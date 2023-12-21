  1. Home
  2. Bent on genocide: Netanyahu rules out stopping massacre in Gaza

December 21, 2023

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ruled out the prospect of any ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, which has been the subject of a genocidal war by the occupying regime for the past 75 days.

The regime began the war on October 7 following an operation staged by Gaza's resistance movements, during which hundreds were taken captive. More than 20,000 people, most of them women and children, have been killed since the onset of the Israeli military campaign.

In a statement on Wednesday, Netanyahu said the regime "won't stop fighting until we've achieved all the objectives we've set ourselves."

He identified one of those goals as "elimination" of the Gaza-based resistance movement of Hamas, which rules the coastal sliver and has been defending the territory in the face of the Israeli onslaught.

The Israeli premier also alleged that the regime would follow through with the military campaign until "the release of our hostages."

Through its acts of aggression, the regime has also been pursuing such proclaimed goals as bringing about permanent displacement of Palestinians from Gaza.

Speaking on Sunday, however, Osama Hamdan, Hamas' senior representative in Lebanon, said the Israeli regime had failed and would continue to fail to achieve any of the objectives it has pursued through the war.

Hamdan described as "the failed war trio" the three key Israeli politicians who have been spearheading the war on Gaza; namely Netanyahu and two of his war cabinet ministers, Benny Gantz and Yoav Gallant. The trio, he said, "did not achieve any of their aggressive goals in their ongoing Nazi war against the Gaza Strip and their goals will not be achieved, God willing, and their dreams and illusions will be shattered."

Elsewhere in his remarks, Hamdan added that Netanyahu had suffered a "strategic defeat" by failing to bring about the release of the captives, who remain in the hands of the resistance. "If this Nazi enemy wants to return its captured soldiers alive, this will not happen except after a complete cessation of aggression and then through a negotiated deal according to the resistance’s conditions," he asserted. 

December 13,2023

The United Nations says only 13 out of 36 hospitals in the Gaza Strip are partially functional as Israeli occupation forces are targeting medical centers and staff amid heavily bombardment of the besieged territory.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a report on Tuesday that the services provided to patients in operational hospitals are “limited” as they have run out of bed capacity.

“The two major hospitals in southern Gaza are operating at three times above their bed capacity while facing critical shortages of basic supplies and fuel,” the report said. “Only one of these hospitals is in the north.”

“[Bed] occupancy rates are now reaching 206 percent in inpatient departments and 250 percent in intensive care units. Additionally, these hospitals are providing shelter to thousands of displaced people,” it added citing data from the Gaza Ministry of Health.

The report also said that the maternity department at Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahiya, north of Gaza, was hit on Monday, resulting in the death of several mothers.

The hospital remains surrounded by Israeli troops and tanks, and fighting has been reported in its vicinity for three consecutive days, the OCHA report added.

“The hospital is currently accommodating 65 patients, including 12 children in the intensive care unit (ICU) and six newborns in incubators. About 3,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) remain trapped in the facility and are awaiting evacuation with extreme shortages of water, food, and power reported.”

Ahmed al-Kahlout, head of the Kamal Adwan Hospital, told Al Jazeera that “no one can leave” the hospital, which has been under siege by Israeli tanks for four days and they face “extremely difficult” conditions.

The OCHA report also said that for the sixth consecutive day, Al-Awda Hospital in Jabalya (northern Gaza) remains surrounded by Israeli forces as fighting has been reported in its vicinity.

“Reportedly, 250 doctors, patients, and their family members are trapped inside the hospital,” it said, adding that two medical staff were reportedly killed by Israeli forces while on duty inside the hospital on Saturday.

“Let us be clear: Al-Awda is a functioning hospital with medical staff and many patients in vulnerable condition. Targeting medical workers as they care for their patients is utterly reprehensible, utterly inhumane,” The Doctors Without Borders (Medecins Sans Frontieres, or MSF) said on X, formerly Twitter.

The vicinities of Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir Al-Balah and Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis were also repeatedly bombarded on Sunday and Monday which impeded the access of dozens of casualties, according to the report.

Gaza hospitals are routinely viewed as mere military targets for the Israeli military. Israel has repeatedly claimed that Hamas locates its operational bases in tunnels under hospitals and other civilian infrastructure, a charge Hamas dismisses.

The Israeli army has so far failed to show convincing evidence of  either Hamas-run tunnels or a military command center under the hospitals.

Elsewhere in its report, OCHA voiced concerns over the rapid spread of infectious diseases in the Gaza Strip due to the “overcrowding and poor sanitary conditions” at shelters provided by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in the south.

“There have been significant increases in some communicable diseases and conditions such as diarrhea, acute respiratory infections, skin infections, and hygiene-related conditions like lice,” the report said.

The report added that on average, UNRWA shelters located in the middle and southern areas are currently sheltering nine times the number of IDPs as was planned for.

Since the start of the offensive on October 7, Israel has killed at least 18,205 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 49,645 others.

Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under the rubble in Gaza, which is under “complete siege” by Israel.

Earlier, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that “Gaza’s health system is on its knees and collapsing, with the risk expected to worsen with the deteriorating situation and approaching winter conditions. 

December 19,2023

New Delhi: Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, veteran BJP stalwarts who spearheaded the Ram Temple agitation in the early 1990s, have been “requested not to come” to Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony of the temple next month because of their advanced age, Ram Temple Trust general secretary Champat Rai said on Monday.

They have accepted the trust's request, he added.

"Both are elders of the family and considering their age, they were requested not to come, which was accepted by both," Rai was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Advani, 96, is a founding member of the Bharatiya Janata Party. In 1990, he embarked on Ram Rath Yatra from Somnath in Gujarat to Ayodhya to press for his party's demand for the temple.
In the general elections next year, the BJP emerged as the second largest party after the Congress.

Murli Manohar Joshi, who will turn 90 next month, is also a founding member of the BJP.

December 8,2023

Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra, who was expelled today from the Lok Sabha over the cash-for-query scandal, warned the Bharatiya Janata Party that she would fight over the next "30 years, inside and outside parliament". She also accused the BJP of hating Muslims and women.

"National security with a login portal. Mr Adani is buying all our ports, all our airports... His shareholders are foreign investors and the ministry of home affairs is giving them clearance to buy all our infrastructure," she said in her first reaction after she was ousted from the Parliament.

Mahua Moitra also invoked Ramesh Biduri's objectionable remarks against BSP MP Danish Ali, asking why no action was taken against the BJP leader.

"Ramesh Biduri stands up in Parliament and makes objectionable remarks against Danish Ali, one of the few Muslim MPs.... the BJP has sent 303 MPs but hasn't sent one Muslim MP to Parliament. No action has been taken against Biduri for abusing Ali. You hate minorities, you hate women, you hate nari-shakti," she said.

"I am 49 years old, I will fight you for the next 30 years, inside parliament, outside parliament, in the gutter on the street," she added.

