  2. Al Jazeera broadcast engineer loses 19 family members in Israeli air strike on refugee camp

November 1, 2023

Mohamed Abu Al-Qumsan, a broadcast engineer with Al Jazeera’s bureau in Gaza, has lost 19 family members, including his father and two sisters, in Israeli air raids on the Jabalia refugee camp.

In a statement on Tuesday, Al Jazeera denounced what it called a “massacre” and an “unforgivable act” by Israeli forces.

“Al Jazeera vehemently condemns the heinous and indiscriminate Israeli bombing that has resulted in the killing of 19 family members of our dedicated SNG engineer, Mohamed Abu Al-Qumsan,” the statement reads.

“This unforgivable act, during the Jabalia massacre, claimed the lives of Mohamed’s father, two sisters, eight nephews and nieces, his brother, his brother’s wife, and their four children, his sister-in-law, and one uncle.”

The tragedy has come amid relentless Israeli bombardment of the besieged Gaza Strip, where more than 2.3 million Palestinians have few options for safe haven.

The Israeli attack on the Jabalia refugee camp, a tightly packed neighbourhood in northern Gaza, killed more than 50 people, according to Palestinian authorities.

Footage showing the scene of the attack showed rescue workers and volunteers using their bare hands to dig through the rubble to try and reach those trapped beneath collapsed buildings.

The attack came days after Al Jazeera Arabic Gaza correspondent Wael Dahdouh’s wife, son, daughter and grandson were killed in an Israeli air raid.

“What happened is clear. This is a series of targeted attacks on children, women and civilians,” Dahdouh said after seeing the bodies of his family members in a morgue.

Earlier this week, the family of Al Jazeera correspondent Youmna ElSayed received a phone call from a person who stated that they were with the Israeli military and warned them to leave their home and move south.

Palestinian authorities have said that at least 8,525 people, including more than 3,500 children, have been killed in Gaza since fighting began on October 7. The Committee to Protect Journalists has said that at least 31 reporters have been killed by Israeli army in that time, 26 of them Palestinian.

“We urge the international community to address this grave injustice with utmost urgency to justice served for the families of Mohamed Abu Al-Qumsan and countless other innocent Gazan civilians who lost their loved ones,” Al Jazeera’s statement reads.

October 19,2023

British Prime Minster Rishi Sunak has encouraged the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruthless war against Palestinians, saying that former’s country absolutely supports Israel. 

“I know you are taking every precaution to avoid harming civilians, in direct contrast to the terrorists of Hamas, which seek to put civilians in harm’s way,’ Sunak told his counterpart in Zionist regime.

“We absolutely support Israel to defend itself in line with international law, to go after Hamas, to take back hostages, to deter further incursions, and to strengthen your security for the long term,” he said. 

“I am proud to stand here with you in Israel’s darkest hour as your friend. We will stand with you in solidarity, we will stand with your people, and we also want you to win,” Sunak concluded. 

'It has never been this brutal'

Meanwhile, the Israeli army has continued to carry out airstrikes in besieged Gaza killing innocent civilians, especially children and women. 

Inside Gaza health officials say bombing has so far killed nearly 3,500 people and wounded more than 12,000.

In Khan Younis, in the south of the Gaza Strip, an area of shops was reduced to rubble as far as the eye could see, with a toddler’s pink cot overturned on the ground, windows blown off a clothing store and damaged vehicles.

Rafat Al-Nakhala, who had sought shelter in Khan Younis after Israel's order for civilians to flee Gaza City in the north, said nowhere was safe.

"I’m over 70 years old, I’ve lived through several wars, it’s never been like this, it has never been this brutal, no religion and no conscience. Thank God. We only have hope in God, not in any Arab or Muslim country or anyone in the world, except for God.”

A footage from the Jabaliya refugee camp in the north showed residents digging with their bare hands inside a damaged building to free a small boy and girl trapped under masonry. The body of a man was hauled out of the ruins on a stretcher as residents tried to light up the site with torches on their mobile phones.

