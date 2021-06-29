  1. Home
  2. India records 45,951 new covid cases, 817 deaths; active cases decline to 5,37,064

News Network
June 30, 2021

New Delhi, June 30: India reported 45,951 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, with 817 more people succumbing to the virus across the country, Union Health Ministry data showed.

Amid a receding second wave of Covid-19, active cases declined to 5,37,064, pegging the recovery rate to 96.92 per cent. India's total death toll since the beginning of the pandemic is at 3,98,454.

Health officials are on high alert as a more transmissible Delta Plus variant has been detected in India, but many states have started relaxing curbs as cases dip.

Under the national immunisation drive, 33,28,54,527 have been vaccinated so far. India has now overtaken US in the number of vaccines administered. 

News Network
June 16,2021

New Delhi: Amidst the cases of black fungus, also known as mucormycosis, being reported in India, now the first ever green fungus case has been detected in the country. 

For the uninitiated, Green fungus, also known as Aspergillosis, include nose bleeding and high fever. Besides, it is also suspected that green fungus causes severe weight loss and weakness. According to Dr Ravis Dosi, as reported by PTI, all the above symptoms were found in the patient who was airlifted from Indore to Mumbai. 

According to Dr Dosi, more research is needed on whether the nature of green fungus infection in people who have recovered from COVID-19 is different from other patients.

The first case

According to the reports, a 34-year-old Covid-19 survivor was diagnosed with green fungus infection in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore and shifted to Mumbai by air ambulance for treatment, PTI quoted a senior doctor on Tuesday.

Dr Ravi Dosi, head of the Department of Chest Diseases, Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS) said that the man, who had recovered from Covid-19, underwent a test on the suspicion that he had contracted the dreaded black fungus infection (mucormycosis).

But he was instead found to have green fungus (Aspergillosis) infection in his sinuses, lungs and blood.
More research is needed on whether the nature of green fungus infection in people who have recovered from Covid-19 is different from other patients, Dr Dosi said.

The man was admitted to a local hospital two months ago with almost 100 percent coronavirus infection in the lungs and was treated in the ICU for about a month.

“The patient recovered. But then he started having nose bleeds and high fever. He had also become very weak due to weight loss,” the doctor said.

News Network
June 25,2021

Mumbai, June 25: On a day Maharashtra reported the first death from the Delta Plus variant of Covid-19, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government on Friday brought the state to Level-3 restrictions and indicated “wider and stricter restrictions” in the days to come.

Besides, it also decided to give a major boost to speed up the vaccination drive as the state crossed the 3-crore mark of administration of doses.

Level-3 restrictions mandate shops are shut by 4 pm and there would be curbs on unnecessary movements while malls and theatres would be shut.

The first death in the state from the Delta Plus virus was reported in Ratnagiri. “An 80-year-old patient from Ratnagiri district has died because of the Delta Plus variant of Covid-19 infection,” state Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Rajesh Tope said.

Speaking to reporters in Jalna, he said, so far only 21 cases of Delta Plus variant have been reported in the state. “Nine cases were reported from Ratnagiri, followed by seven from Jalgaon, two in Mumbai and one each in Palghar, Thane and Sindhudurg districts. While one patient has died, others are stable and some have been discharged,” said Tope.

According to a fresh notification issued by Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, new variants like Delta and Delta Plus have come to spread and are fuelling the potentiality of imminent – in four to six weeks – more severe third wave with wider geographical reach.

 “…mutatations to the virus and its continual evolution mean that unforeseen situations may unfold requiring wider and stricter restrictions though current indices taken into account for imposing administrative level restrictions may indicate so and this state-level triggers other than oxygen beds occupancy needs to be promulgated,” he said.

The state government also asked the districts to push for 'Test-Track-Treat' methodology.

The state called for safer workplaces with proper air ventilation because of the “airborne-droplet” nature of the coronavirus.

Kunte said that Covid-appropriate behaviour needs to be followed and in case of violations, there should be heavy fines and penalties.

Besides, the number of RT-PCR tests would be increased in the days to come.

The government has also decided to give a major push to the vaccination drive. “At 1400 hrs on 25 June, the total Covid-19 vaccianation doses administered in the state stood at 3,00,27,217,” said Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Dr Pradeep Vyas.

The government has asked District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMA) to ensure that more people turn up for vaccinations.

“Push vaccination through public awareness activities, attempt must be to achieve vaccination of 70 per cent eligible population at the earliest, encourage workplace vaccinations especially of blue-collar workers,” says the fresh guidelines announced by the state. 

Agencies
June 21,2021

New Delhi, June 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said yoga remains a "ray of hope" as the world fights the coronavirus pandemic and asserted that in these difficult times it has become a source of inner strength.

Addressing the 7th International Yoga Day programme, Modi also said that in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), India has taken another important step and now the world is going to get the power of M-Yoga application, which will have many videos of yoga training based on Common Yoga Protocol available in different languages of the world.

This will help us in making the 'One World, One Health' motto successful, he said.

"At a time when the whole world is fighting the coronavirus pandemic, yoga remains a ray of hope," Modi said.

The prime minister noted that there may not have been any major public events in countries around the world and in India for around a year and a half, but the enthusiasm for Yoga Day has not diminished.

For most of the countries of the world, Yoga Day is not their age-old cultural festival and in this difficult time, people could have forgotten about it and ignored it, but on the contrary, people's enthusiasm for yoga has increased, he said.

"When the unseen coronavirus knocked on the doors of the world, no country was prepared for it in terms of resources, capability and mental state. We all have seen that in such difficult times, yoga has become a great source of inner strength," he said.

Yoga shows us the way from stress to strength and from negativity to creativity, he asserted.

Modi noted that the medical science focuses as much on "healing" as on treatment, and said yoga plays a role in healing.

Many schools now begin their online classes with yogic exercises like pranayam, he said, adding that this prepares children physically to deal with Covid.

The prime minister expressed confidence that yoga will continue playing its preventive, as well as promotive role in healthcare of masses.

