‘My caste also attacked but...’: Kharge on row over Jagdeep Dhankhar’s mimicry

New Delhi, Dec 20: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday called for calm, and cautioned political leaders against the use of provocative language, as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party ramped up protests against Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee's mimicry of Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Responding to Mr Dhankhar declaring the mimicry - staged Tuesday afternoon on the steps of the new Parliament - a "personal attack" and the "insult of a farmer, or community (the Vice President is a Jat)", Mallikarjun Kharge said, "One should not talk like this... should avoid provoking people".

The Congress leader - a Dalit - pointed out he too frequently faces communal slurs.

"Chairman said the insult that happened was caste-based and that farmers (were also) insulted... (but) my caste is also always attacked (and I don't say anything)," Mr Kharge said in his statement.

Kalyan Banerjee's spoof of Mr Dhankhar, who is also the Vice President, triggered furious protests by the BJP, which has also ripped into the Congress' Rahul Gandhi after he was spotted filming the incident on his mobile phone. This morning in the Rajya Sabha, MPs from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance said they would "stand for an hour" to express solidarity with Mr Dhankhar.

Today Mr Banerjee defended his actions, stating "mimicry is an art" and that he meant no disrespect to the Vice President. In fact, the Trinamool leader said, he had "high respect" Jagdeep Dhankhar.

However, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said the MPs - almost all from either from the BJP or its allies, after unprecedented mass suspensions by Parliament - "strongly condemn" Mr Banerjee's actions.

Mr Kharge, replying to that protest, said, "To what extent is it appropriate to pass a resolution in the House regarding an incident that happened outside?" He also criticised Parliament for the suspensions, and said, "You have not followed rules. We want those suspended to be reinstated."

He stressed that the opposition "does not want to insult anyone" and only wanted to hold the government, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, accountable.

The Trinamool leader's mimicry has offered the government a golden opportunity to counterattack after taking heavy fire from the opposition over last week's Parliament security breach.

The opposition had demanded statements from either the Prime Minister or Mr Shah. Both refused but then spoke to newspapers and TV channels. Fierce protests by the opposition on this topic were slammed as "unruly conduct" by Parliament and over 140 MPs have since been suspended.

Mr Kharge, one of few opposition MPs not yet thrown out, pointed this out. "Modiji and Shahji are here... why don't they come to the House and give a statement? Why are they boycotting the House? They can talk outside... but not in the House?" he asked.

"The Home Minister should come and give a statement on this. It will be written in the history of the country that they are suspending around 150 MPs and trying to run the House one-sidedly."