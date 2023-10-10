1,500 bodies of Hamas fighters found in Israel, says Zionist army as it claims full control over border

  1. Home
October 10, 2023

The Israeli occupation army said it had largely gained control in the south and “restored full control” over the border. Spokesperson Richard Hecht said 1,500 bodies of Hamas fighters have been found in Israeli territory and no Hamas fighters have crossed into Israel since Monday night, although infiltrations could still be possible.

Hecht said the military struck hundreds of Hamas targets overnight in Gaza’s City Rimal neighbourhood, which is home to many of Hamas’ ministries and government buildings. 

He suggested that Palestinians should try to leave through the Rafah crossing, though he did not specify where they would go or how they would use the crossing that is periodically closed.

A vigil for victims of the attacks in Israel at the University of Florida erupted into chaos over a misunderstanding and at least five people were hurt, officials said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Monday that Israel's fierce offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip has “only started.”

Netanyahu delivered the pronouncement in a nationally televised address as Israel pressed ahead with a third day of heavy airstrikes in Gaza following Hamas' unprecedented and deadly incursion into Israel.

“We have only started striking Hamas,” he said. “What we will do to our enemies in the coming days will reverberate with them for generations.”

Israel formally declared war on Sunday. The hostilities so far have killed around 900 people in Israel and more than 680 people in Gaza, according to authorities on each side.

An Israeli airstrike in Gaza City killed two Palestinian journalists early Tuesday, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Wafa identified the journalists as editor Saeed Al-Taweel and photographer Mohammed Sobih. The airstrike occurred close to an area housing several media offices.

Three Palestinian journalists reportedly were shot and killed while reporting in Gaza on Saturday. The Committee to Protect Journalists, citing Palestinian press freedom groups, identified two of them as photographer Ibrahim Mohammad Lafi and reporter Mohammad Jarghoun. CPJ said it confirmed that freelance reporter Mohammad El-Salhi also was killed.

Lafi worked for Ain Media, and Jarghoun reported for Smart Media, CPJ said.

Israel’s military said early Tuesday that a deputy Israeli commander was killed in clashes on the northern border with Lebanon.

The military identified the deputy commander as Alim Abdallah, but did not specify the exact circumstances of his death.

Palestinian militants from the Islamic Jihad group slipped from Lebanon into Israel, prompting Israeli shelling into southern Lebanon. Lebanon’s Hezbollah group said five of its members were killed, and it retaliated with a volley of rockets and mortars at two Israeli army bases across the border.

As retaliatory Israeli airstrikes continue, more than 187,500 people have been displaced in Gaza since the beginning of the conflict, according to a report from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, is hosting more than 137,000 people in schools across the territory. The report says airstrikes have razed 790 housing units and severely damaged 5,330 in the territory of 2.3 million people.

OCHA said damage to water, sanitation and hygiene facilities in Gaza has disrupted service for more than 400,000 people.

The Israeli military said early Tuesday that it struck two tunnels used by Hamas to enter Israeli territory.

The news came a day after 70 fighters entered the Be'eri kibbutz Monday night. The small farming community has been a flashpoint of the conflict — the scene of a hostage standoff during the attack.

Authorities did not immediately provide more information on the location of the tunnels.

The Palestinian fighters have used tunnels in the past. It has an established a network running from Gaza to Egypt to transport weapons, as well as attack tunnels burrowing into Israel.

News Network
October 1,2023

Riyadh: The percentage of food loss and waste in Saudi Arabia reached about 33%, equivalent to 4 million tons annually, while its value is estimated at about SR40 billion annually.

The statistics were revealed in a study conducted by the National Program to Reduce Food Loss and Waste, coinciding with the International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste (IDAFLW), which falls on Sept. 29 of each year.

The General Food Security Authority (GFSA), represented by the program, launched an awareness campaign on Friday.

The campaign aims to increase the awareness of the importance of food security and promote sound consumption practices, as well as stimulating the adoption of solutions that contribute to reducing food waste.

