.

In an unexpected move, Ravi Shankar Prasad, who held key portfolios of law and information technology, and Prakash Javadekar, the minister for environment, information and broadcasting and heavy industries, stepped down.

Also among the top ministers who were asked resign was Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, paying the political price for the government's struggles to cope with a devastating second wave of coronavirus infections.

In all, at least 12 ministers have resigned including prominent ones like Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and junior Environment Minister Babul Supriyo.

The "big four" ministers for finance, foreign affairs, home and defence, however, are unlikely to be changed.

Before announcing his first cabinet reshuffle since winning a second term in 2019, PM Modi consulted leaders of his BJP, a government official said.

Government sources said the Prime Minister had been aiming to include younger members of his party to be ministers and also give greater representation to women and backward classes - a crucial consideration ahead of important state elections starting with Uttar Pradesh early next year.

There are plans for a ceremony to swear in new ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan at 6 pm. Only a small number of people will be attending the ceremony due to the coronavirus risk.

PM Modi's government has faced its most stinging criticism in years as the infections and deaths surged in April and May, overwhelming hospitals and crematoriums.

Images of bodies of presumed COVID-19 victims washed up on the banks of the Ganges river fuelled outrage over a failure to do more to protect vulnerable communities.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram was among the first to comment on the changes.

"The resignations of the Union Health Minister and the MoS (Minister of State) Health is a candid confession that the Modi government has utterly failed in managing the pandemic," Mr Chidambaram tweeted.

"There is a lesson for ministers in these resignations. If things go right the credit will go to the PM, if things go wrong the Minister will be the fall guy. That is the price a Minister pays for implicit obedience and unquestioning  subservience," he wrote.

Here is the list of ministers who will take oath on Wednesday for their new departments:

1. Narayan Rane
2. Sarbananda Sonowal
3. Dr. Virendra Kumar
4. Jyotiraditya M Scindia
5. Ramchandra Prasad Singh
6. Ashwini Vaishnaw
7. Pashupati Paras
8. Kiren Rijiju
9. Raj Kumar Singh
10.Hardeep Singh Puri
11.Mansukh Mandaviya
12.Bhupender Yadav
13.Parshottam Rupala
14.G. Kishan Reddy
15.Anurag Singh Thakur
16.Pankaj Choudhary
17. Anupriya Singh Patel
18.Dr. Satya Pal Singh Baghel
19. Rajeev Chandrasekhar
20.Shobha Karandlaje
21.Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma
22. Darshana Vikram Jardosh
23. Meenakshi Lekhi
24. Annapurna Devi
25.A. Narayanaswamy
26.Kaushal Kishore
27.Ajay Bhatt
28.B. L. Verma
29.Ajay Kumar
30.Chauhan Devusinh
31.Bhagwanth Khuba
32.Kapil Moreshwar Patil
33.Pratima Bhoumik
34.Dr. Subhas Sarkar
35.Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad
36.Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh
37.Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar
38.Bishweswar Tudu
39.Shantanu Thakur
40.Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai
41.John Barla
42.Dr. L. Murugan
43.Nisith Pramanik

News Network
June 29,2021

New Delhi, June 29: India on Tuesday reported 37,566 new Covid-19 cases and 907 deaths. The country's daily infections fell below the 40,000-mark after 102 days, the Union Health Ministry said in a statement.

The active cases now comprise 1.89 per cent of the country's total 3,03,16,897 cases. Active cases fell below the 6-lakh mark.

With 56,994 more discharges, the recovery rate rose to 96.87 per cent. 

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Monday, 21 Jun 2021

COVID-19, DEATH IN INDIA
India since its Independence in 1947, has not established a true birth and death registration system, therefore the death and the birth number given by the Indian authorities are based upon a guess.
Ramesh Mishra
Victoria, British Columbia, CANADA

News Network
July 10,2021

Lucknow, July 10: According to a draft of the proposed population control bill, anyone violating two-child policy in Uttar Pradesh will be debarred from contesting local bodies elections, from applying for or getting promotion in government jobs, and receiving any kind of government subsidy.

The Uttar Pradesh State Law Commission (UPSLC) states that the provisions are part of the draft titled The Uttar Pradesh Population (Control, Stabilization and Welfare) Bill, 2021.

The UPSLC website says, "The State Law Commission, UP is working on control, stabilisation and welfare of the population of the state and has prepared a draft bill."

Suggestions have been invited from the public to improve the draft bill and July 19 is the last date for it, reported news agency Press Trust of India.

Listing incentives for public servants who adopt the two-child norm, the draft bill says, "Public servants who adopt the two-child norm will get two additional increments during the entire service, maternity or as the case may be, paternity leave of 12 months, with full salary and allowances and three per cent increase in the employer's contribution fund under national pension scheme."

A State Population Fund will be constituted for the purpose of implementation of the act.

Listing the government's duties, the draft bill says that maternity centres will be established at all primary health centres. The centres and NGOs will distribute contraceptive pills, condoms, etc, spread awareness about family planning methods through community health workers and ensure mandatory registration of pregnancies, deliveries, births and deaths across the state.

The draft bill also says that it shall be the duty of the government to introduce a compulsory subject relating to population control in all secondary schools.

The bill seeks to revitalise efforts and provide for measures to control, stabilise and provide welfare to the population of the state by implementing and promoting two-child norm.

According to news agency PTI, the draft bill reads, "In Uttar Pradesh, there are the limited ecological and economic resources at hand. It is necessary and urgent that the provision of basic necessities of human life including affordable food, safe drinking water, decent housing, access to quality education, economic/livelihood opportunities, power/electricity for domestic consumption, and a secure living is accessible to all citizens."

It is necessary to control, stabilise the population of the state for promotion of sustainable development with more equitable distribution, it says.

It is necessary to ensure healthy birth spacing through measures related to augmenting the availability, accessibility and affordability of quality reproductive health services to achieve the goal of population control, stabilisation and its welfare in the state, the draft bill reads.

