Bahrain suspends entry for tourists from 16 more countries over covid scare

Bahrain has added more countries to its Red List, and passengers arriving from these countries are prohibited from entry unless they are citizens or residents of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This includes passengers who have transited through any of those countries at any point in the preceding 14 days.

Passengers eligible for entry must present a negative PCR certificate, with a QR code, administered within 48 hours of their departure, undergo further testing upon arrival, and on their 10th day of mandatory quarantine. Payment for testing may be made on arrival or through the 'Be Aware Bahrain' application.

For travellers' convenience, designated quarantine centres licensed by the National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA) are available. Passengers with an address in Bahrain, registered in their name or the name of an immediate family member, may complete their 10-day mandatory quarantine at that residence. Passengers aged six and below are exempt from these requirements.

All other travel procedures for arrivals from non-Red List countries remain in place.

Red List countries:

Newly added:

>Republic of Mozambique

>Republic of the Union of Myanmar

>Republic of Zimbabwe

>People's Republic of Mongolia

>Republic of Namibia

>The United States of Mexico

>The Republic of Tunisia

>The Islamic Republic of Iran

>The Republic of South Africa

>The Republic of Indonesia

>The Republic of Iraq

>The Republic of the Philippines

>The Republic of Panama

>The Kingdom of Malaysia

>The Republic of Uganda

>The Dominican Republic

Existing countries

>The Republic of India

>The Republic of Islamic Pakistan

>Socialist Democratic Republic of Sri Lanka

>People's Republic of Bangladesh

>Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal

>Socialist Republic of Vietnam