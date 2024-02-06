  1. Home
  Uniform Civil Code Bill tabled in Uttarakhand Assembly – Here's a brief introduction

Uniform Civil Code Bill tabled in Uttarakhand Assembly – Here’s a brief introduction

News Network
February 6, 2024

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill — which proposes uniform marriage, divorce, land, property and inheritance laws for all citizens irrespective of their religion in Uttarakhand — was tabled in the Assembly on February 6.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami presented the Bill in the House. In a symbolic gesture, he entered the Assembly with an original copy of the Constitution.

Treasury benches welcomed the tabling of the Bill with thumping of desks and chants of "Jai Sri Ram" and "Vande Mataram".

The Bill will now be debated in the Assembly before being passed.

Once it becomes an Act, Uttarakhand will become the first State in the country after Independence to adopt the UCC. It has been operational in Goa since the days of Portuguese rule.

Earlier, there were protests inside the House by Opposition members who said they were not given time to study the Bill’s provisions.

"It seems the government wants to pass the Bill without a debate in violation of the legislative traditions," Leader of Opposition Yashpal Arya said.

Slogans were also raised by the Opposition members who were pacified after Speaker Ritu Khanduri assured them that they would get enough time to study the Bill.

The ongoing Assembly session was convened especially for the passage of the UCC Bill.

Passing a legislation on the UCC will fulfil a major promise made by the BJP to the people of the State in the run-up to the 2022 Assembly poll, which saw the saffron party storm to power with a landslide victory for the second consecutive term.

Several BJP-ruled States in the country, including Gujarat and Assam, have expressed their keenness to follow the Uttarakhand UCC as a model.

What is the Uniform Civil Code?

A Uniform Civil Code is conceptualised as a set of laws that govern personal matters, including marriage, divorce, adoption, inheritance, and succession, for all citizens regardless of religion. The UCC aims to replace the existing diverse personal laws that vary based on religious affiliations.

What is the Uniform Civil Code Uttarakhand 2024 Bill?

The Uttarakhand government had formed a panel - led by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai - to prepare a draft for the UCC in 2022. The panel comprising retired justice Pramod Kohli, social activist Manu Gaur, former Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Shatrughan Singh, and Vice Chancellor of Doon University, Surekha Dangwal prepared a draft report of over 740 pages and has four volumes.

To prepare the report, the panel collected lakhs of feedback, written and online, held several public forums and 43 public outreach programs, and engaged with over 60,000 people. According to CM Dhami, the UCC Bill is an outcome of public dialogue, deliberation, and suggestions.

Reportedly, the UCC Uttarakhand 2024 Bill includes recommendations such as a complete ban on polygamy and child marriage. According to a report by India Today, some of the key features of the Bill include - equal property rights for sons and daughters, elimination of the distinction between legitimate and illegitimate children, equal property rights after death, and inclusion of adopted and biological children.

News Network
January 28,2024

Patna: In an apparent dig at JD(U) President Nitish Kumar who resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya on Sunday said the 'garbage has gone into the dustbin'.

Kumar resigned as the chief minister of Bihar, saying 'things were not working well' for him in the Mahagathbandhan he had joined less than 18 months ago and the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A.

"Garbage goes back into the dustbin. Happy stinking garbage to the group," Acharya posted on 'X'.

Earlier on Thursday too she had posted controversial remarks and later deleted.

Later, the RJD had claimed that Acharya's social media posts were aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and not Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

"Comments made in another context are withdrawn when vested interests use these for political purposes," an RJD leader had told reporters when asked about the deleted posts on X, in which Acharya, who is based in Singapore, had mentioned no leader by name.

Screenshots of the deleted posts, in Hindi, had gone viral on social media. One of these spoke of 'those, who are ideologically adrift, claim to be the champions of socialism'.

This was construed as an indirect attack on the Bihar CM, the RJD's ally, who had decried 'dynasty politics' a day ago.

News Network
January 28,2024

Patna: JD(U) president Nitish Kumar on Sunday, January 28, resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar, saying "things were not working well" for him in the Mahagathbandhan and the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A, and staked claim to form a new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago.

Talking to reporters here after submitting his resignation to Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Kumar, who is likely to form a new government by the evening, said: "I have submitted my resignation to the Governor. The government that was in place now comes to an end. I have let it go".

