  2. Maharashtra again tightens curbs as Delta Plus Covid variant claims a life

News Network
June 25, 2021

Mumbai, June 25: On a day Maharashtra reported the first death from the Delta Plus variant of Covid-19, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government on Friday brought the state to Level-3 restrictions and indicated “wider and stricter restrictions” in the days to come.

Besides, it also decided to give a major boost to speed up the vaccination drive as the state crossed the 3-crore mark of administration of doses.

Level-3 restrictions mandate shops are shut by 4 pm and there would be curbs on unnecessary movements while malls and theatres would be shut.

The first death in the state from the Delta Plus virus was reported in Ratnagiri. “An 80-year-old patient from Ratnagiri district has died because of the Delta Plus variant of Covid-19 infection,” state Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Rajesh Tope said.

Speaking to reporters in Jalna, he said, so far only 21 cases of Delta Plus variant have been reported in the state. “Nine cases were reported from Ratnagiri, followed by seven from Jalgaon, two in Mumbai and one each in Palghar, Thane and Sindhudurg districts. While one patient has died, others are stable and some have been discharged,” said Tope.

According to a fresh notification issued by Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, new variants like Delta and Delta Plus have come to spread and are fuelling the potentiality of imminent – in four to six weeks – more severe third wave with wider geographical reach.

 “…mutatations to the virus and its continual evolution mean that unforeseen situations may unfold requiring wider and stricter restrictions though current indices taken into account for imposing administrative level restrictions may indicate so and this state-level triggers other than oxygen beds occupancy needs to be promulgated,” he said.

The state government also asked the districts to push for 'Test-Track-Treat' methodology.

The state called for safer workplaces with proper air ventilation because of the “airborne-droplet” nature of the coronavirus.

Kunte said that Covid-appropriate behaviour needs to be followed and in case of violations, there should be heavy fines and penalties.

Besides, the number of RT-PCR tests would be increased in the days to come.

The government has also decided to give a major push to the vaccination drive. “At 1400 hrs on 25 June, the total Covid-19 vaccianation doses administered in the state stood at 3,00,27,217,” said Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Dr Pradeep Vyas.

The government has asked District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMA) to ensure that more people turn up for vaccinations.

“Push vaccination through public awareness activities, attempt must be to achieve vaccination of 70 per cent eligible population at the earliest, encourage workplace vaccinations especially of blue-collar workers,” says the fresh guidelines announced by the state. 

News Network
June 17,2021

Mumbai, June 17: Although Covid-19 daily infections seem to dwindle, concern over a possible third wave has been haunting India which has been battered by the pandemic.

Maharashtra, which was the worst-hit state during the second wave, has already started preparation to face the possible third wave, which some believe will be triggered due to the 'Delta plus' variant.

On Wednesday, a state task force warned citizens to strictly adhere to Covid norms as refusal to follow the same would inevitably lead to a third Covid wave in the state within a month or two.

Senior doctors and officers have been asked by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to ensure availability of medicines and essential equipment, according to a media report. 

Thackeray was informed of the threat posed by the 'Delta plus' variant, that could spark a third wave, during a meeting to review state Covid preparation.

The Delta variant, health officials said, was responsible for more cases in the second wave compared to the first. The 'Delta plus' variant could cause an even higher number of cases in a potential third wave.

They further said that the third wave could lead to 8 lakh active Covid cases in Maharashtra alone, 10 per cent of which are likely to be children.

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Monday, 21 Jun 2021

3RD. COVID,19, WAVE AND INDIA
India is not disciplined to handle the normal condition due to unskilled leaders and executives which is resulting in massive death and total destruction of India. It is a sad situation but a true picture of India during the pandemic.

Ramesh Mishra
Victoria, British Columbia, CANADA

News Network
June 12,2021

Bengaluru, June 12: Diesel price on Saturday breached the Rs 100 per litre mark in Rajasthan after yet another increase in fuel rates, which also led to Karnataka becoming the 7th state to record Rs 100 a litre petrol.

Petrol price was hiked by 27 paise per litre and diesel by 23 paise, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

The hike, 23rd since May 4, pushed fuel prices across the country to new historic highs.

In Delhi, petrol hit an all-time high of Rs 96.12 a litre, while diesel is now priced at Rs 86.98 per litre.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges.

And because of this petrol retails at over Rs 100 per litre mark in six states and union territories -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Ladakh.

Karnataka got added to that list with many places in the state including Bidar, Bellary, Koppal, Davanagere, Shimoga and Chikmagalur recording over Rs 100 per litre petrol.

Petrol in the state capital Bengaluru is priced at Rs 99.39 per litre and a litre of diesel comes for Rs 92.27.

Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan near the India-Pakistan border was the first place in the country to see petrol hit Rs 100 a litre mark in mid-February and on Saturday it also earned the distinction of diesel crossing that psychological mark.

Petrol in the city is sold at Rs 107.22 a litre - the highest rate in the country, and diesel comes for Rs 100.05. Premium or additive laced petrol in the town sells for Rs 110.50 a litre and same grade diesel at Rs 103.72.

Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol and diesel in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Mumbai on May 29 became the first metro in the country where petrol was being sold at over Rs 100 a litre. Petrol now costs Rs 102.30 a litre in the city and diesel comes for Rs 94.39.

After Leh, Srinagar too is witnessing near Rs 100 a litre petrol (Rs 99.27). Hyderabad too is in the same league with petrol costing Rs 99.96.

Petrol sells for Rs 101.73 a litre in Leh and diesel costs Rs 93.66.

The hike on Saturday was the 23rd increase in prices since May 4, when state-owned oil firms ended an 18-day hiatus in rate revision they observed during assembly elections in states like West Bengal.

In 23 increases, petrol price has risen by Rs 5.72 per litre and diesel by Rs 6.25 a litre.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days, and foreign exchange rates.

International oil prices have firmed in recent weeks in anticipation of demand recovery following the rollout of vaccination programme by various countries.

News Network
June 14,2021

New  Delhi, June 14: Five of the six Lok Janshakti Party MPs in Lok Sabha have joined hands against their leader Chirag Paswan and elected Pashupati Kumar Paras, the youngest brother of Paswan's late father and party founder Ram Vilas Paswan, in his place, causing a big churn in Bihar politics.

Paras on Monday lauded Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as a good leader and "vikas purush" (development-oriented man), highlighting the deep fault lines within the party as his nephew has been a strong critic of the supreme JD(U) leader.

"I have not broken the party but saved it," Paras, the MP from Hajipur, told reporters.

He asserted that 99 per cent of LJP workers were unhappy with the turn of events in Bihar as Paswan led his party against the JD(U) and it fared poorly in the 2020 assembly polls.

The LJP has been on the brink of collapse, he said in reference to its poor show in the polls, and lashed out at "anti-social" elements in the party, an apparent pointer to a close aide of Paswan whose proximity to him has not gone down well with many party leaders.

Paras said his group will continue to be part of the BJP-led NDA, and added that Paswan can remain in the organisation.

The group of five MPs has conveyed their decision of electing Paras as the LJP's leader in Lok Sabha to the Speaker.

The five MPs had met Speaker Om Birla on Sunday night to inform him about their decision to replace Paswan with Paras as their leader.

Sources in the Speaker's office said that their request is under consideration

There has been no comment from Paswan on the issue.

Soon after Paras spoke to reporters, Paswan drove to his uncle's residence in the national capital to meet him. Paswan's cousin and MP Prince Raj also stays there.

Paswan, who has not been keeping well for some time, waited for over 20 minutes in his car before he was let into the house and then left after spending more than an hour inside.

He left without saying a word to waiting media persons.

It is believed that neither of the two rebel MPs met him. A household help said the two were not at home when the LJP chief arrived.

Paras had long been unhappy with Paswan's style of functioning and was joined by other MPs, including Chandan Singh, Veena Devi and Mehboob Ali Kaiser, as they believed that his campaign against Nitish Kumar had left them at a disadvantage in the state's politics.

Kaiser has been elected the party's deputy leader.

The group is also likely to stake claim in the Election Commission to represent the real LJP with its president now left isolated at the top after taking on the mantle following his father's death last year.

It may move to oust Paswan from the top party post in the coming days.

Sources close to him have blamed the JD(U) for the split, saying the party had long been working to isolate the LJP president after his decision to go all out against Chief Minister Kumar in the 2020 assembly polls.

The JD(U), which was for the first time reduced to the status of a junior partner to the BJP after it lost more than 35 seats due to the presence of LJP candidates, has been seething and had worked to woo over a number of LJP's organisational leaders to its fold. The lone LJP MLA joined the JD(U).

Paras denied the charge that Kumar's party had a role in the split.

The BJP, which has its share of pro-Paswan voices as well as his critics, maintained a silence over the matter, with some party leaders noting that it was an internal matter of the party.

Though he had left the ruling NDA in Bihar to fight independently in the assembly polls, he has maintained a strong pro-BJP and pro-Prime Minister Narendra Modi stand.

With buzz growing about a reshuffle in the Union cabinet, political watchers believe that the development is aimed at thwarting Paswan's chances to join the government but it remains to be seen as to how the saffron party sees the implosion in the LJP.

As such, the equation between the BJP and the JD(U) has been far from smooth despite both parties sharing power in Bihar, and Kumar has been taking various measures to bolster his party's strength after suffering a setback in the assembly polls.

Paras is seen as more pro-Nitish Kumar than pro-BJP, and Paswan's complete marginalisation is not something many BJP leaders will wish even though a section of the party has been miffed with his conduct, sources said.

That not a single MP, all of whom owe their current position to Ram Vilas Paswan, has stood by Chirag Paswan reflects poorly on him, they added.

What will also be a key aspect, while going ahead, is as to how core LJP voters, mostly members of Paswan community, react to the development. 

