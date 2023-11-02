  1. Home
  2. Bahrain expels Israeli ambassador, suspends economic ties

November 2, 2023

Riyadh: Bahrain has recalled its ambassador to Israel and suspended economic ties with Tel Aviv, the country’s parliament announced on Thursday.

The statement published on the Bahraini parliament website confirmed that the Israeli ambassador has left Bahrain, while Bahrain called back its ambassador from Israel, and decided to suspend all economic relations with Israel.

It added that its decision to recall its envoy and suspend economic relations is based on the kingdom’s “solid and historical stance that supports the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.”

In September 2020 Bahrain signed the Abraham Accord with Israel and the UAE in the US with their host the then President Donald Trump.

The aim of the agreement was to normalize ties between the two Arab nations and Israel – and later Sudan and Morocco.

The US-brokered accords, aimed at winning broader recognition of Israel in the Arab world, paved the way for trade deals and military cooperation with Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates starting in 2020.

November 2,2023

Israel’s ground troops have reportedly advanced toward Gaza City as diplomatic efforts are intensifying for at least a brief pause in the fighting in Gaza's deadliest war amid outrage over the increasing casualties.

US President Joe Biden has suggested a humanitarian “pause”, without calling for a ceasefire, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected back in the region on Friday.

Arab countries, including those allied with the US and at peace with Israel, have expressed mounting unease with the war.

The opening of the Rafah border crossing, allowing hundreds of foreign passport holders and wounded Palestinians to leave Gaza on Wednesday, followed weeks of talks among Egypt, Israel, the U.S. and Qatar, which mediates with Hamas.

Israel has so far killed 9,061 Palestinians in Gaza, including over 3,760 children, according to the Palestinian health ministry in Gaza. Israeli strikes on the Jabalia refugee camp on Tuesday and Wednesday, which caused outrage around the world, have killed 195 people and injured 777.

Israel has been indiscriminately bombarding the Gaza Strip since October 7, when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing 1,400 occupation soldiers and illegal settlers and taking around 240 hostages.

In the occupied West Bank, 132 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks.

November 1,2023

At least 400 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed and injured after Israeli airstrikes hit the Jabaliya refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, amid the regime’s ongoing bombing campaign against the besieged territory.  

Gaza’s health ministry announced the death toll on Tuesday. The Palestinian interior ministry also said the strikes had left 400 dead or wounded in total.

Iyad al-Bazum, interior ministry spokesperson, also noted that US-made bombs have targeted residential homes causing a "massacre," adding that an entire residential complex had been destroyed in the attack.

“These buildings house hundreds of citizens. The occupation’s air force destroyed this district with six US-made bombs. It is the latest massacre caused by Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip,” he said, calling on the international community “to act immediately to stop Israel before it is too late."

Video footage from the camp showed buildings completely leveled to the ground, and panicked Palestinian residents could be seen carrying wounded children away from the scene or searching for survivors.

On October 7, the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas launched its biggest operation against Israel in years in a surprise offensive, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, in response to the occupying regime’s intensified crimes against the Palestinian people.

The ongoing Israeli massacre has killed 8,610 Palestinians and left more than 23,000 wounded, according to the figure provided on Tuesday by the Ministry of Health in its daily report on the situation in the occupied territories. The figure excludes the casualties from the Israeli attack on Jabaliya. 

Beside its relentless bombardment, Tel Aviv has also blocked water, food, and electricity to Gaza, plunging the besieged territory into a humanitarian crisis.

On Friday, the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly passed a resolution, calling for the implementation of an immediate "humanitarian truce" in Gaza.

The vote at the General Assembly came after the United Nations Security Council failed four times to take action due to the US recurrently casting its veto against relevant resolutions.

October 29,2023

Internet services were restored in parts of Gaza on Sunday, October 29, after being cut off on Friday when Israel intensified its military action on the ground, according to internet tracker NetBlocks. Israeli aggression, however, continues to wreak havoc on Palestinian lives in the region, with Al Jazeera reporting that the death toll has crossed 8,000 and more than 20,000 have been injured.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday that the situation in Gaza is becoming more and more desperate “by the hour”. “The situation in Gaza is growing more desperate by the hour. I regret that instead of a critically needed humanitarian pause, supported by the international community, Israel has intensified its military operations,” he said while in Kathmandu, Nepal.

“The number of civilians who have been killed and injured is totally unacceptable. The world is witnessing a humanitarian catastrophe taking place before our eyes,” he continued.

Doctors Without Borders has called for an immediate ceasefire to prevent more deaths in the Gaza Strip. “Northern Gaza is being razed to the ground, while the whole Strip is being hit and civilians have no place to take shelter,” the group said. “The actions of world leaders are too weak, too slow, as a non-binding UN resolution for a humanitarian truce has done nothing to reign in the indiscriminate violence unleashed on a helpless people. Hospitals are flooded with patients, amputations and surgeries are being carried out without proper anesthesia, and morgues are flooded with dead bodies.”

The Palestinian health ministry too has been calling on international actors to step up pressure on the Israeli administration

Netanyahu blames security failure for October 7 – and then retracts

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted on X (formerly Twitter) blaming Israel’s security agencies for the failures that led to the October 7 Hamas attack – only to later delete that post and apologise.

In the original post, Netanyahu claimed that he had never been warned about the possibility of the Hamas attack. According to Haaretz, he blamed the defense establishment – citing Aharon Haliva and Ronen Bar, the heads of Military Intelligence and the Shin Bet security service – for Israel’s failure to anticipate the attack on October 7.

“Under no circumstances and at no stage was Prime Minister Netanyahu warned about Hamas’ intending to go to war,” the post on the official prime minister’s account stated. “…“every defense official, including the heads of MI and the Shin Bet, believed that Hamas was deterred and sought accommodation. This was the assessment that was presented time and time again to the prime minister and the cabinet by all defense officials and the intelligence community up to the outbreak of the war.”

Several people within the Israeli military and political administration then criticised the post and asked Netanyahu to remove it. Netanyahu went on to just that, posting a new post in which he said, “I was wrong” and “I give full backing to all the heads of the security arms. I am strengthening the Chief of Staff and the commanders and soldiers of the IDF who are at the front and fighting for the house.”

