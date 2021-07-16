  1. Home
Gambling based top Bollywood movies

News Network
July 16, 2021

Gambling and casinos have been a fancy part of Indian cinema for far too long! In contrast to the general tendency of mainstream filmmakers to avoid this subject matter, a handful of popular films have explored it with a dash of tension, thrill, and occasionally even romance thrown in.

A sequel has been developed in response to the popularity of betting-based films such as Race and Jannat, which is an indicator that Indian moviegoers find the betting component to be quite appealing.

A selection of the best Bollywood films themed on gambling is presented here.

Top 5 Bollywood movies based on Gambling

 

1.    The Great Gambler 

It is the story of Jai (Amit Bachchan), a long-time gambler who has never lost a single game in his life. After becoming unwittingly employed by the antagonist, he finds himself being used to capture an American patriot and obtain military secrets.

Exciting and interesting casino scenes combined with some surprising twists throughout the movie keep the audience on their toes!

2.    Do Dooni Chaar (2010)

This movie is a cute film of a loving middle-class family whose life lacks thrill and suspense.

It is a very subtle subject matter, but Habib Faisal's sleeper smash deals with the theme of gambling excitingly. Sandy Duggal, Rishi Kapoor's son in the movie, starts getting into cricket betting at a very tender age.

3.    Race  (2008)

In this thriller with an all-star ensemble, glamour and suspense come together.

Two horse-racing competitors find themselves in the middle of a murderous conspiracy when three attractive women appear in their lives simultaneously.

When Saif Ali Khan outplays his opponent by placing money on the latter’s horse, it becomes one of the most memorable scenes in the film.

4.    Jannat (2008)

Jannat is about a cricket bookie (Emraan Hashmi) who bets on cricket matches using his skills and sixth sense.

As he progresses through South Africa's sports betting industry, the audience is captivated right up to the conclusion. It goes without saying that fans are still singing along to the songs from this film today.

5.    Teen Patti (2010)

What might be in the film is summed up in the title alone. Amitabh Bachchan and other famous Bollywood icons appear in Teen Patti, primarily based on the Hollywood blockbuster 21.

A new profitable theory is developed in the film by Bachchan, who portrays a mathematics professor, to boost the possibilities of winning a game of Teen Patti.

It is the rest of the story that will have you on the edge of your seat as someone blackmails him, and the consequences of his actions are revealed.

Does the reel inspire the real?

The majority of Bollywood films depict gambling as a sin, emphasizing its negative features. Because of this, many people believe that betting is illegal and untrustworthy.

Though it is essential to be aware of the dangers of gambling addiction and financial loss, online gambling is not without its benefits. Individuals who have disposable income can think critically, rationally, and logically find gambling fun and exciting pastimes.

News Network
July 14,2021

New Delhi, July 14: The Supreme Court on Wednesday took suo motu cognizance of the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to allow the Kanwar Yatra amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The pilgrimage is undertaken by devotees of Hindu deity Shiva. They collect water, usually from the river Ganga, and offer it at Shiva temples in their respective states. These devotees, called Kanwariyas, cover hundreds of kilometres on foot.

The Uttarakhand government had on Tuesday cancelled the Kanwar Yatra amid fears of a possible third wave of the Covid-19 health crisis. But, Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar told The Indian Express that the state will hold the pilgrimage between July 25 to August 6.

On Wednesday, a Supreme Court bench, led by Justice RF Nariman, sent a notice to the central and the Uttar Pradesh government. The case will be taken up on Friday.

The court said that it took up the matter after reading a report on The Indian Express about the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to hold the Kanwar Yatra even though Uttarakhand had cancelled it, reported Live Law.

“We are a little disturbed given today’s headline in The Indian Express about the Kanwar yatra which is likely to be held from July 25,” the court said. “Given the disparate stances, it is important that the Home Secretary, Union of India respond to this news report. Given the fact that this yatra is to take off from 25th July it is necessary to fix a short time table.”

A spokesperson for the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath stated that only a few devotees should be allowed to participate in the pilgrimage. The official added that the government might make negative RT-PCR tests reports mandatory for participation in the pilgrimage.

On Tuesday, the health ministry said that Indians were taking warnings about the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic casually and treating them like mere weather updates. At his meeting with the chief ministers of northeastern states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed concern about the violation of safety norms in the country.

News Network
July 7,2021

New Delhi: Forty-three new ministers will be sworn-in this evening as Prime Minister Narendra Modi tries to revamp his administration that has been heavily criticised over the handling of the coronavirus crisis, soaring prices and resentment from several sections.

The names in the cabinet reshuffle include several new entrants as well as existing ministers who will be reassigned.

In an unexpected move, Ravi Shankar Prasad, who held key portfolios of law and information technology, and Prakash Javadekar, the minister for environment, information and broadcasting and heavy industries, stepped down.

Also among the top ministers who were asked resign was Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, paying the political price for the government's struggles to cope with a devastating second wave of coronavirus infections.

In all, at least 12 ministers have resigned including prominent ones like Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and junior Environment Minister Babul Supriyo.

The "big four" ministers for finance, foreign affairs, home and defence, however, are unlikely to be changed.

Before announcing his first cabinet reshuffle since winning a second term in 2019, PM Modi consulted leaders of his BJP, a government official said.

Government sources said the Prime Minister had been aiming to include younger members of his party to be ministers and also give greater representation to women and backward classes - a crucial consideration ahead of important state elections starting with Uttar Pradesh early next year.