The Governor of GFSA Eng. Ahmed Al-Faris has confirmed that Saudi Arabia is working on enhancing the sustainability of the natural resources, and improving the consumption system in order to reduce the loss and waste rate to about 10% by 2030.

The GFSA has launched its campaign to raise awareness of the importance of rational consumer behavior, he added, pointing out that awareness is one of the best ways to influence the behavior of community members.

Immediately after the awareness campaign was launched, it has witnessed a great interaction from members of society, government agencies, private sector, and associations, Eng. Al-Faris said.

It is noteworthy that, according to United Nations reports, the volume of global food loss and waste was estimated at 1.3 billion tons, representing one-third of the food produced globally.

News Network
October 8,2023

Palestinian Hamas resistance movement says the number of Israelis taken captive in the ongoing operation against the regime is far more than "dozens" that was claimed by Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Abu Ubaida, the spokesman for the Gaza Strip-based movement's military wing, al-Qassam Brigades, provided the information in a recorded message aired shortly after midnight on Sunday.

"Today, you talked about dozens of prisoners and we reassure you, Netanyahu, that your prisoners are many times more than this number, and you must keep track of your soldiers well," he said.

"These prisoners are present in all areas [of Gaza], and everything that happens to our people in the Gaza Strip is happening to them," the spokesman added.

The movement's fighters have captured a great number of Israeli forces and settlers since early Saturday, when they launched Operation al-Aqsa Storm, the biggest to be carried out by Palestinian resistance groups against the occupying regime in years.

It has featured heavy rocket barrages and surprise attacks by resistance fighters against Israeli forces and settlers in the occupied territories. So far, around 300 Israelis have died as a result of the operation and thousands of others have been injured, hundreds of them critically.

Resistance leaders have described the operation as a decisive answer to the Israeli regime's unabated campaign of bloodshed and destruction against Palestinians.

'Threatening Gaza, a losing game'

Elsewhere in his remarks, Abu Ubaida also reacted to remarks by Netanyahu in which he alleged that Israel "is about to use all its force" to destroy military capabilities of both Hamas and Islamic Jihad movements.

Emphasizing that Netanyahu's speech indicated a deep crisis for the Israeli entity, the spokesman said, "Threatening Gaza is a losing game."

Addressing Netanyahu, he added, "You threaten us with any army, Netanyahu, with your soldiers who fled like locusts in front of the Qassam fighters in their hundreds, leaving everything behind." 

News Network
September 28,2023

Bengaluru, Sept 28: Parts of Karnataka are set to witness another bandh as farmers are protesting the release of Cauvery water to neighbouring state Tamil Nadu. 

The protesting farmers are expected to come in from several quarters including opposition parties and pro-Kannada groups. Opposition parties such as BJP and AAP have also supported the bandh. After the September 26 bandh, another bandh has been called for September 29 by pro-Kannada organisations.

According to a report, industry bodies such as Karnataka Employers Association(KEA) and Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) predict that the 2-day bandh is expected to cost the state of Karnataka approximately Rs 4,000 crore.

"One day closure by only the trading community amounts to a Rs 100 crore loss in GST collection to the state exchequer. Consider this multiple times across all spheres of economic activi ties,” said Ramesh Chandra Lahoti, FKCCI president elect.
Industry bodies argue that these bandhs could cripple the economy and hinder its growth towards becoming a $1-trillion economy. "Bandhs hurt the livelihood of people. They can never be an option for any issue, be it sentimental or political,” BC Prabhakar, president of KEA, told the newspaper.

According to the FKCCI, a business entity will need at least a week to recover from losses suffered from just a single day of closure.

What will run and what won't

A report stated that the hotelier's association, which employs nearly 10 lakh people directly or indirectly, estimates a loss of Rs 100 crore in excise duty. “While reports suggest heavier losses, revenue generation in our industry is on a daily basis. Other industries can restart operations the next day and recoup losses, but that's not possible for hoteliers,” PC Rao, president of Bengaluru Hotelier's association, said.

Meanwhile, Ola-Uber Drivers' Association said they would extend full support for the bandh on September 29 called by pro-Kannada organisations but will not support the strike on September 26.

