‘The Battle Begins’: Khamenei Responds to Trump’s Call for ‘Surrender’ as War Enters Day 6

Agencies
June 18, 2025

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday, June 18, declared that “the battle begins,” issuing a stern warning to Israel’s “terrorist Zionist regime” amid intensifying regional tensions. Khamenei's post came following escalating threats from US President Donald Trump, who had just hours before called for Iran’s “unconditional surrender."

Moments later, Khamenei posted on X, “We must give a strong response to the terrorist Zionist regime. We will show the Zionists no mercy.” The statement came shortly after Iran launched two rounds of ballistic missiles at Israel early Wednesday.

Khamenei’s posts appeared to frame the attacks as part of a broader ideological struggle. In Farsi, he posted “the battle begins”, alongside an image of a man with a sword entering a castle gate, alluding to the historic battle of Khaybar, as per the Times of Israel.

Trump earlier had claimed the United States had full control of Iranian airspace and warned that the country’s top leader was within reach. “We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now,” Trump had wrote.

“But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” He later followed up with a post calling for Iran's “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!”

Meanwhile, Iran and Israel launched new missile strikes at each other on Wednesday as the air war between the two longtime enemies entered a sixth day.

The Israeli military said two barrages of Iranian missiles were launched toward Israel in the first two hours of Wednesday morning. Explosions were heard over Tel Aviv.

Israel told residents in the area of Tehran to evacuate so its air force could strike Iranian military installations. Iranian news websites said explosions were heard in Tehran and the city of Karaj west of the capital.

News Network
June 10,2025

A disturbing video showing an Indian student being handcuffed and forcibly restrained by authorities at Newark Liberty International Airport has sparked outrage on social media. The incident, which occurred during the student’s deportation process, was filmed by Indian-American entrepreneur Kunal Jain, who described the scene as “heartbreaking.”

The footage shows the student pinned to the ground by at least four officers, with two visibly pressing their knees into his back. His hands and legs were tied. Jain, who witnessed the incident firsthand, said the student appeared disoriented and was crying while being treated "like a criminal."

“He came chasing dreams, not causing harm,” Jain wrote in a post on X. “As an NRI, I felt helpless and heartbroken. This is a human tragedy.”

In response to the viral video and public anger, the Indian Consulate in New York issued a statement acknowledging the reports and said it is in contact with local authorities. “The Consulate remains ever committed to the welfare of Indian nationals,” the statement read.

Witness account

Jain, who was present at the airport, said the student appeared confused and may have been under stress. “There were around 50 people standing nearby, but no one said a word,” he recalled.

According to Jain, the student was struggling to communicate with the officers, speaking in Haryanvi Hindi. The authorities claimed they could not understand him. Jain offered to translate, but his request was denied.

Instead, more police were called in. “They emptied the whole queue and restrained him with force. At that point, I broke down. It was public, humiliating, and inhuman,” Jain said.

He added that the student reportedly shouted:

“Main pagal nahi hoon, yeh mujhe pagal bana rahe hain. Main pagal nahi hoon, yeh mujhe pagal sabit kar rahe hain” (“I’m not mad, they’re trying to make me mad. I’m not mad, they want to prove that I am.”)

Jain believes the student may have been denied entry due to perceived disorientation at immigration. “But even if he was stressed or confused, officials usually handle such cases while maintaining a person’s dignity. This wasn’t that,” he said.

A painful reminder

This incident has rekindled painful memories of mass deportations of Indians during the Trump-era immigration crackdown. In one such instance in February, over 100 Indians were deported in shackles, handcuffed with legs bound, as they deboarded a flight in India — imagery that drew widespread condemnation back home.

The latest episode has once again raised questions about the treatment of Indian nationals abroad and whether enough is being done to ensure their dignity during deportation or detention procedures.

Business Desk
June 18,2025

When in urgent need of funds, securing a personal loan quickly and smoothly can be a lifesaver. If you have a good CIBIL score, then you can secure a better offer and faster approval. Once approved, you can use the loan amount to cover everything from medical bills to education or home repair costs.

Digital lending has made waiting weeks for approval a thing of the past. Applying for personal loan on the OneScore App is one such option that gets you personalized loan offers with minimal paperwork and simple eligibility checks. 

Why Your CIBIL Score Matters for Personal Loans

A CIBIL score, issued by TransUnion CIBIL, is India’s most widely used credit score model. It reflects your credit health based on your borrowing and repayment history. Lenders use it to assess your eligibility for personal loans.

A score above 750 signals strong creditworthiness and boosts your chances of quick approval. It also helps you secure lower interest rates. Lenders see high scores as a mark of a low-risk borrower and may offer better terms.

Moreover, a good score increases your loan amount eligibility and opportunity to get a longer repayment tenure. This way, you could borrow more and repay over a longer period. On the other hand, a low score may lead to rejections or stricter terms like higher rates and smaller loan amounts.

Build a Strong Credit Profile with OneScore

Before applying for a personal loan, having a healthy CIBIL score is essential. OneScore helps you monitor and manage your credit all in one place, so you can confidently approach lenders and unlock better loan offers. 
●    You can check your CIBIL score anytime for free and stay updated on your credit health. Regular monitoring helps you spot changes early and avoid surprises when applying.
●    It also helps detect and report any fraudulent or incorrect loan accounts. Fixing these errors enables you to maintain a strong credit profile.
●    Based on your credit behaviour, you can receive tips on how to improve your CIBIL score over time. These suggestions help you build a healthy credit profile. 