There are plans for a ceremony to swear in new ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan at 6 pm. Only a small number of people will be attending the ceremony due to the coronavirus risk.

PM Modi's government has faced its most stinging criticism in years as the infections and deaths surged in April and May, overwhelming hospitals and crematoriums.

Images of bodies of presumed COVID-19 victims washed up on the banks of the Ganges river fuelled outrage over a failure to do more to protect vulnerable communities.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram was among the first to comment on the changes.

"The resignations of the Union Health Minister and the MoS (Minister of State) Health is a candid confession that the Modi government has utterly failed in managing the pandemic," Mr Chidambaram tweeted.

"There is a lesson for ministers in these resignations. If things go right the credit will go to the PM, if things go wrong the Minister will be the fall guy. That is the price a Minister pays for implicit obedience and unquestioning  subservience," he wrote.

Here is the list of ministers who will take oath on Wednesday for their new departments:

1. Narayan Rane
2. Sarbananda Sonowal
3. Dr. Virendra Kumar
4. Jyotiraditya M Scindia
5. Ramchandra Prasad Singh
6. Ashwini Vaishnaw
7. Pashupati Paras
8. Kiren Rijiju
9. Raj Kumar Singh
10.Hardeep Singh Puri
11.Mansukh Mandaviya
12.Bhupender Yadav
13.Parshottam Rupala
14.G. Kishan Reddy
15.Anurag Singh Thakur
16.Pankaj Choudhary
17. Anupriya Singh Patel
18.Dr. Satya Pal Singh Baghel
19. Rajeev Chandrasekhar
20.Shobha Karandlaje
21.Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma
22. Darshana Vikram Jardosh
23. Meenakshi Lekhi
24. Annapurna Devi
25.A. Narayanaswamy
26.Kaushal Kishore
27.Ajay Bhatt
28.B. L. Verma
29.Ajay Kumar
30.Chauhan Devusinh
31.Bhagwanth Khuba
32.Kapil Moreshwar Patil
33.Pratima Bhoumik
34.Dr. Subhas Sarkar
35.Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad
36.Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh
37.Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar
38.Bishweswar Tudu
39.Shantanu Thakur
40.Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai
41.John Barla
42.Dr. L. Murugan
43.Nisith Pramanik

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Wednesday, 14 Jul 2021

MODI, PM OF INDIA
No Prime Minister of India has caused massive death after India obtained its independence in 1947, like Modi, PM of India and his BJP party has caused since the declaration of Covid-19, pandemic in March 2020. India not to appoint IAS and PCS, justices, in my opinion, " Uttar Pradesh IAS and PCS mostly are butchers". They are irreparably injuring the public appearing before them for justice, these butchers consider themselves above the High Courts and the Supreme Court of India and above the Rule of Law. Modi's unskilled, unwise, evil management of India during the pandemic has doomed India. Modi and his Cabinet Ministers lack the moral and ethical fibre to govern India, Modi must resign and allow an honest and qualified person to replace him. The world is not so corrupt as India under Modi's regime of terror.
Ramesh Mishra
Victoria, BC, CANADA

News Network
July 5,2021

New Delhi, July 5: A day after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat asserted that the DNA of all Indians is the same, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday said if Bhagwat is true to his words, he must give directions that all those BJP leaders who "harassed" innocent Muslims be removed from their posts.

Singh, however, added that Bhagwat will not do so, alleging that there is a difference between his words and actions.

In his address at an event 'Hindustan First Hindustani Best' organised by the Muslim Rashtriya Manch in Ghaziabad on Sunday, Bhagwat also took on those indulging in lynching. "Cow is a holy animal, but those involved in lynching are against Hindutva," he had said.

Bhagwat had also said that though at times, some "false cases" of lynching have been registered against some people.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi hit back at Bhagwat over his remarks, saying those criminals who carried out lynching may not know the difference between a cow and a buffalo but the names of Junaid, Akhlaq, Pehlu, Rakbar, Alimuddin were enough for them to kill.

This hatred is the product of Hindutva and these criminals have the patronage of a government backing Hindutva, the president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) alleged.

"Cowardice, violence and murder are an integral part of Godse's Hindutva thinking. The lynching of Muslims is also the result of this thinking," he said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

Tagging a report on the RSS chief's remarks that the DNA of all Indians is the same and those asking Muslims to leave the country cannot call themselves Hindus, Singh said, "Mohan Bhagwat ji, will you pass on these views to your disciples, preachers, Vishwa Hindu Parishad/Bajrang Dal workers also? Will you pass on these teachings to Modi-Shah ji and BJP chief minister also?"

"Mohan Bhagwat ji, if you make it obligatory for your disciples to follow this thought, I will become your admirer," the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said.

Alleging that the RSS had instilled "hatred" between Hindus and Muslims, Singh said it was now not easy to remove the "seeds of hatred" sown against Muslims from "Saraswati Shishu Mandir to the intellectual training provided by the Sangh."

"If you are honest with the views you expressed, then issue directions to remove all those leaders in the BJP, who have harassed innocent Muslims, from their posts immediately. Start with (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi and (UP Chief Minister) Yogi Adityanath," the Congress leader said.

Referring to Bhagwat's remarks giving primacy to being Indian, Singh asked Bhagwat to explain this to his disciples first as they "advised me to go to Pakistan many times." 

