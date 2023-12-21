Bent on genocide: Netanyahu rules out stopping massacre in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ruled out the prospect of any ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, which has been the subject of a genocidal war by the occupying regime for the past 75 days.
The regime began the war on October 7 following an operation staged by Gaza's resistance movements, during which hundreds were taken captive. More than 20,000 people, most of them women and children, have been killed since the onset of the Israeli military campaign.
In a statement on Wednesday, Netanyahu said the regime "won't stop fighting until we've achieved all the objectives we've set ourselves."
He identified one of those goals as "elimination" of the Gaza-based resistance movement of Hamas, which rules the coastal sliver and has been defending the territory in the face of the Israeli onslaught.
The Israeli premier also alleged that the regime would follow through with the military campaign until "the release of our hostages."
Through its acts of aggression, the regime has also been pursuing such proclaimed goals as bringing about permanent displacement of Palestinians from Gaza.
Speaking on Sunday, however, Osama Hamdan, Hamas' senior representative in Lebanon, said the Israeli regime had failed and would continue to fail to achieve any of the objectives it has pursued through the war.
Hamdan described as "the failed war trio" the three key Israeli politicians who have been spearheading the war on Gaza; namely Netanyahu and two of his war cabinet ministers, Benny Gantz and Yoav Gallant. The trio, he said, "did not achieve any of their aggressive goals in their ongoing Nazi war against the Gaza Strip and their goals will not be achieved, God willing, and their dreams and illusions will be shattered."
Elsewhere in his remarks, Hamdan added that Netanyahu had suffered a "strategic defeat" by failing to bring about the release of the captives, who remain in the hands of the resistance. "If this Nazi enemy wants to return its captured soldiers alive, this will not happen except after a complete cessation of aggression and then through a negotiated deal according to the resistance’s conditions," he asserted.