The United Nations says around half of Gazans have been made homeless, still trapped inside the enclave, one of the most densely populated places on earth.

October 18,2023

The health ministry in the Gaza Strip says hundreds of victims are trapped under the rubble of the Ahli Arab Hospital after up to 500 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Tuesday. 

US President Joe Biden landed just before 11 a.m. local (4 a.m. eastern) in Israel on Wednesday to signal Washington's support, his second visit to a war zone this year.

Biden, who has expressed "iron-clad" support for Israel in its war on Gaza, was welcomed on the tarmac by hardline prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The visit followed head of US Central Command Gen. Erik Kurilla's arrival in Tel Aviv for meetings with Israeli military authorities a day earlier.  

Israel's military campaign had already left at least 3,000 dead inside Gaza before the hospital was destroyed.

The horror of the hospital deaths threatened to derail his high-stakes visit, with Jordan cancelling a summit where King Abdullah II had been due to host Biden, Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Thousands of civilians were seeking medical treatment and shelter in the hospital from relentless Israeli airstrikes when the attack took place.

The attack is the deadliest Israeli airstrike since 2008, the Palestinian Civil Defense said.

“The massacre at the Ahli Arab Hospital is unprecedented in our history. While we’ve witnessed tragedies in past wars and days, but what took place tonight is tantamount to genocide,” spokesman Mahmoud Basal said.

The media office of Hamas described the attack as a "war crime."

"The hospital was housing hundreds of sick and wounded, and people forcibly displaced from their homes" because of other strikes, a statement said.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) condemned the Israeli attack as genocide.

Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas declared three days of mourning following the Israeli air strike.

Photos from the Ahli Arab Hospital showed fire engulfing the hospital halls, shattered glass and body parts scattered across the area.

Biden has strongly backed top ally Israel and its military campaign after 1,400 people were killed in Israel in a surprise operation launched by Hamas on October 7.

Entire Gaza neighborhoods have been razed and survivors are left with dwindling supplies of food, water and fuel, unable to flee the 40-kilometer long strip that has been blockaded since 2007 by Israel and Egypt.

The situation in the Gaza Strip is spiraling out of control, head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned on Wednesday.

"Every second we wait to get medical aid in, we lose lives," he said. "We need immediate access to start delivering life-saving supplies."

October 22,2023

The brutal war waged by bloodthirsty Israeli occupation force against the defenceless innocent civilians of besieged Gaza strip has claimed lives of at least 1,661 children in last two weeks, according to Defense for Children International – Palestine (DCIP).

In a press statement, DCIP pointed out that the number of fatalities, including children, in Gaza is not final, given the fact there are approximately 1,400 individuals still missing under the rubble of destroyed buildings. This means the actual number of victims is much higher.

The rights group highlighted in a press statement that Palestinian children, who have survived the intense Israeli bombardment throughout Gaza, are suffering from a severe humanitarian crisis.

This exacerbates the psychological and emotional traumas that have been building up for the past 16 years due to the Israeli blockade and military attacks on the enclave, it added.

The trauma experienced by Gaza's children extends beyond personal suffering, DCIP noted.

“Witnessing the deaths of other children further exacerbates their ordeal, leaving indelible scars on their mental well-being. Additionally, the complete decimation of entire families in an instant shatters the foundation of these households.

“Children, who once found security and comfort in their family's embrace, are now orphaned,” the organization pointed out.

Babies at risk as fuel supplies run out

Meanwhile, the UK-based charity Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP) posted on X that the lives of 130 premature babies in Gaza's hospitals are in danger if fuel does not reach the medical facilities soon.

“The world cannot simply look on as these babies are killed by the siege on Gaza,” Melanie Ward, the CEO of MAP, said in a post

In response, Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf called for the entry of aid, including fuel, to Gaza and also demanded a ceasefire in the Israeli war.

“What crime have these babies committed?” Yousaf asked.

“Let aid in, including fuel. Otherwise, these images should haunt us for the rest of our lives,” he added.

