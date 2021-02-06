  1. Home
  2. UP’s paperless budget session: Each legislators to buy tablets, to be reimbursed by govt

February 6, 2021

Lucknow, Feb 6: The Uttar Pradesh government has asked members of the state's legislative assembly and council to purchase tablets for a paperless budget session.

According to Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, each legislator will be reimbursed Rs 50,000 to buy Apple iPads. There are 403 MLAs and 100 MLCs in the state.

"All MLAs and MLCs in the state will get iPads. Each iPad is expected to cost around Rs 50,000 and the cost will be reimbursed," Sharma, who also holds the portfolio of electronics, information technology told PTI.

He said the state's ministers have attended a training programme in this regard, and the MLAs and MLCs too will be trained before the budget session commences.

On February 2, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed that the state cabinet should hold a virtual meeting in future for which ministers must be given training.

Adityanath had said, "Modern technology is extremely helpful in performing various works quickly and in a transparent manner. Ministers should be imparted training for e-cabinet meetings at their official residence and office. Information regarding the security features for the e-cabinet meeting should be given to them."

He said the initiative will help the state cabinet go paperless.

"Efforts should also be made to make the state budget paperless on the lines of the Union Budget," he said.

On February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had read out the Union Budget speech in the Lok Sabha from a tablet instead of a conventional paper document.

Adityanath said before the commencement of the session of the state legislature on February 18, all members should be given tablets and training sessions be held for them to ensure effective use of the device.

January 31,2021

New Delhi, Jan 31: Congress in Delhi on Sunday passed a resolution to make Rahul Gandhi the president of the party with immediate effect.

"Rahul ji is the only one who can inspire Congress workers. All his predictions are coming true, from farmers issue to ills of GST. He has shown his leadership ability. So, we passed the resolution to make him Congress president again," said Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Anil Chaudhary.

Congress needs Gandhi to lead the party forcefully, to counter the communal, authoritarian and undemocratic forces, trying to take the country on the path of destruction, the resolution stated.

The grand old party had said earlier this month that Congress will have an elected president by June 2021. The Congress Working Committee had approved holding the internal election after the assembly polls.

The Central Election Authority had proposed the holding of polls for electing the party president and AICC session on May 29 and the working committee discussed the dates, but authorised Sonia Gandhi to schedule them after the assembly polls.

The CWC had in its earlier meeting decided to hold organisational elections, following a storm in the party in August last year over a letter to Sonia Gandhi by a group of 23 leaders, including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Bhupinder Hooda, Prithviraj Chavan, Kapil Sibal, Manish Tewari and Mukul Wasnik raising these issues.

Sonia Gandhi had last month met some of these 'letter-writers' and discussed the issues raised by them.

There have been demands from a section of the Congress leaders for having a full-time and active party president and an organisational overhaul.

Sonia had taken over as the interim Congress president in August 2019 after Rahul Gandhi resigned in the wake of the party's Lok Sabha debacle in May 2019.

January 31,2021

New Delhi, Jan 31: The Congress on Sunday slammed the BJP-led Centre over the arrest of a freelance journalist from the Singhu border with party leader Rahul Gandhi saying those who fear truth arrest honest scribes.

Mandeep Punia was arrested from the Singhu border on Sunday for allegedly misbehaving with the police personnel on duty at the farmers' protest site there, officials said.

A case was registered against him and he has been arrested now, a senior police officer said, a day after the scribe was detained.

Reacting to the development, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi, "Those who fear truth arrest honest journalists."

He also tagged a video purportedly showing Punia being held by police at the border protest site.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said journalists covering the farmers' movement are being arrested, cases are being slapped against them and the internet is being shut down in many places.

"The BJP government wants to trample upon the voice of the farmers, but they have forgotten that the more you suppress, the more voices will rise against your atrocities," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, in a tweet in Hindi, addressed PM Modi and said by slapping false cases at the BJP's behest against journalists exposing the attack on farmers and shutting down mobile internet at protest sites, "you will not be able to suppress the farmers' movement and shut out the country's voice".

At a press conference, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate hit out at the government, saying it is the 70th day of the protest by farmers and they have been forced to sit at the borders by an "insensitive, obstinate and stubborn government that itself dug trenches and refused the farmers any entry in Delhi".

"For anybody who tries to show their plight, their pain, this government will go after them -- whether it is people in social life, in political life or journalists. A very young journalist by the name Mandeep Punia was arrested and was presented before the magistrate even before his Defence lawyer could reach," she said, slamming the government over the scribe's arrest.

"We strongly condemn the sedition cases they have filed against our own MP Shashi Tharoor or the kind of sedition cases that have been filed against Mrinal Pande, Rajdeep Sardesai, Vinod Jose, Zafar Agha, Paresh Nath and Anant Nath ," Shrinate said.

"We condemn it as these are the people who are trying to show the real face of the farmer, who are trying to bring to light the plight of the farmer and instead of standing with them and letting them do their jobs honestly, this government goes after them," she said.

Tharoor and the six journalists have been booked by police, including in BJP-ruled states such as Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, over their allegedly misleading tweets on the violence during the farmers' tractor rally in Delhi on Republic Day.

Democracy is being "weakened" with every passing day and institutions are being "destroyed", Shrinate said.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at several border points into Delhi since November-end, demanding repeal of the three agri laws and a legal guarantee to the minimum support system for their crops.

Enacted last September, the three laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed their apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of the MSP and do away with the wholesale market system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates. 

January 26,2021

Journalists in Kashmir express concern as restrictions continue

Srinagar, Jan 26: Mobile internet services have been temporarily suspended across Kashmir valley as a security measure, in view of Republic Day celebrations on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has extended the ban on high-speed mobile data services across the Union Territory, except Ganderbal and Udhampur, till February 6.

High-speed mobile data services will continue in the districts of Ganderbal and Udhampur, while in other districts, the internet speed will be restricted to 2G only, read an order dated January 22, by the Home Department of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Home Department said that restrictions have been placed "in view of well-founded apprehensions about the dissemination of inflammatory and seditious propaganda material".

Adequate access to the internet through broadband services over landline has been allowed, it said.

The administration highlighted that the reports of the law enforcement agencies indicate that these restrictions have helped thwart the "nefarious designs of the radical and terrorist organisations operating in Jammu and Kashmir to misguide, provoke and incite the youth in furthering their anti-India agenda since regulation of high-speed mobile internet prevents easy streaming/dissemination/downloading of such material/videos".

santosh
 - 
Wednesday, 3 Feb 2021

It looks like kashmir is not in India but Pakistan. There are more military personal compared to public. Military and police are treating kashmiri people like enemies.

