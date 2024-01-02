  1. Home
India records 573 fresh Covid-19 cases, 2 fatalities including 1 from Karnataka

News Network
January 2, 2024

New Delhi: India has recorded 573 fresh cases of Covid-19 and the number of active cases of the infection has increased to 4,565, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.

Two new fatalities due to the disease, one each in Karnataka and Haryana, were reported in a span of 24 hours, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

The number of daily cases had dropped to double-digits till December 5, but cases have again gone up after the emergence of a new variant and cold weather conditions.

The daily numbers were in lakhs at the peak of the pandemic, which began in early 2020 and has seen more than 4.5 crore people getting infected and over 5.3 lakh deaths in about four years since then across the country.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease stands at over 4.4 crore with a national recovery rate of 98.81 per cent, according to the ministry's website.

According to the website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines have so far been administered in the country. 

News Network
December 27,2023

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to embark on a yatra connecting the northeastern and western parts of the country with an eye on next year's national elections. Mr Gandhi will begin his 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' from January 14, a 6,200-km tour from Manipur to Mumbai.

The yatra, set to conclude on March 20 ahead of the elections, is dubbed as the second and East-West phase of his north-south Bharat Jodo Yatra last year that was credited by the party for its election victories in two southern states.

The BJP, however, took a jibe at the Congress announcement and said the people had rejected the idea of Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Mr Gandhi will cover 14 states and 85 districts during the 'Bharat Nyay Yatra', which will be flagged off by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Imphal.

Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra will be among the states he will cover. This will include stretches of bus rides as well as footmarches.

The Nyay Yatra will be for securing economic, social and political justice for the people of the country, the Congress said.

On choosing violence-hit Manipur as the starting point, the Congress said the party wanted to begin the process of healing the wounds of people.

'Duplicity In Approaches'

The BJP said the people cannot be fooled by coining some slogans.

"The people of India had clearly rejected the idea of Bharat Jodo Yatra because Rahul Gandhi and the Congress cannot have duplicity in these approaches. They think the people of India can be fooled by coining some slogans," said BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli.

The "real nyay (justice)" is being delivered by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government since 2014, he added.

Mr Gandhi had embarked on his Bharat Jodo Yatra in September last year from Kanyakumari. The five-month footmarch that saw the participation of thousands of Congress workers as well as Opposition leaders ended in Srinagar in January.

Congress leaders had widely credited the Bharat Jodo Yatra behind the party's electoral performance in Karnataka and Telangana. The Congress had snatched power from the BJP in Karnataka and BRS in Telangana in elections held this year.

News Network
December 19,2023

advanijoshi.jpg

New Delhi: Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, veteran BJP stalwarts who spearheaded the Ram Temple agitation in the early 1990s, have been “requested not to come” to Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony of the temple next month because of their advanced age, Ram Temple Trust general secretary Champat Rai said on Monday.

They have accepted the trust's request, he added.

"Both are elders of the family and considering their age, they were requested not to come, which was accepted by both," Rai was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Advani, 96, is a founding member of the Bharatiya Janata Party. In 1990, he embarked on Ram Rath Yatra from Somnath in Gujarat to Ayodhya to press for his party's demand for the temple.
In the general elections next year, the BJP emerged as the second largest party after the Congress.

Murli Manohar Joshi, who will turn 90 next month, is also a founding member of the BJP.

News Network
December 21,2023

New Delhi: India on Thursday, December 21 recorded 594 fresh COVID-19 infections while the number of active cases increased to 2,669 from 2,311 the previous day, according to Union health ministry data.

The country’s COVID-19 tally stands at 4.50 crore (4,50,06,572). The death toll climbed to 5,33,327 with six more people — three from Kerala, two from Karnataka and one from Punjab — succumbing to the viral disease, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,70,576. The national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry’s website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

