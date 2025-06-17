‘The Battle Begins’: Khamenei Responds to Trump’s Call for ‘Surrender’ as War Enters Day 6

When in urgent need of funds, securing a personal loan quickly and smoothly can be a lifesaver. If you have a good CIBIL score, then you can secure a better offer and faster approval. Once approved, you can use the loan amount to cover everything from medical bills to education or home repair costs.

Digital lending has made waiting weeks for approval a thing of the past. Applying for personal loan on the OneScore App is one such option that gets you personalized loan offers with minimal paperwork and simple eligibility checks.

Why Your CIBIL Score Matters for Personal Loans

A CIBIL score, issued by TransUnion CIBIL, is India’s most widely used credit score model. It reflects your credit health based on your borrowing and repayment history. Lenders use it to assess your eligibility for personal loans.

A score above 750 signals strong creditworthiness and boosts your chances of quick approval. It also helps you secure lower interest rates. Lenders see high scores as a mark of a low-risk borrower and may offer better terms.

Moreover, a good score increases your loan amount eligibility and opportunity to get a longer repayment tenure. This way, you could borrow more and repay over a longer period. On the other hand, a low score may lead to rejections or stricter terms like higher rates and smaller loan amounts.

Build a Strong Credit Profile with OneScore

Before applying for a personal loan, having a healthy CIBIL score is essential. OneScore helps you monitor and manage your credit all in one place, so you can confidently approach lenders and unlock better loan offers.

● You can check your CIBIL score anytime for free and stay updated on your credit health. Regular monitoring helps you spot changes early and avoid surprises when applying.

● It also helps detect and report any fraudulent or incorrect loan accounts. Fixing these errors enables you to maintain a strong credit profile.

● Based on your credit behaviour, you can receive tips on how to improve your CIBIL score over time. These suggestions help you build a healthy credit profile.

How OneScore Simplifies Personal Loan Applications

On one hand, OneScore helps you build and maintain a strong CIBIL score. On the other hand, you can use it to unlock personalised and instant loan offers. Here’s how OneScore’s Personal Loan facility simplifies the process:

● Tailored Loan Offers

Get loan options curated specifically for you, based on your CIBIL score and other details. This helps you avoid any unnecessary delays and improves your chances of approval.

● Fast Eligibility Check

Quickly check your CIBIL score and assess your loan eligibility in seconds. It doesn’t impact your score, require a formal application or change hefty fees.

● Minimal Paperwork

Complete your loan application with basic documentation. The process is 100% digital, saving you time and eliminating hassles.

● Instant Loan Access

Once you are approved for financing, you can enjoy instant loan disbursal to meet urgent financial needs.

● Track Applications in Real Time

Keep tabs on your loan status directly through the app. From application to approval and disbursal, there is no need for follow-ups on phone calls.

● Safety Without Spam

Your data stays safe and secure and there are no ads, which means you can focus on what is truly important - your creditworthiness and finances.

● Competitive Interest Rates

When your CIBIL score is strong, you can unlock better deals. Get loans with interest rates starting at just 12.5% on the app.

Easy Steps to Apply for a Loan Using OneScore

Just follow these simple steps to check your CIBIL score and explore personalised offers through OneScore’s Personal Loan.

1. Get the OneScore App

Get the OneScore app from the Play Store or App Store. Sign up using your mobile number, then enter basic details like your name, email, and date of birth. You will also need to share your PAN details. Your personal details are secure and only used to help fetch your CIBIL score.

2. See and Boost Your CIBIL Score

Once your account is ready, OneScore shows your CIBIL score. This score impacts your loan eligibility and interest rates. If it needs improvement, OneScore offers helpful tips to boost it.

3. Check Personal Loan Offers

Go to the Personal Loan section in the app to see personalised loan offers based on your CIBIL score. You will be eligible for them once your score reaches 730. Review the approved loan amount and click ‘Accept and Continue’ to proceed.

4. Choose The Terms

Pick from EMI options based on loan amount, tenure, and interest rate. When you find terms you like, tap ‘Proceed’ and review your selection.

5. Finish the KYC Process

Verify your identity by linking your DigiLocker account to confirm your Aadhaar details. Don’t have DigiLocker? The app guides you to create one easily.

6. Confirm Account Information

Confirm your bank details with a small ₹1 deposit, which will be refunded to you. This step completes your KYC and ensures your loan is linked to the correct account.

7. Create a Mandate for Repayment

Enable auto-debit from the same bank account. This keeps your EMIs on track without any hassle.

8. Receive Your Loan Amount

Review all terms and conditions carefully on the final screen. Once confirmed, your loan amount is disbursed directly to your bank account. This usually takes around 24 hours.

Using OneScore, you can check your CIBIL score for free anytime. Once you have a good score, the app allows you to secure loans up to ₹5 lakhs at competitive rates.

OneScore also helps you detect and report fraudulent loan accounts that could hurt your credit. Clearing these errors is key to maintaining a strong credit profile. Moreover, you can manage your loans, calculate EMIs, and set reminders all in one app.