  2. Over 30, Including Children, Killed In Stampede At TVK Chief Vijay's Rally

Over 30, Including Children, Killed In Stampede At TVK Chief Vijay's Rally

News Network
September 27, 2025

Tamil Nadu’s Karur witnessed a massive political rally led by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay. However, the event took a tragic turn when over 33 people including children died and over 62 got injured and had to be rushed to the hospital.

Visuals shared online show a massive crowd gathered at night for a political rally. Thousands of people were seen packed tightly on both sides of the road, cheering and waving, while a large campaign vehicle made its way through the centre.

The crowd swelled and became uncontrollable, even as Vijay was addressing the gathering, leading to people fainting. The fainted people were shifted to hospitals in ambulances, and some of them are reportedly battling for their lives.

Following the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief on the incident and called the tragic incident “deeply saddening.”

Taking stock of the situation, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that he has directed immediate medical assistance for the victims.

 This is not the first time Vijay's rallies have come under scrutiny. His debut rally in Trichy earlier this month saw massive crowds escorting his convoy from the airport to the venue, turning a 20-minute ride into a six-hour traffic jam that brought the city to a halt.

Citing safety concerns, the police had imposed 23 conditions for TVK rallies, including a ban on joining convoys, public receptions, and advisories for pregnant women, the elderly and the differently abled to follow events online.

Courts, too, had made strong observations about public safety and the actor-politician's responsibility even as TVK alleged bias against the party. Despite Vijay's repeated appeals, most of these conditions were openly defied by his supporters. Many had brought in children and infants.

The Madras High Court, while hearing TVK's petition against "tough and unfulfillable conditions" imposed by the police for its rallies earlier this month, had questioned whether such restrictions were being applied to all parties.

Justice N Sathish Kumar referred to the chaos at Vijay's Tiruchi rally on September 13, and said, "If something untoward had happened, who would take responsibility? As party president, Vijay ought to control the crowds."

The Karur tragedy raises questions on both the TVK's accountability and the police's preparedness. Did the inordinate delay in Vijay's arrival contribute to the build-up and was it deliberate to showcase his mass support? Were adequate measures taken to avert such a disaster, given the warning signs from earlier rallies?

News Network
September 15,2025

New Delhi, Sept 15: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the entire Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, saying such a step is possible only in the “rarest of rare” cases. Instead, it paused the operation of two provisions that it found problematic.

What was stayed:

•    The rule that only a person who has been a Muslim for five years can create a Waqf.

•    The rule that allowed District Collectors to decide whether a property is Waqf land or government land.

The Court also clarified that the law restricting the number of non-Muslims in state Waqf boards and the central Waqf council to three will remain in place for now.

Why these provisions were paused:

•    On the first provision, the Court said it will remain on hold until states frame clear rules on how to determine whether a person is a practising Muslim.

•    On the Collector’s powers, the Court said that a Collector’s report cannot change the ownership (title) of a Waqf property unless endorsed by a High Court. Until then, Waqf Boards cannot create third-party rights on disputed properties.

Court’s reasoning:

The bench noted that Parliament’s laws enjoy a presumption of constitutionality. It said while some clauses may need protection, no case had been made out to suspend the entire Act.

Background:

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 was passed by the Lok Sabha on April 2 with 288 votes in favour and 232 against. The Rajya Sabha cleared it the next day after a 14-hour debate, with 128 votes for and 95 against. The law has faced several challenges to its constitutional validity, which the Court is currently hearing.

News Network
September 23,2025

New Delhi: Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday warned that unemployment and corruption will continue to rise if elections are manipulated. He asserted that India’s youth will no longer tolerate “job theft” or “vote theft.”

Linking the country’s growing unemployment to alleged electoral malpractice, Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of staying in power through “stolen votes” and of keeping institutions “captive,” while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is preoccupied with PR, celebrity endorsements, and “the profits of billionaires.”

“Breaking the hopes of the youth and pushing them into desperation has become the hallmark of this government,” he said in a post on ‘X’, sharing a video montage contrasting lathi-charges against protesting job-seeking youth with Modi planting saplings, feeding peacocks, and practicing yoga.

Highlighting the government’s duty to provide employment, Rahul Gandhi said, “When any government comes to power with the trust of the people, its first responsibility is to create jobs and opportunities for youth. But the BJP does not win elections honestly.”

He added, “That is why unemployment has reached its highest level in 45 years. That is why jobs are declining, recruitment processes are collapsing, and the youth’s future is being pushed into darkness. Every exam paper leak and recruitment scandal is linked to corruption.”

The Congress leader stressed that the youth of India, who “work hard, dream, and struggle for their future,” now understand that the fight is not just for jobs but also against electoral malpractice.

“Until elections are free and fair, unemployment and corruption will continue to rise. The youth will no longer tolerate the looting of jobs or the theft of votes. Freeing India from unemployment and vote theft is now the greatest form of patriotism,” he said.

