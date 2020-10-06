  1. Home
JDU to contest 122 seats, BJP gets 121 in Bihar assembly polls

Agencies
October 6, 2020

Patna, Oct 6: Two days after the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) made it clear that it would put up candidates against all the JD (U) nominees in Bihar, the NDA on Tuesday sealed the deal for Bihar Assembly elections keeping the LJP out of the alliance.

As per the seat-sharing pact, the JD (U) and the BJP will contest the ensuing poll on a 50:50 formula, wherein the Nitish’s outfit will contest on 122 seats, the BJP would field its nominees on 121 seats out of 243 constituencies in the State. Besides, in a clear snub to the LJP chief Chirag Paswan, the NDA made it clear that Nitish will be the alliance’s chief ministerial candidate.

“Of the 122 seats, the JD (U) will adjust Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM (Hindustan Awam Morcha) from its quota, while the BJP will adjust the newly-inducted alliance partner Mukesh Sahni’s VIP, who, two days back, quit Mahagatbandhan,” said Chief Minister and national president of the JD (U) Nitish Kumar.

The seat pact was announced at a joint Press conference by the BJP and the JD (U) here on Tuesday where the leaders of both the parties tried to dispel the impression that BJP was propping up Chirag from behind the curtains. “Kaun kya kehta hai, hamein koi matlab nahi (I am least bothered about who says what),” said Nitish without naming Chirag.

“Those who are deriding me should first answer whether Ram Vilas Paswan became a Rajya Sabha member without JD (U)'s support? The LJP had merely three legislators. Can you become a member of the Upper House with this negligible strength?” asked Nitish and added, “Paswan Ji is an old friend. He is not well and recuperating in a hospital. We wish him speedy recovery.”

It was then left to the senior BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi to further clear the air. “Nitish Kumar is our chief ministerial candidate. Those who will not accept this reality will be out of the NDA,” said Modi.

“If required, we will petition the Election Commission to not allow anyone, other than the NDA leaders, to use PM Narendra Modi’s photograph for the election rallies,” added Modi, in an oblique reference to LJP chief Chirag Paswan who reiterated today that his party was in alliance with the BJP and “would take PM Modi’s vision to the people”.

Chirag has already made it clear he would field his nominees against Nitish’s candidates, as his “sole agenda was to defeat Nitish.”

Soon after the NDA Press meet, the LJP reacted to the BJP’s threat of approaching EC for use of Modi’s photograph. “Narendra Modi is Prime Minister of not only the BJP. He is even our PM. We have every right to use his photograph during poll campaign,” said Sanjay Singh, spokesperson of the LJP, the estranged ally of the JD (U).

Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal said, "The LJP is our ally at the Centre and we pray for early recovery of its founder and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan. But there should be no confusion with regard to the fact that in Bihar the NDAs leader is Nitish Kumar. Our alliance with his party is atoot (unbreakable)."



Agencies
September 26,2020

New Delhi, Sept 26: Describing the three labour codes passed by Parliament as "anti-labour", the Congress on Saturday attacked the government, alleging the legislations have "weakened" trade unions and removed the "security net" for workers.

Parliament on Wednesday approved the three labour codes that will remove impediments to winding up of companies and allow firing of staff without government permission in firms with up to 300 workers from the existing 100.

Attacking the government over the bills, senior Congress leader and former minister of labour and employment Mallikarjun Kharge said the government's claim that the laws will increase ease of doing business is false.

"They have weakened trade unions and finished the security and safety for the workers," he told an online media briefing.

"States' powers have been usurped by the central government with these laws. These codes are anti-worker, anti-labourer and it is important to agitate against them," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

"All parties must oppose these laws. The Modi government only listens to corporates and after these laws it will not listen to trade unions," he said.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera alleged this government is "betraying the interests" of different sections one after another.

As the issue of injustice to farmers was ongoing, this government betrayed workers, just like farmers," he said.

"The government made the excuse while bringing in the new labour laws there will be ease of doing business and it will be beneficial for all. But if you look at the laws it is clear that there is no protection and relief for workers in these laws," Khera said.

Despite the country witnessing the hardships of migrant labourers during the lockdown, there is no provision for them in these laws, he claimed.

"It is in the DNA of the government to set aside democratic principles and force its decisions on the people," Khera alleged and claimed the laws were passed by Parliament in a rush.

Indian National Trade Union Congress president G Sanjeeva Reddy alleged that there is no provision for safety and security of workers in these bills.

"We will protest and struggle against these unjust, anti-labour and anti-trade union laws," he said.

These laws have been brought for strengthening and helping the capitalists and corporates not the workers, he alleged, claiming that under the new provisions, the workers will not be able to go on strike or raise their voice against unjust practices.

There was protection for workers earlier as permission was needed to lay off more than 100 workers, but now that "security net" is gone with the increase in threshold to 300, he said.

"About 2-3 crore small scale industries have been excluded from this protection," he claimed.

On Wednesday, Rajya Sabha had passed by voice vote, the three labour codes on industrial relations, social security and occupational safety amid a boycott by opposition parties, including the Congress and the Left, over the suspension of eight MPs.

The first code on wages was approved by Parliament last year. With passage of these three codes, 29 central labour laws have been codified into four broad codes as contemplated by the government under labour reforms to improve ease of doing business and providing universal social security to workers as well.

The three codes were passed by Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

"The purpose of labour reforms is to provide a transparent system to suit the changed business environment," Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar had said in the Rajya Sabha while replying to the debate on the three labour reforms bills.

The minister had also told the House that as many as 16 states have already increased the threshold for closure, lay off and retrenchment in firms with up to 300 workers without government permission.

The Opposition has also been protesting the passage of three agriculture-related bills -- Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

They have been passed by both Houses and await presidential assent.

News Network
September 24,2020

New Delhi, Sept 24: A Delhi court on Thursday sent former Jawaharlal Nehru University student Umar Khalid to judicial custody till October 22 for his alleged role in the North-east Delhi violence earlier this year.

Khalid was produced before the Karkardooma court through videoconferencing after the end of his 10-day police remand.

He was arrested on September 14 and booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) by Special Cell of Delhi Police.

