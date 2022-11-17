A big change! Indians no longer need police clearance certificates for Saudi visa

  1. Home
News Network
November 18, 2022

Riyadh, Nov 18: Indian nationals will no longer need to submit police clearance certificates in order to gain a visa to Saudi Arabia, the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in New Delhi said in a statement on Thursday.

The Saudi government move to do away with the PCC will mean faster processing of applications, easier management by tour firms, and one less document for travelers to provide.

“In view of the strong relations and strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of India, the Kingdom has decided to exempt Indian nationals from submitting a police clearance certificate,” the Saudi Embassy said in a tweet. 

“This decision has been taken as part of the efforts of the two countries to further strengthen their relations.”

The announcement has been welcomed by the Indian Embassy in Riyadh.

N. Ram Prasad, charge d’affaires at the embassy, said: “We are very happy with the decision. This will strengthen our bilateral relations and further enhance our strategic partnership.”

He said that the move will benefit the 2 million members of the Indian community in Saudi Arabia. 

“The Embassy of India thanks the Saudi government wholeheartedly for this welcome step.” 

November 8,2022

Bengaluru, Nov 8: Terming Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president Satish Jarkiholi's controversial remarks on the meaning of the word 'Hindu' as a personal one, KPCC president D K Shivakumar, on Tuesday, stated that the party condemns and rejects the statement, and does not agree with it.

"It was his personal statement. But, as KPCC president, I do not agree with that comment. We condemn and reject that statement. We are asking him to give a proper clarification. We will not entertain such personal opinions to be expressed in public," he said.

"I do not know from which dictionary he got that meaning. I am also from Hindu religion. Indian culture and the principle of the Congress are to take all castes and religions together. Let them say anything at home, but making such comments in public life is not correct," Shivakumar said.

He also added that Jarkiholi's remarks would not cause any damage to the party.

November 14,2022

Shivamogga, Nov 14: Two Hindutva activists reportedly assaulted a Muslim youth on Sunday at Gandhi circle in Bhadravathi town in Shivamogga district of Karnataka.

According to police, Harish and Goutham hurled a stone at Zaheer. Police have stated that there was a skirmish between them. 

In another incident, one Rizwan was stabbed on his hand by an unidentified persons in front of a general hospital in Bhadravathi. Bhadravathi police registered a case and the investigation is on.

November 4,2022

New Delhi: All primary schools in Delhi will be closed from tomorrow (November 5), Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday as air pollution in the city worsened.

Delhi's Air Quality Index continued to remain in the 'severe' category for a second consecutive day on Friday, as per data released by SAFAR or System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research.

Addressing a press conference with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Mr Kejriwal said primary schools will be closed from tomorrow and outdoor activities for classes V to VII will be restricted. 

"Primary classes to be closed from Saturday in Delhi; contemplating on having odd even scheme," Mr Kejriwal said. "We are closing outdoor sports activities above class V students in schools." 

