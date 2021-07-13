  1. Home
  2. Bahrain suspends entry for tourists from 16 more countries over covid scare

News Network
July 14, 2021

Bahrain has added more countries to its Red List, and passengers arriving from these countries are prohibited from entry unless they are citizens or residents of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This includes passengers who have transited through any of those countries at any point in the preceding 14 days.

Passengers eligible for entry must present a negative PCR certificate, with a QR code, administered within 48 hours of their departure, undergo further testing upon arrival, and on their 10th day of mandatory quarantine. Payment for testing may be made on arrival or through the 'Be Aware Bahrain' application.

For travellers' convenience, designated quarantine centres licensed by the National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA) are available. Passengers with an address in Bahrain, registered in their name or the name of an immediate family member, may complete their 10-day mandatory quarantine at that residence. Passengers aged six and below are exempt from these requirements.

All other travel procedures for arrivals from non-Red List countries remain in place.

Red List countries:
Newly added:
>Republic of Mozambique
>Republic of the Union of Myanmar
>Republic of Zimbabwe
>People's Republic of Mongolia
>Republic of Namibia
>The United States of Mexico
>The Republic of Tunisia
>The Islamic Republic of Iran
>The Republic of South Africa
>The Republic of Indonesia
>The Republic of Iraq
>The Republic of the Philippines
>The Republic of Panama
>The Kingdom of Malaysia
>The Republic of Uganda
>The Dominican Republic

Existing countries
>The Republic of India
>The Republic of Islamic Pakistan
>Socialist Democratic Republic of Sri Lanka
>People's Republic of Bangladesh
>Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal
>Socialist Republic of Vietnam

News Network
June 30,2021

Israel continues to carry out a wave of arrests of Palestinians, including children, in an effort to crush Palestinian resistance and political opposition to the occupation.

In May 2021, at least 3,100 Palestinians in the West Bank, Jerusalem, and 1948 occupied territories were arrested during random and organised Israeli arrest campaigns, reported the Palestinian prisoners’ association Addameer in its report for the month.

The largest proportion of those arrests, 2,000, took place within Israel’s internationally recognised Green Line boundary following mass protests against Israeli raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque, the eviction of Palestinian residents from their homes in East Jerusalem, and clashes with Israeli settlers and forces.

“Similarly, in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem a campaign of arbitrary arrests led to over 1,100 arrests, including 180 children, and 42 women and girls. The highest of these arrests took place in Jerusalem, with 677 arrests,” reported Addameer.

At the beginning of May, 60 freed Palestinian prisoners, activists and politicians were targeted with 25 of those arrested transferred to administrative detention, or detention without trial.

Kaed Rajabi, 43, from Silwan in East Jerusalem, was one of those arrested and then subsequently freed several weeks ago after one week in Jerusalem’s notorious Moskobiya jail in West Jerusalem.

Israeli jails have become a second home for Rajabi, a married father of eight children whose life has involved a revolving door of various Israeli jails since he was 14 years old.

His jail terms have ranged from years, to months, and sometimes only days and he has experienced prison life in several Israeli detention facilities, including the Nafha, Gilboa, Shatta and Hasharon prisons.

He estimated he has spent a total of at least eight years in Israeli prisons because of his anti-occupation activity.

“My first arrest in 1992 was when I was 14 when I was sent to jail for five years for throwing Molotov cocktails and stones at Israeli settlers and organising protests,” Rajabi said.

“I was interrogated for 70 days straight in a chair with my handcuffed hands tied behind the back of the chair and my ankles tied to the legs of the chair. I was repeatedly punched, kicked and hit with clubs during hours of interrogation each day with some of the assaults causing me to bleed.

“Toilet breaks were limited and only when I was given food were my hands uncuffed, resulting in pain in my back and legs,” said Rajabi.
 

News Network
July 9,2021

Riyadh, July 9: Online registration for 60,000 domestic pilgrims for this year’s Haj has been completed, announced the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

The ministry started online registration for its citizens and residents on June 13, according to the Saudi Press Agency. Those who met the health and regulatory requirements for this year’s Haj have been issued the necessary permits.

Pilgrims shortlisted for this year’s Haj represent 150 countries. According to Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Abdelfattah Bin Suleiman Mashat, 558,270 people applied for Hajj in the first phase of registration. Priority was given to those who had not previously performed the pilgrimage and their age group.

The ministry has directed all eligible pilgrims who have received Haj permits to take the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine without booking an appointment and adhere to preventive and precautionary measures.

Pilgrims will be received during the 7th and 8th of Dhul-Hijjah at four reception centres, after which they will be transported by buses to the Holy Mosque in Makkah to perform Arrival Tawaf (circumambulation) before heading to the Holy Sites, said the ministry.