At the state BJP headquarters, the party's in-charge Vinod Tawde said: "We had gathered here to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat. After the programme. Later a proposal was moved to support the JD(U) and form an NDA government which was unanimously accepted by all MLAs".

Tawde also said that state BJP president Samrat Choudhary and former Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha have been named as leader and deputy leader, respectively of the legislature party.

Both leaders, who are tipped to become Deputy Chief Ministers in the new government, thanked the top leadership for the opportunity and vowed to "protect Bihar from the jungle raj unleashed by Lalu Prasad's RJD".

Tawde and Choudhary later visited Kumar's residence from where they all went to the Raj Bhavan, staking claim to form the new government.

Lalu Prasad's son Tejashwi Yadav was the Deputy CM in the outgoing government and the latter's elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav was a cabinet minister.

In an apparent dig at Kuma, Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya said the "garbage has gone into the dustbin".

"Garbage goes back into the dustbin. Happy stinking garbage to the group", Acharya posted on 'X'.

The RJD, despite having the largest number of 79 MLAs in Bihar assembly, including Awadh Bihari Chaudhary, who is the Speaker, seems unwilling to stake claim.

The party seems to have latched on to the opportunity to promote Tejashwi Yadav. Full-page advertisements saying "Dhanyawad (thank you) Tejashwi" were put out in newspapers here by the party which showered encomiums on the 34-year-old leader for having played his role well since becoming the Deputy CM in August 2022.

The CPI(ML) Liberation, which supported the 'Mahagathbandhan' government from the outside, launched a blistering attack on Kumar, accusing him of "betrayal". In an acerbic Facebook post, the party's general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya alleged that Kumar, "who has had the longest stint as CM", will be used by the RSS-BJP combine "as its pawn".

The 72-year-old leader indicated that he was not feeling happy with the way things were in the Mahagathbandhan in the state as well as the I.N.D.I.A bloc that he helped take shape but which failed to adequately recognise his efforts.

"You all know how I came to this alliance and also how I worked to bring together so many parties. But of late things were not working well. It was not going down well with those in my party as well", said Kumar.

He also made an indirect reference to the deafening silence he had maintained over the political turmoil that had engulfed the state for the past few days.

Kumar resigned after a meeting of the JD(U) legislature party, which authorised him to take any decision about the alliance.

According to the Raj Bhavan, Kumar has been asked to continue as caretaker Chief Minister till the formation of a new government.

The swearing-in is likely to be held in the presence of BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda, who is expected to arrive here around 3 pm.

Kumar had joined the Mahagathbandhan in August 2022, when he had snapped ties with the BJP accusing it of trying to "split" his JD(U). He formed a new government with a multi-party coalition that included RJD, Congress and three Left parties.

In the current 243-member Bihar Assembly, JD(U) has 45 MLAs and the BJP 78. Kumar also has the support of one Independent member. Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha, which is already a part of the NDA, has four MLAs.

The RJD (79) along with the Congress (19) and the Left parties (16) have a combined 114 MLAs, eight short of a majority.
 

News Network
February 3,2024

New Delhi: Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani said on Saturday that the Bharat Ratna award is not only an honour for him as a person but also for the ideals and principles that he strove to serve throughout life to the best of his ability.

"With utmost humility and gratitude, I accept the Bharat Ratna that has been conferred on me today," he said in a statement soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his name for the country's highest civilian honour.

The 96-year-old leader, who had led the nationwide campaign to demolish Babri Masjid and build Ram temple, said ever since he joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as its volunteer at the age of 14 years he has sought reward in only one thing – "in dedicated and selfless service of my beloved country in whatever task life assigned to me".

He said what has inspired his life is the motto, "This life is not mine. My life is for my nation."

Today, he said, he gratefully remembers two persons with whom he had the honour of working closely – Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, awarded the Bharat Ratna earlier.

Expressing heartfelt gratitude to millions of BJP workers, RSS volunteers and others with whom he had worked in his public life, Advani thanked President Droupadi Murmu and Modi for the honour.

"I also express my deepest feelings for all members of my family, especially my dear departed wife Kamla. They have been the greatest source of strength and sustenance in my life," he said.

He added, "May our great country progress to the pinnacle of greatness and glory."

