  2. Amid Gaza genocide, Israel announces plan for 3,300 settler units in occupied West Bank

February 24, 2024

The cabinet of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced plans to build more than 3,300 new settler units in the occupied West Bank amid the ongoing war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

The announcement was made by Israel's extremist finance minister Bezalel Smotrich, who said in a statement that the plan includes 2,350 new units in Ma’ale Adumim, 300 in Kedar and 694 in Efrat.

Smotrich said the plan was a response to a retaliatory Palestinian shooting attack on a checkpoint near the occupied West Bank on Thursday, during which an Israeli settler was killed and 11 others injured.

The statement said the construction plan enjoyed backing from Netanyahu as well as Israeli minister of military affairs Yoav Gallant and minister of strategic affairs Ron Dermer.

The Israeli ministers also called for increased curbs on Palestinians, including heavy restrictions on movement after the retaliatory attack in the area.

The Israeli regime has over the past decades advanced plans to build new illegal settlements while the US and its allies have historically done little to pressure Tel Aviv to halt or roll back the illegal settlement expansion.

Tel Aviv has stepped up settlement expansion since December 2022, when Netanyahu staged a comeback as prime minister at the head of a cabinet of hard-right and ultra-Orthodox parties.

More than 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the West Bank and East al-Quds.

The international community views the settlements – hundreds of which have been built across the West Bank since Tel Aviv’s occupation of the territory in 1967 – as illegal under international law and the Geneva Conventions due to their construction on the occupied territories.

Palestinians want the West Bank as part of a future independent state with East al-Quds as its capital.

Lukewarm US reaction 

The move is almost certain to stoke up fresh storm in Washington, which is already under massive domestic and international pressure over its untrammeled support for Israel in the genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

Reacting tepidly to Smotrich’s statement, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the construction of new Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank was a “disappointing” decision.

“It has been a longstanding policy of both Democratic and Republican administrations that new settlements are counterproductive to achieving enduring peace. They are also inconsistent with international law,” Blinken said at a news conference late Friday.

“Our administration maintains firm opposition to settlement expansion,” he added. r during Israel’s brutal aggression, which began following Operation al-Aqsa Storm by Gaza-based resistance movements in October last year.

February 15,2024

Bengaluru, Feb 15: Days after a group of farmers from Karnataka travelling to Delhi for the ‘Dilli Chalo’ farmers’ protest were detained by the Madhya Pradesh Police, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday sought the intervention of his MP counterpart Mohan Yadav.

According to the farmers, they were detained by the police in the early hours of Monday as the train they were travelling in to reach Delhi approached the Bhopal railway station. Prominent farmer leaders such as Badagalapura Nagendra and Kuruburu Shanthakumar were among those from different parts of Karnataka who were stopped by the Bhopal police.

In his letter to the Madhya Pradesh CM, Siddaramaiah said the detention of the farmers was a violation of their constitutional rights. “It has been four days since the farmers were detained and yet they have not been released. It is now learnt your police authorities are shifting them to Varanasi. Travelling to Delhi to participate in a peaceful protest is the constitutional right of the people,” the Karnataka CM said in his letter.

“It is highly unfortunate that farmers who are seeking better policies are being arrested and ill-treated by police authorities in Madhya Pradesh. I request you to personally look into this and get the farmers released without shifting them from place to place,” he said.

Soon after the farmers were detained in Bhopal, Siddaramaiah lashed out at the Madhya Pradesh government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for trying to suppress the farmers’ struggle.

Siddaramaiah said on social media platform X that the Narendra Modi government’s action against farmer protests might only lead to more farmers taking to the streets. “Looking at the current actions of Narendra Modi’s government, it seems their main aim is to intimidate the farmers into submission,” Siddaramaiah had said.

February 19,2024

The Supreme Court on Monday, February 19, stayed proceedings against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others in connection with a protest march held in the state in 2022 in connection with a suicide case in Udupi. 

A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and P K Mishra issued notice to the Karnataka government and the complainant in the case.

The top court also stayed the high court order, which had imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him as well as Congress general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, state ministers M B Patil and Ramalinga Reddy, and directed him to appear before a special court on March 6.

The case was registered against the Congress leaders after they took out a march to lay siege to the then chief minister Basavaraj Bommai's residence in Bengaluru, demanding the resignation of K S Eshwarappa, who was then the rural development and panchayat raj minister in the southern state.

The agitation was staged after a contractor, Santosh Patil, died by suicide accusing Eshwarappa of demanding 40 per cent commission for a public work in his village. According to police, the case pertained to blocking roads and causing trouble to commuters.

The 37-year-old contractor died by suicide in a lodge in Udupi in 2022. At the time of his death, the contractor left behind a WhatsApp message alleging that Eshwarappa demanded a commission for the release of funds for civil works undertaken by the contractor at Belagavi. 

Last year, Karnataka HC granted an interim stay on the proceedings in the case against CM Siddaramaiah for holding the protest march in 2022.

February 18,2024

Amid the ongoing genocidal Israeli war against the Gaza Strip, the regime's forces have reportedly turned the largest functioning hospital in the coastal sliver into a "military base" besides detaining doctors and medical staff. 

"Occupation forces detained a large number of medical staff members inside Nasser Medical Complex, which they (the forces) turned into a military base," Gaza's health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said on Saturday.

The troops raided the hospital, which is located in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, on Thursday, attacking hundreds of displaced Palestinians, who were seeking shelter inside the facility from the ravages of the Israeli military campaign. 

Israel’s incursion into hospital has led to the deaths of many patients after electricity was severed and oxygen supplies cut, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Health.

The Israeli military has claimed that it was hunting for Palestinian fighters inside the hospital, and had so far arrested 100 suspects.

The military has been using the claim to attack and lay sieges on Gaza's hospitals ever since October 7, 2023, when it began the war against the territory in response to an operation staged by its resistance movements.

Nearly 29,000 Palestinians, mostly women, children, and adolescents, have died so far as a result of the brutal military onslaught.

Also on Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to carry out a ground invasion against the nearby southern Gaza city of Rafah, which is packed with hundreds of thousands of Palestinian refugees.

Netanyahu said critics calling for the regime not to mount military action against the city were effectively telling Tel Aviv to "lose the war."

Last week, Netanyahu ordered the Israeli military to evacuate civilians from Rafah ahead of a planned ground operation.

The city has come to host some 1.5 million Palestinians, who have fled there from the warfare.

Aid organizations say Rafah's evacuation will be nearly impossible, given the scale of devastation elsewhere in Gaza and the huge number of people who have been trapped in the besieged area. 

