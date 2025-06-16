  1. Home
  2. Blackout! Israel bans live feeds as Iranian missiles strike military, energy sites

Blackout! Israel bans live feeds as Iranian missiles strike military, energy sites

News Network
June 17, 2025

blackout.jpg

Tehran, June 17: After Iran launched the ninth phase of its retaliatory military campaign, Operation True Promise III, on Monday night, the Israeli government imposed a sweeping media blackout across the country — halting live aerial coverage from multiple cities amid ongoing missile and drone strikes.

Live Feeds Abruptly Cut Off

Reports confirm that live broadcasts from over Tel Aviv and Haifa were suddenly interrupted as waves of Iranian missiles lit up the night sky. The order to halt aerial coverage appears to have come directly from Israeli authorities, in an effort to suppress real-time visibility of impact zones and defense response.

Western networks, including CNN, also pulled their live aerial streams from key locations in Israeli-held areas shortly after the blackout was initiated. While no formal explanation was issued, the move coincided with escalating Iranian strikes.

Censorship on Social Media Platforms

As the bombardment continued, several independent livestreams on platforms such as YouTube and Instagram — some of which showed the skies over Tel Aviv, Herzliya, and the Jerusalem corridor — were taken down without explanation. The removals sparked criticism from viewers who accused platforms of complying with state-level censorship.

Journalist Crackdown Intensifies

The media clampdown was not limited to digital coverage. Several journalists — both Israeli and foreign — were reportedly detained for filming or attempting to broadcast images of missile impacts and air defense activity.

Israeli military officials had earlier warned that recording and disseminating footage of missile strikes — particularly details such as location or timing — would be treated as aiding the enemy during wartime.

Details of Iranian Strikes

According to Iranian military sources, Monday’s attacks targeted command and control centers inside Israel, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) employing advanced missile systems and precision drones guided by upgraded intelligence systems.

These strikes are part of a broader campaign that began on Friday. Since then, Iran’s IRGC Aerospace Division has conducted nine waves of missile and drone attacks under Operation True Promise III, focusing on military and strategic assets.

On Sunday, Iran claimed to have hit Israeli fighter jet fuel production facilities and energy infrastructure in Haifa, in what it called one of the most significant drone-missile operations of the war so far.

Why the Blackout?

Analysts say the media blackout reflects growing concern within the Israeli military establishment over the psychological and strategic impact of Iranian strikes. Visibility of precision hits, coupled with growing civilian unease, threatens to undermine confidence in the regime’s military capabilities.

“The blackout is aimed at damage control — not just physical, but reputational,” said a West Asian security analyst. “The strikes have punctured a long-maintained image of invulnerability.”

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
June 13,2025

trumpnet1.jpg

U.S. President Donald Trump warned Iran to “make a deal” before it’s “too late” after Israel bombarded Iranian nuclear sites and killed top regime officials overnight.

“There has already been great death and destruction, but there is still time to make this slaughter, with the next already planned attacks being even more brutal, come to an end,” Trump wrote in the early hours of Friday morning. “Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left.”

Israel launched a massive attack on Iran on Thursday night, striking targets including nuclear facilities, regime officials, military leaders, and key atomic scientists. Tehran retaliated with more than 100 drones, according to an Israeli military spokesperson.

The strikes have triggered fears that the Middle East risks descending into another catastrophic regional war.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Friday condemned Israel and warned that “the Zionist regime has prepared a bitter and painful fate for itself.”

Trump said he “gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal” to shutter its nuclear program, but “no matter how hard they tried, no matter how close they got, they just couldn’t get it done.”

“I told them it would be much worse than anything they know, anticipated, or were told, that the United States makes the best and most lethal military equipment anywhere in the World, BY FAR, and that Israel has a lot of it, with much more to come,” he added.

Iran’s “hardliners” did not heed warnings, and “they are all DEAD now, and it will only get worse!” he wrote.

The dramatic escalation shocked world leaders. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called the situation “deeply alarming” and urged all parties to exercise restraint, de-escalate, and not retaliate.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said it was “crucial” for Israel’s allies to work to de-escalate tensions.“I think that is now the first order of the day,” Rutte told journalists at a press conference in Stockholm.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
June 10,2025

Mangaluru: A troubling case of photo misuse on social media has surfaced, where an image of a young man riding a scooter was altered and falsely circulated to claim he was carrying deadly weapons. The incident highlights the growing risk of misinformation and the dangerous consequences such manipulations can cause.

How the Incident Unfolded

Kilpadi resident Mohammed Suhail filed a complaint at the Bajpe Police Station, stating that on June 6, he was traveling to Moodbidri on a scooter with his friend, Wasim Sharif. While passing a construction site, Suhail noticed a white crystal-like stone on the ground, which he picked up, intending to place it in his fish aquarium at home. At the same time, he was holding a vape device in his other hand.

The next day, Suhail was shocked to discover that a photo of him on the scooter was circulating on WhatsApp, falsely alleging that he was carrying swords. His neighbor, Adil Mohammed, informed him of the WhatsApp message and shared a screenshot of the fabricated claim.

Upon checking Instagram, Suhail found that the account Karavali_tigers had posted his photo with exaggerated highlights, accompanied by a caption questioning law enforcement and alleging that individuals were roaming with dangerous weapons unchecked.

To worsen the situation, an audio clip in the Beary language was shared alongside the image, falsely warning that a scooter had passed through Mijar toward Todar carrying “stones and swords”, hinting at potential violence. This misleading content was also widely shared in the WhatsApp group Ulaibettu 24/Breaking News.

The Dangers of False Claims

Such fabricated posts can have serious consequences, including:

•    Inciting communal tensions and disturbing public peace.

•    Damaging the reputation of innocent individuals.

•    Spreading misinformation that can provoke unnecessary fear and distrust.

Use Social Media Responsibly

This case is a stark reminder that images and videos on social media can be twisted to create false narratives. With advanced editing tools and viral platforms, misinformation spreads rapidly, often leading to panic, hostility, and even legal consequences for those falsely accused.

Protect Yourself from Social Media Manipulation

To safeguard against photo misuse and fake news, take these precautions:

> Be cautious about sharing personal images online, especially on public platforms.

> Verify information before believing or forwarding posts—even if they seem urgent.

> Report misleading content immediately to social media platforms or authorities.

> Enable privacy settings to restrict who can access and share your photos.

> Avoid engaging with inflammatory posts that seem designed to provoke unrest.

Legal Action and Next Steps

Suhail has lodged a complaint with police authorities, urging them to investigate the individuals responsible for spreading false claims using his image. Barke Police have also registered a case against the Instagram account beary-legend for posting provocative and misleading content about a Hindu activist.

Authorities continue to stress the importance of responsible social media use and urge citizens to remain vigilant against online misinformation.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 12,2025

Bengaluru, June 12: Karnataka cabinet on Thursday "unanimously" decided to conduct a new Socio-Educational survey, popularly known as caste census, in the state.

"....we have taken a decision in the cabinet. It was a unanimous decision in the cabinet that a new survey is to be conducted," Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told reporters after a special cabinet meeting.

He said, "The government will consult the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission....we are going to give 90 days time to survey a fresh and to give the report." The decision comes after the Congress top brass on Tuesday directed the state government to hold caste re-enumeration in Karnataka to address the concerns of some communities, who complained of being left out of the survey that was conducted 10 years ago.

The decision came at a time when the cabinet was already considering the Socio-Educational Survey report that was submitted to the government, based on the survey that was conducted in 2015.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.