Disappointed over outcome of meeting with PM on Jammu & Kashmir: PAGD

News Network
July 5, 2021

Srinagar, July 5: The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Monday expressed disappointment over the outcome of the recent all-party meeting on J&K chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying there was lack of substantial confidence building measures like release of political and other prisoners.

A statement issued here by the alliance spokesperson and CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigam said the PAGD met on Sunday evening under the chairmanship of Farooq Abdullah – the National Conference (NC) president -- at his residence.

The meeting was attended by alliance vice-chairperson and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, Tarigami, NC leader Hasnain Masoodi, Peoples Movement chief Javed Mustafa Mir and Awami National Conference senior vice president Muzaffar Ahmed Shah.

The meeting was called to discuss the recent meeting chaired by the prime minister in Delhi on June 24, the spokesperson said.

All the members of the PAGD expressed their disappointed at the outcome of the Delhi meeting especially at the absence of any substantial confidence building measures (CBMs) such as releasing political and other prisoners from jails and taking concrete steps to end the alleged "atmosphere of suppression" that has choked J-K since 2019, the spokesperson said.

He said the CBMs would have initiated the much-needed process of reaching out to the people of J&K “who are the biggest stakeholders and sufferers of the J&K problem”.

News Network
June 29,2021

New Delhi, June 29: India on Tuesday reported 37,566 new Covid-19 cases and 907 deaths. The country's daily infections fell below the 40,000-mark after 102 days, the Union Health Ministry said in a statement.

The active cases now comprise 1.89 per cent of the country's total 3,03,16,897 cases. Active cases fell below the 6-lakh mark.

With 56,994 more discharges, the recovery rate rose to 96.87 per cent. 

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Monday, 21 Jun 2021

COVID-19, DEATH IN INDIA
India since its Independence in 1947, has not established a true birth and death registration system, therefore the death and the birth number given by the Indian authorities are based upon a guess.
Ramesh Mishra
Victoria, British Columbia, CANADA

News Network
June 29,2021

New Delhi, June 29: After a day of pause, petrol prices have been increased by up to 35 paise while diesel by up to 28 paise on Tuesday, 29 June, taking fuel prices across the country to a historic high.

The 32nd increase in fuel prices in less than two months took the petrol price in Delhi to Rs 98.81 per litre and diesel to Rs 89.18 per litre. 

In Mumbai, petrol price hit an all-time high of Rs 104.90 a litre, with an increase of 34 paise. Diesel price was also increased by 30 paise to retail at Rs 96.72 per litre in the financial capital.

In Chennai, petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 31 paise and 26 paise, respectively. The price of petrol was Rs 99.80 per litre and that of diesel was Rs 93.72 per litre in Tamil Nadu’s capital.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days, and foreign exchange rates.

International oil prices have climbed in recent weeks on optimism of a quick recovery in fuel demand.

News Network
July 5,2021

