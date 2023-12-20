  1. Home
  'My caste also attacked but...': Kharge on row over Jagdeep Dhankhar's mimicry

'My caste also attacked but...': Kharge on row over Jagdeep Dhankhar's mimicry

News Network
December 20, 2023

khargeM.jpg

New Delhi, Dec 20: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday called for calm, and cautioned political leaders against the use of provocative language, as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party ramped up protests against Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee's mimicry of Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Responding to Mr Dhankhar declaring the mimicry - staged Tuesday afternoon on the steps of the new Parliament - a "personal attack" and the "insult of a farmer, or community (the Vice President is a Jat)", Mallikarjun Kharge said, "One should not talk like this... should avoid provoking people".

The Congress leader - a Dalit - pointed out he too frequently faces communal slurs.

"Chairman said the insult that happened was caste-based and that farmers (were also) insulted... (but) my caste is also always attacked (and I don't say anything)," Mr Kharge said in his statement.

Kalyan Banerjee's spoof of Mr Dhankhar, who is also the Vice President, triggered furious protests by the BJP, which has also ripped into the Congress' Rahul Gandhi after he was spotted filming the incident on his mobile phone. This morning in the Rajya Sabha, MPs from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance said they would "stand for an hour" to express solidarity with Mr Dhankhar.

Today Mr Banerjee defended his actions, stating "mimicry is an art" and that he meant no disrespect to the Vice President. In fact, the Trinamool leader said, he had "high respect" Jagdeep Dhankhar.

However, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said the MPs - almost all from either from the BJP or its allies, after unprecedented mass suspensions by Parliament - "strongly condemn" Mr Banerjee's actions.

Mr Kharge, replying to that protest, said, "To what extent is it appropriate to pass a resolution in the House regarding an incident that happened outside?" He also criticised Parliament for the suspensions, and said, "You have not followed rules. We want those suspended to be reinstated."

He stressed that the opposition "does not want to insult anyone" and only wanted to hold the government, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, accountable.

The Trinamool leader's mimicry has offered the government a golden opportunity to counterattack after taking heavy fire from the opposition over last week's Parliament security breach.

The opposition had demanded statements from either the Prime Minister or Mr Shah. Both refused but then spoke to newspapers and TV channels. Fierce protests by the opposition on this topic were slammed as "unruly conduct" by Parliament and over 140 MPs have since been suspended.

Mr Kharge, one of few opposition MPs not yet thrown out, pointed this out. "Modiji and Shahji are here... why don't they come to the House and give a statement? Why are they boycotting the House? They can talk outside... but not in the House?" he asked.

"The Home Minister should come and give a statement on this. It will be written in the history of the country that they are suspending around 150 MPs and trying to run the House one-sidedly."

News Network
December 12,2023

Kerarla.jpg

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is sending these people to hurt him physically. Khan said that his vehicle was hit with hands by members of SFI (Students Federation of India) and DYFI (Democratic Youth Federation of India) on both sides after being surrounded by them on Monday.

"It is the CM, he is conspiring and he is sending these people to hurt me physically. The constitution seems to be collapsing. The collapse of the constitutional machinery cannot be allowed," Kerala Governor said.

He added, “Today the 'gundas' are trying to rule the roads of Thiruvananthapuram. When they came, I stopped my car and I got down (from my car). Why have they fled? What have I done? Because I do not wish to be pressurised by their tactics, therefore they are trying to threaten me. They are trying to scare me. I am not the person to take things lightly".

Khan also accused the state police of colluding with them under the direction of the Chief Minister.

“They came before my car. They hit my car from both sides. I got down. Will they allow anyone to come near the car of the Chief Minister? Police knew them but what can the police do when the CM is directing them? When I got down they all got into their jeeps and they ran away," Governor Khan said.

Meanwhile, BJP State President K Surendran condemned the alleged attempt to manhandle the Kerala Governor by the members of the student and youth organisations of Vijayan's party.

"SFI and DYFI criminals tried to manhandle Governor Arif Mohammad Khan in Trivandrum City yesterday and today," Surendran said.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has been facing protests from these organisations of the ruling party over the university appointment issue.

A pro-RSS leader

Arif Mohammed Khan, who proudly recalls his close association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) since 1986 and asks as to why he cannot have friendly relations with the outfit. 

Khan had earlier said there are people in various Raj Bhavans in the country who are openly and officially affiliated with the RSS.

News Network
December 20,2023

khargeM.jpg

News Network
December 13,2023

LS.jpg

New Delhi, Dec 13: There was a major security breach during Zero Hour in Parliament at 1.02 pm on Wednesday after two men, both carrying smoke canisters emitting an as yet unidentified yellow smoke, jumped from the visitors' gallery and ran into the Lok Sabha chamber. 

Incredible footage from the House's CCTV system showed one man, wearing a dark blue shirt, leaping across desks to evade capture, while the second was in the visitors' gallery spraying smoke. Both men were overpowered by MPs and security staff. 

Lok Sabha resumed at 2 pm, with Speaker Om Birla making a brief statement. "We are investigating the matter and have asked Delhi Police to join the inquiry," he told understandably agitated MPs.

"Both have been caught and the materials with them have also been seized. The two people (they have been identified as Sagar Sharma and D Manoranjan) outside Parliament have also been arrested."

Earlier, shocking visuals shared by news agency ANI showed a Lok Sabha official reading to the House seconds before the chaos. Suddenly, shouts of "catch him, catch him" can be heard. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Anupriya Patel were present at the time.

The two men who triggered a massive security breach in the Lok Sabha have been identified as Sagar Sharma, the son of Shankarlal Sharma, and 35-year-old D Manoranjan, the son of D Devaraj, police sources said. The two detained outside Parliament have been identified as Neelam, a 42-year-old woman, and Amol Shinde. 25.

Sagar Sharma’s visitor pass was issued in the name of BJP MP Pratap Simha from Karnataka's Mysuru

Speaking to the media outside Parliament, the MPs described the scenes of chaos and panic inside the Lok Sabha. According to the members, this is what happened inside Lok Sabha on Wednesday afternoon:

•    BJP MP Khargen Murmu was speaking when one individual jumped from the visitors’ gallery

•    He first hung from the barrier and then jumped all the way down into the House

•    Another man followed him and jumped from the gallery

•    They both then started jumping from bench to bench before being overpowered by some MPs

•    At that moment, they seemed to pull out something of their shoe and a colourful gas emanated from it

•    This led to pandemonium and MPs started running out

•    Meanwhile, Parliament security moved in and detained the two individuals who’ve been taken to nearby Parliament Street police station

•    The said individuals seem to have entered using visitors’ passes signed off by some MP’s office, which will now be a matter of investigation

