Gambling based top Bollywood movies

Gambling and casinos have been a fancy part of Indian cinema for far too long! In contrast to the general tendency of mainstream filmmakers to avoid this subject matter, a handful of popular films have explored it with a dash of tension, thrill, and occasionally even romance thrown in.

A sequel has been developed in response to the popularity of betting-based films such as Race and Jannat, which is an indicator that Indian moviegoers find the betting component to be quite appealing.

A selection of the best Bollywood films themed on gambling is presented here.

Top 5 Bollywood movies based on Gambling

1. The Great Gambler

It is the story of Jai (Amit Bachchan), a long-time gambler who has never lost a single game in his life. After becoming unwittingly employed by the antagonist, he finds himself being used to capture an American patriot and obtain military secrets.

Exciting and interesting casino scenes combined with some surprising twists throughout the movie keep the audience on their toes!

2. Do Dooni Chaar (2010)

This movie is a cute film of a loving middle-class family whose life lacks thrill and suspense.

It is a very subtle subject matter, but Habib Faisal's sleeper smash deals with the theme of gambling excitingly. Sandy Duggal, Rishi Kapoor's son in the movie, starts getting into cricket betting at a very tender age.

3. Race (2008)

In this thriller with an all-star ensemble, glamour and suspense come together.

Two horse-racing competitors find themselves in the middle of a murderous conspiracy when three attractive women appear in their lives simultaneously.

When Saif Ali Khan outplays his opponent by placing money on the latter’s horse, it becomes one of the most memorable scenes in the film.

4. Jannat (2008)

Jannat is about a cricket bookie (Emraan Hashmi) who bets on cricket matches using his skills and sixth sense.

As he progresses through South Africa's sports betting industry, the audience is captivated right up to the conclusion. It goes without saying that fans are still singing along to the songs from this film today.

5. Teen Patti (2010)

What might be in the film is summed up in the title alone. Amitabh Bachchan and other famous Bollywood icons appear in Teen Patti, primarily based on the Hollywood blockbuster 21.

A new profitable theory is developed in the film by Bachchan, who portrays a mathematics professor, to boost the possibilities of winning a game of Teen Patti.

It is the rest of the story that will have you on the edge of your seat as someone blackmails him, and the consequences of his actions are revealed.

Does the reel inspire the real?

The majority of Bollywood films depict gambling as a sin, emphasizing its negative features. Because of this, many people believe that betting is illegal and untrustworthy.

Though it is essential to be aware of the dangers of gambling addiction and financial loss, online gambling is not without its benefits. Individuals who have disposable income can think critically, rationally, and logically find gambling fun and exciting pastimes.