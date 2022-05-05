  1. Home
  2. India logs 3,545 new covid cases, 27 more deaths; active caseload marginally increases

India logs 3,545 new covid cases, 27 more deaths; active caseload marginally increases

News Network
May 6, 2022

India reported 3,545 new Covid infections in a day taking the tally of cases reported so far to 4,30,94,938 while the number of active cases declined to 19,688, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,24,002 with 27 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Active cases comprised 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was 98.74 per cent, the health ministry said.

According to it, the daily positivity rate was 0.76 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.79 per cent.

India's active caseload decreased by 31 in a day.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 4,25,51,248, while the case fatality rate was 1.22 per cent. The 27 new fatalities include 26 from Kerala and one from Tripura.

The cumulative Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has exceeded 189.81 crore.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 last year and three crore on June 23.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 24,2022

New Delhi, Apr 24: Members of the Hindu and Muslim communities will take out a Tiranga Yatra (flag march) on Sunday at the communal violence-hit Jahangirpuri area of the national capital. The area is still under heavy security cover; however, permission to take out the proposed Yatra at 6 pm has been granted by the Delhi Police.

"A total of 50 people—25 Hindus and 25 Muslims—are allowed to take part in the Yatra," sources said, adding that the Yatra will begin from Kusal Chowk and then move towards Block B, BC market, mosque, temple, G block, Kusal Chowk, Bhumi Ghat and culminate at Azad Chowk.

On Saturday evening, representatives of the local peace committee, known as Aman Committee, met and hugged each other on cameras, spreading the message of brotherhood between both the communities.

Aman Committees were set up in the 1980s to ensure that religious celebrations in the national capital take place without one community hurting another's sentiments. The committee consists of police officers, members of political parties and prominent residents from various communities.

Severe communal clashes erupted in Jahangirpuri on April 16 during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in which nine people, including eight policemen, were injured. The police has arrested 25 people so far and apprehended two juveniles, while one of the arrested person's relatives was boked for injuring a police inspector by pelting stones at him. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
April 30,2022

New Delhi, Apr 30: India’s severe heatwaves are expected to stretch into early next month, meaning millions of people will have to endure more days of dangerous temperatures and hours-long power cuts.

The South Asian nation is bracing for temperatures to rise to a record high, according to Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, head of the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The agency is working with states and the union government’s disaster management arm to get early warnings to those on the ground, he said in an interview in New Delhi.

Thermometer readings have already reached 46 degrees Celsius in central and northern India, with two months to go before the monsoon season that typically brings cooling rains. They hit the highest since 1901 last month. The heat has tested power grids as air conditioners run on full blast and threatened wheat crops. Local authorities are implementing action plans to manage health risks and even deaths, Mohapatra said.

 “Why is it exceptionally warm this year? The only reason is global warming,” said Roxy Mathew Koll, a climate scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology. “We have looked at data for seventy years and at the intensity, the number of heatwaves is directly in response to global warming.”

India is expected to suffer more frequent and intense heatwaves, extreme rainfall and erratic monsoons in the coming decades as the planet warms, according to the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. McKinsey estimates that work hours lost to heatwaves could cause losses of as much as $250 billion, or 4.5 per cent of gross domestic product, by the end of the decade.

For India, the world’s poorest super-emitter, adapting to a hotter Earth is as urgent a task as cutting planet-warming emissions. A recent study showed a 62 per cent rise in heat-related deaths in the last 20 years. An official assessment of climate change published in 2020 showed that the frequency and intensity of droughts and cyclones had significantly increased in the last six decades. The number of days of intense rainfall and the pace at which sea levels are rising have more than doubled over that period.

The disasters underscore how countries like India, which are responsible for relatively little of the greenhouse gases accumulated in the atmosphere, often bear the brunt of climate impacts. That means spending billions to protect themselves instead of investing in economic development that could lift millions out of poverty. These countries, especially in Africa, also tend to lack resources to monitor and forecast the weather so they can better prepare for extreme events.

India is investing to improve its observational data and computing capabilities to build better climate models, said Mohapatra. The IMD managed to cut the number of deaths caused by cyclones to six in 2021 from 10,000 a year in 1999 by making more accurate short-term predictions.

Still, the country is racing against the clock as more erratic weather becomes harder to forecast. “Worsening climate change is limiting predictability of events,” said Mohapatra.

For now, local governments may have to consider a range of measures to keep people safe from the heat, Mohapatra said. They could restrict school hours to the cooler morning hours of 7 am to 11 am, advise against farm and construction work in the afternoon and provide extra support to street vendors, outdoor workers, police and to those living in city slums without access to cooling devices.

On Thursday evening, the meteorological department issued an orange alert for the next five days for northwest and central India. The region, home to some of the world’s most polluted air, hasn’t received the light summer rain that usually comes in April and May to lower temperatures and wash away dirty particulate matter.

“IPCC projections clearly show that the heat intensity is increasing and encroaching on our daily lives, and the impact is on vulnerable people who have little resources in regions where we don’t even have observations,” said Koll from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology. “We need higher resolution data and, more importantly, we need long-term policies.”

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 4,2022

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers played Hanuman Chalisa on a loudspeaker near a mosque in Charkop area of Mumbai on Wednesday morning, a day after their party chief Raj Thackeray gave a call to recite the religious hymn to protest against loudspeakers blaring 'azaan'. In a video, an MNS worker, holding the party flag, was seen playing the Hanuman Chalisa on a loudspeaker from a high-rise here. In the background, the 'azaan' could be heard from a loudspeaker of a nearby mosque.

In neighbouring Thane city, some MNS activists played the Hanuman Chalisa on a loudspeaker at a spot in Indira Nagar area. No mosque was located in the vicinity.

Undeterred by the registration of a case against him, MNS president Raj Thackeray had on Tuesday urged people to play the Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers on Wednesday wherever they hear loudspeakers "blaring azaan (Islamic prayer call)".

In an open letter, Thackeray had asked people to lodge complaints with police by dialling 100 if they are disturbed by the sound of 'azaan'.

"I appeal to all Hindus that tomorrow, the 4th of May, if you hear the loudspeaker blaring with azaan; in those places, play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers. That's when they will realise the hindrance of these loudspeakers," the MNS leader had said.

Police have already beefed up security in Mumbai and several other parts of the state, especially where the MNS has a sizeable presence.

Bal Thackeray's video 

Raj Thackeray who has appealed to people to play Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques today tweeted an old video of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray talking about loudspeakers. In the old video, Hindutva leader Bal Thackeray could be seen speaking on namaz on roads and loudspeakers in masjids. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said Bal Thackeray and Veer Savarkar are the ones who taught Hindutva to the country and Shiv Sena's school of Hindutva is original.

Sharing the video of uncle Bal Thackeray, Raj Thackeray seems to be claiming a fresh stake as the original flagbearer of the Sena legacy amid claims that Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena has changed from what it was - presumably because of their alliance with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party in the state.

Maharashtra is amid a political turmoil over the Hanuman Chalisa-loudspeaker row with independent politicians Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana still behind the bars for their plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of Uddhav Thackeray's residence.

Security has been tightened in Mumbai and other districts of Maharashtra as, in an open appeal on Tuesday, Raj Thackeray urged people to play Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques on Wednesday, since his ultimatum of May 3 is over.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.