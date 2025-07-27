  1. Home
  'Aid as humiliation': Rights group slams Israel's starvation tactics in Gaza

July 28, 2025

Gaza, July 28: The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor has condemned the resumption of aid airdrops in Gaza, branding them as a cynical tactic that deepens Palestinian suffering rather than providing real relief. The group accused Israel of deliberately starving Gaza’s population and using food aid as a weapon of war.

In a scathing statement issued Sunday, the Swiss-based organization said the airdrops — carried out Saturday evening with Israeli approval — are “an act of humiliation and degradation,” designed to mislead global public opinion and mask Israel’s “systematic starvation policy” that has driven Gaza into an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.

According to Euro-Med, the reality on the ground is dire: over 2.3 million Palestinians are crammed into less than 15 percent of the besieged enclave, displaced by Israeli bombings and forced evacuation orders. The aid parachuted into this overcrowded zone is both insufficient and dangerous — often falling on tents, into the sea, or in areas under Israeli military control.

The group detailed Israel’s campaign of deliberate deprivation: mass famine, blocked land convoys, destroyed supply chains, and continued attacks on desperate civilians seeking food. It reported that in just the past two months, more than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed while trying to collect aid at distribution points run under U.S.-Israeli supervision, and at least 1,200 elderly individuals have died from lack of food and medicine.

Euro-Med warned that the dismantling of the UN-run aid network — which once operated 400 distribution centers — has left the population without any fair or safe means to access food, water, and essential supplies. The organization called for urgent international action, including sanctions, asset freezes, travel bans, and suspension of military trade with Israel and its backers, particularly the United States.

The group also urged the enforcement of International Criminal Court arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes in Gaza.

“These airdrops are not humanitarian relief,” Euro-Med concluded. “They are a continuation of Israel’s war of humiliation — a spectacle designed to obscure, not end, the deliberate starvation of an entire people.”

July 16,2025

Bogotá, July 16 Defying the United States threats, ministers from more than 30 nations have packed Bogotá’s San Carlos Palace to charge the Israeli regime with genocide over its October 2023-present brutal military assault against the Gaza Strip.

The dramatic display of international solidarity saw dozens of high-ranking officials from across the globe convene inside the stately palace on Tuesday, determined to hold the regime accountable for, what they unequivocally called, a “war of genocide.”

The two-day emergency summit, organized under the auspices of The Hague Group -- a coalition co-chaired by Colombia and South Africa -- had representatives, ranging from such countries as Algeria and Brazil to Pakistan and Spain, in attendance.

The participants described the drive as a coordinated effort to stop the Israeli atrocities.

Behind closed doors, ministers and envoys, meanwhile, engaged in intensive sessions aimed at drafting collective measures to pressure the regime -- steps expected to be unveiled by Wednesday’s closure.

“There is nothing to negotiate about,” insisted Francesca Albanese, the United Nations special rapporteur for the occupied territories, who addressed officials during private talks.

“Israel needs to withdraw from Gaza totally and unconditionally. Then it owes huge reparations to Palestinians for what it has done.”

‘History in the making’

Albanese did not mince words on stage either, telling the press that the Bogotá gathering might well “go down as the moment in history that states finally stood up to do the right thing.”

She called the event “the most significant political development of the last 20 months,” underscoring the unprecedented breadth of the coalition.

The alliance was set up last year with backing from Progressive International, an organization founded in May 2020 to unite, organize, and mobilize progressive forces around the world.

Soon after the onset of the convention, the US attacked the surge in multilateral momentum against the regime, its most important regional ally, which it has been providing with unprecedented political, military, and intelligence support towards further brutalizing Palestinians.

The State Department issued a tirade, accusing The Hague Group of trying to “weaponize international law as a tool to advance radical anti-Western agendas” and warning that the US would “aggressively defend our interests, our military, and our allies.”

Just last week, Secretary of State Marco Rubio slapped sanctions on Albanese, denouncing, what he termed, her “illegitimate and shameful efforts” to push for International Criminal Court action against the Israeli regime. “Albanese’s campaign of political and economic warfare against the United States and Israel will no longer be tolerated,” he fumed.

Inside the palace, however, the mood remained defiant.

Former US foreign affairs officer Annelle Sheline, who resigned earlier this year over Gaza, attended the summit to lend her support.

“These are sovereign states who have every right to uphold their obligations under the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide,” she said. “This is not the weaponization of international law. This is the application of international law.”

July 15,2025

Israel has waged a systematic "thirst war" in the Gaza Strip, carrying out at least 112 attacks targeting water collection queues that have killed over 700 Palestinians - mostly children - since the war began.

Israeli forces have destroyed 720 wells and blocked fuel needed to run water and sewage infrastructure, the territory's government media office said Monday, resulting in severe water shortages, the collapse of essential services, and the outbreak and spread of disease, especially among children.

On Tuesday morning, Israeli airstrikes targeted multiple locations across the Gaza Strip, including several sites in Gaza City, areas east of Jabalia camp in the northern enclave and other parts of the territory, resulting in several Palestinian casualties and injuries.

The Israeli army issued an urgent evacuation warning to all people living in dozens of Gaza City and Jabalia neighbourhoods.

More than 58,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war began on 7 October 2023, mostly civilians, according to Gaza's health ministry.

July 15,2025

Puttur, July 15: Tension prevailed in the Boluvaru area of Puttur Kasba village on the afternoon of July 14, after a man was spotted brandishing a sword and threatening members of the public near a mosque.

According to reports, the man, later identified as Raju alias Rajesh (45), originally from Sakleshpur and currently residing in Bantwal, was seen standing outside the gate of a mosque in Boluvaru, openly holding a sword. Concerned by the potential threat, local residents immediately alerted the Puttur Town Police.

Acting swiftly, police personnel rushed to the scene and, with the help of local residents, managed to apprehend the accused along with the weapon. He was taken into custody for questioning.

Police have registered a case at the Puttur Town Police Station under Crime No. 59/2025, invoking Section 25(1B)(b) of the Indian Arms Act and Section 110 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Authorities confirmed that an investigation is ongoing and appropriate legal action will be taken.

The motive behind the act and whether the location near the mosque was intentionally chosen are currently under investigation.

