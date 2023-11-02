Bahrain expels Israeli ambassador, suspends economic ties

Riyadh: Bahrain has recalled its ambassador to Israel and suspended economic ties with Tel Aviv, the country’s parliament announced on Thursday.

The statement published on the Bahraini parliament website confirmed that the Israeli ambassador has left Bahrain, while Bahrain called back its ambassador from Israel, and decided to suspend all economic relations with Israel.

It added that its decision to recall its envoy and suspend economic relations is based on the kingdom’s “solid and historical stance that supports the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.”

In September 2020 Bahrain signed the Abraham Accord with Israel and the UAE in the US with their host the then President Donald Trump.

The aim of the agreement was to normalize ties between the two Arab nations and Israel – and later Sudan and Morocco.

The US-brokered accords, aimed at winning broader recognition of Israel in the Arab world, paved the way for trade deals and military cooperation with Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates starting in 2020.