How OneScore Simplifies Personal Loan Applications 

On one hand, OneScore helps you build and maintain a strong CIBIL score. On the other hand, you can use it to unlock personalised and instant loan offers. Here’s how OneScore’s Personal Loan facility simplifies the process:

●    Tailored Loan Offers
Get loan options curated specifically for you, based on your CIBIL score and other details. This helps you avoid any unnecessary delays and improves your chances of approval.

●    Fast Eligibility Check
Quickly check your CIBIL score and assess your loan eligibility in seconds. It doesn’t impact your score, require a formal application or change hefty fees. 

●    Minimal Paperwork
Complete your loan application with basic documentation. The process is 100% digital, saving you time and eliminating hassles.

●    Instant Loan Access
Once you are approved for financing, you can enjoy instant loan disbursal to meet urgent financial needs.

●    Track Applications in Real Time
Keep tabs on your loan status directly through the app. From application to approval and disbursal, there is no need for follow-ups on phone calls.

●    Safety Without Spam
Your data stays safe and secure and there are no ads, which means you can focus on what is truly important - your creditworthiness and finances. 

●    Competitive Interest Rates
When your CIBIL score is strong, you can unlock better deals. Get loans with interest rates starting at just 12.5% on the app. 

Easy Steps to Apply for a Loan Using OneScore

Just follow these simple steps to check your CIBIL score and explore personalised offers through OneScore’s Personal Loan. 

1.    Get the OneScore App
Get the OneScore app from the Play Store or App Store. Sign up using your mobile number, then enter basic details like your name, email, and date of birth. You will also need to share your PAN details. Your personal details are secure and only used to help fetch your CIBIL score.

2.    See and Boost Your CIBIL Score
Once your account is ready, OneScore shows your CIBIL score. This score impacts your loan eligibility and interest rates. If it needs improvement, OneScore offers helpful tips to boost it.

3.    Check Personal Loan Offers
Go to the Personal Loan section in the app to see personalised loan offers based on your CIBIL score. You will be eligible for them once your score reaches 730. Review the approved loan amount and click ‘Accept and Continue’ to proceed.

4.    Choose The Terms
Pick from EMI options based on loan amount, tenure, and interest rate. When you find terms you like, tap ‘Proceed’ and review your selection.

5.    Finish the KYC Process
Verify your identity by linking your DigiLocker account to confirm your Aadhaar details. Don’t have DigiLocker? The app guides you to create one easily.

6.    Confirm Account Information
Confirm your bank details with a small ₹1 deposit, which will be refunded to you. This step completes your KYC and ensures your loan is linked to the correct account.

7.    Create a Mandate for Repayment
Enable auto-debit from the same bank account. This keeps your EMIs on track without any hassle.

8.    Receive Your Loan Amount
Review all terms and conditions carefully on the final screen. Once confirmed, your loan amount is disbursed directly to your bank account. This usually takes around 24 hours.

Using OneScore, you can check your CIBIL score for free anytime. Once you have a good score, the app allows you to secure loans up to ₹5 lakhs at competitive rates. 

OneScore also helps you detect and report fraudulent loan accounts that could hurt your credit. Clearing these errors is key to maintaining a strong credit profile. Moreover, you can manage your loans, calculate EMIs, and set reminders all in one app.

coastaldigest.com news network
June 17,2025

Mangaluru, June 17: In a heartbreaking tragedy that has left the medical community and residents in shock, a 29-year-old physiotherapy doctor lost his life in a horrific car accident late Monday night on the Nanthoor–Pumpwell stretch. The victim, Dr Mohammad Amal, had only recently begun his professional journey, brimming with dreams and compassion for healing others.

The fatal accident occurred near Taretota around 11:45 pm on June 16, when Dr Amal was driving his Maruti Ciaz in rainy conditions. He reportedly lost control of the vehicle due to high speed on the slick road, causing the car to hit the central divider and somersault multiple times before landing in a mangled state on the road.

Dr Amal, a native of Alappuzha, Kerala, had recently completed his physiotherapy degree and had joined duty at a private medical college hospital in Deralakatte. He was accompanied at the time by a female friend, a fellow Keralite and a medical student at Kanachur Medical College. She sustained minor injuries and is currently under treatment.

Eyewitnesses reported that moments after the crash, vehicles behind came to a screeching halt. In the panic, a heavily loaded lorry approaching at speed lost control and overturned while attempting to brake, adding to the chaos and triggering a heavy traffic jam along the already treacherous Nanthoor–Pumpwell road.

Emergency responders arrived swiftly, but Dr Amal had already succumbed to his injuries before he could be taken to the hospital. Police sources confirmed that the crash’s intensity left little chance of survival.

Dr Amal’s untimely death has cast a pall of gloom over his colleagues and the local medical fraternity, many of whom remembered him as a kind and dedicated young man with a bright future.

Kadri traffic police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident. Meanwhile, calls for better safety measures and awareness around driving during monsoons are growing louder.

What should have been the start of a promising career ended in a cruel twist of fate — a grim reminder of how unforgiving the roads can be, especially during the rains.
 

