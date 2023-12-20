  1. Home
  India logs 614 new coronavirus cases, highest since May 21; Kerala reports 3 deaths

News Network
December 20, 2023

New Delhi: India recorded 614 new coronavirus infections, the highest since May 21, while the active cases have increased to 2,311, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll was recorded at 5,33,321 with three deaths reported from Kerala in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The country's Covid case tally is 4.50 crore (4,50,05,978).

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,70,346, and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far. 

New Delhi, Dec 20: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday called for calm, and cautioned political leaders against the use of provocative language, as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party ramped up protests against Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee's mimicry of Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Responding to Mr Dhankhar declaring the mimicry - staged Tuesday afternoon on the steps of the new Parliament - a "personal attack" and the "insult of a farmer, or community (the Vice President is a Jat)", Mallikarjun Kharge said, "One should not talk like this... should avoid provoking people".

The Congress leader - a Dalit - pointed out he too frequently faces communal slurs.

"Chairman said the insult that happened was caste-based and that farmers (were also) insulted... (but) my caste is also always attacked (and I don't say anything)," Mr Kharge said in his statement.

Kalyan Banerjee's spoof of Mr Dhankhar, who is also the Vice President, triggered furious protests by the BJP, which has also ripped into the Congress' Rahul Gandhi after he was spotted filming the incident on his mobile phone. This morning in the Rajya Sabha, MPs from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance said they would "stand for an hour" to express solidarity with Mr Dhankhar.

Today Mr Banerjee defended his actions, stating "mimicry is an art" and that he meant no disrespect to the Vice President. In fact, the Trinamool leader said, he had "high respect" Jagdeep Dhankhar.

However, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said the MPs - almost all from either from the BJP or its allies, after unprecedented mass suspensions by Parliament - "strongly condemn" Mr Banerjee's actions.

Mr Kharge, replying to that protest, said, "To what extent is it appropriate to pass a resolution in the House regarding an incident that happened outside?" He also criticised Parliament for the suspensions, and said, "You have not followed rules. We want those suspended to be reinstated."

He stressed that the opposition "does not want to insult anyone" and only wanted to hold the government, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, accountable.

The Trinamool leader's mimicry has offered the government a golden opportunity to counterattack after taking heavy fire from the opposition over last week's Parliament security breach.

The opposition had demanded statements from either the Prime Minister or Mr Shah. Both refused but then spoke to newspapers and TV channels. Fierce protests by the opposition on this topic were slammed as "unruly conduct" by Parliament and over 140 MPs have since been suspended.

Mr Kharge, one of few opposition MPs not yet thrown out, pointed this out. "Modiji and Shahji are here... why don't they come to the House and give a statement? Why are they boycotting the House? They can talk outside... but not in the House?" he asked.

"The Home Minister should come and give a statement on this. It will be written in the history of the country that they are suspending around 150 MPs and trying to run the House one-sidedly."

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday proposed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's name as the prime ministerial candidate of opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A, MDMK leader Vaiko said after the meeting of the grouping.

However, the veteran Congress leader said it is important to win first and everything else can be decided later.

Significantly, while Vaiko said Kharge's name was proposed by Banerjee and Kejriwal, other leaders, on the condition of anonymity, maintained that there was no final decision on the issue during the meeting.

After his name was proposed as a candidate to become the country's first Dalit prime minister at a meeting attended by 28 opposition leaders here, Kharge said, "I work for the downtrodden. Let's win first, then we will see. I don't seek anything."

"First we have to win and get a majority, then MPs will decide democratically," Kharge when asked if he could be the PM candidate for the opposition alliance.

Banerjee after her arrival in the national capital on Monday, had told reporters that any decision on the prime ministerial face of the alliance will be taken after the election.

"When so many political parties are together, it is a democracy, with different states, different views and different opinions, but ultimately I.N.D.I.A is a platform where we are fighting together," said Banerjee.

"The BJP doesn't have any allies. The NDA is gone. We are not like that. It will be better, after the elections, we have to see the results, and then announce the PM candidate. All parties will decide that," she had said.

"You can decide how a party can do better for the people and motherland. You have to give priority to the people of India. What is going on right now is autocracy, which is not desired by anyone," she said. 
 

Hyderabad, Dec 9: Telangana BJP today boycotted the oath ceremony for the newly elected MLAs, objecting to AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi being appointed Protem Speaker of the state assembly. The Protem Speaker is tasked with administering oath to the new legislators. 

BJP MLA T Raja Singh, who won from Goshamahal in last month's assembly elections, said in a video message that he would never take oath "as long as he is alive" in front of the AIMIM. He said he would take oath only after a full term speaker is appointed.

"Can I take oath in front of a person (Akbaruddin Owaisi) who made anti-Hindu comments in the past," he asked.

The BJP had won eight seats in last month's election. The party's state unit chief G Kishan Reddy said that the BJP was against the appointment of Mr Owaisi as it is against the tradition of appointing senior MLAs as Protem Speaker.

"BJP MLAs will boycott taking oath before this Protem Speaker. Our MLAs will take oath after a Speaker is appointed. We will never ally with such a party (AIMIM). We will go to the Governor on this," he told reporters.

Raja Singh had refused to be administered oath in 2018 too since the Protem Speaker appointed then was also from the AIMIM.

Mr Owaisi was expected to take oath as the Protem Speaker on Saturday and then administer the oath to the elected MLAs on the same today.

Mr Singh alleged that Congress's Revanth Reddy, the new Chief Minister of Telangana, is scared of the AIMIM like his predecessor K Chandrashekar Rao, and thus allowed Mr Owaisi to be the Protem Speaker.

The seniormost MLA in the assembly is made the Protem Speaker, as per the protocol. Mr Owaisi was elected to the assembly (including the united Andhra assembly) from Chandrayangutta constituency for the sixth time.

However, Mr Singh claimed there are many senior MLAs who could have been made the Protem Speaker, but the new Chief Minister was trying to appease the minorities and AIMIM leaders.

