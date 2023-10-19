  1. Home
  2. Buoyed by unconditional US support, Israel continues massacre of children in Gaza

October 19, 2023

Keeping up the occupying regime's ongoing indiscriminate onslaught against the Gaza Strip, the Israeli war machine has killed tens of others across the besieged Palestinian territory.

Dozens off innocent Palestinians including children were killed as Israeli air raids continue to target Gaza overnight, according to Palestinian and Arab media reports, as residents mourn the deadly strike at al-Ahli Arab Hospital.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces also killed at least five Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

The continuation of massacre comes after US President Joe Biden visited Israel and reiterated his support to Zionist regime’s brutal war against Palestinians.  

Israel has been raining bombs on coastal sliver for the past 12 days since Gaza-based resistance movements of Hamas and Islamic Jihad launched Operation al-Aqsa Storm against the regime in response to its campaign of aggression, violation, and bloodshed against Palestinians. 

Around 3,500 people have died and over 12,000 others been injured so far as a result of the warfare.

A deadly Israeli attacks came on Wednesday, with the regime targeting a house in the city of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, the official Palestinian Wafa news agency reported. The strike killed 10 people and wounded 22 others. "Search efforts are still underway to rescue around 18 more from under the rubble," the agency said.

Citing medical sources, the report also said that continued Israeli shillings of homes and other structures in the city of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza had killed another 31 people and injured 82 others.

The bloodshed followed the regime's killing of more than 500 people by hitting al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City on Tuesday. Thousands of Palestinians were present at the facility when the attack took place.

The death toll marks the highest to be caused by the regime in a single attack since the war began.

Numerous world leaders have vehemently denounced the massacre.

Major cities across the world have also turned into the scene of angry demonstrations against Tel Aviv's campaign of bloodshed and destruction against the Palestinian territory.

October 8,2023

A holy trip group from Kerala is among those stranded in Israel amid the latter's conflict with Hamas.

A 45-member holy trip group that went from Kerala on October 3 is stranded in the strife-torn Israel. Some of the group members sent video messages to their relatives conveying that they were safe at hotels.

The group was on their way to Egypt on Saturday when the tension broke out. As directed by Israel security forces they returned to the hotel. They are also in touch with the Indian embassy officials in Tel Aviv.

There are also unconfirmed reports that the other holy trip groups from Kerala are also stranded there.

Earlier, there were reports that many Malayalis who went on similar holy trips to Israel had illegally migrated.

According to the Kerala government agency for NRIs, NORKA-Roots, there are around 7,000 Malayalis in Israel.

NORKA-Roots' chief executive officer Harikrishnan Namboothiri told DH that he was in constant touch with Malayali associations in Israel. They were advised by security to remain in shelters.

A large number of Malayali women are working as nurses in Israel. In 2021, a nurse from Idukki district, Soumya Santosh, was killed in a rocket attack in Israel.

October 7,2023

Israel’s military has launched massive air strikes on Gaza amidst a barrage of more than 2,000 rockets fired from the Gaza Strip that killed at around 40 Israelis and wounded hundreds.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said that at least 198 people have been killed and at least 1,610 wounded in the territory in Israel’s retaliation after a wide-ranging Hamas assault into Israel.

The toll came as Israel has carried out a number of airstrikes in Gaza and has clashed with gunmen at the border fence around the coastal territory.

“Dozens of IDF fighter jets are currently striking a number of targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organisation in the Gaza Strip,” the Israeli military said.

Hundreds of residents fled their homes in eastern Gaza to move away from the border with Israel.

Men, women and children were seen carrying blankets and food as they fled, mostly in the northeastern part of the territory.

The latest escalation comes against a backdrop of surging violence between Israel and Palestinian fighters in the West Bank, which is part of territory illegally occupied by Israel, and the blockaded Gaza Strip.

It also comes at a time of political upheaval in Israel, which has been riven by deep divisions over moves to overhaul the judiciary, and as Washington works to strike a deal that would normalise ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

October 13,2023

Frightened Palestinians packed belongings and left their homes in northern Gaza on Friday after Israel’s military demanded that more than 1 million civilians move to the south of the blockaded coastal strip within 24 hours, a possible precursor to a ground invasion but one that the United Nations warned could be calamitous.

Israel’s buildup of soldiers near the border with the Gaza Strip has fueled speculation that it is preparing to invade the Hamas-held territory in response to last weekend’s incursion that killed more than 1,300 people. Israel last sent troops into the enclave in 2014.

But many Gazans were reluctant to leave their homes, and Hamas officials urged Palestinians not to comply with what they called Israel’s “psychological warfare.”

Israel’s airstrikes since Saturday, deadlier and more widespread than in its past campaigns in Gaza, have wiped out entire neighborhoods, brought the medical system to the brink of collapse and forced about 400,000 people into temporary shelters as they face dire shortages of food, water and fuel. Gaza’s health ministry said that 1,537 Palestinians, including 500 children, had been killed since Saturday, and that 6,612 people, one-quarter of them children, had been injured.

The United Nations pleaded for Israel to rescind the demand for a forced relocation out of fear of a humanitarian disaster. The Israeli military said Friday morning that there was no firm deadline for people to leave the north and acknowledged that it “will take time.”

Panic gripped many residents of Gaza City, the most populous part of the territory, as they weighed whether to leave their homes for a more rural area with even fewer resources. The roads on the route have been damaged by a week of airstrikes, many people do not have cars and few have places to stay in southern Gaza.

Here is what else to know:

— Protesters were gathering in the Israeli-occupied West Bank as well as in Iraq, Lebanon and elsewhere in the Middle East in solidarity with the Palestinian people. Hamas has called for worldwide demonstrations on Friday to oppose Israeli actions in Gaza.

— A day after visiting Israel, the U.S. secretary of state, Antony Blinken, met with King Abdullah II of Jordan and discussed the need to speed the delivery of emergency supplies into Gaza “while protecting civilians and working to end the escalation and the war,” according to a statement by Jordanian officials. Israel has said it will not allow any supplies into Gaza, and Egypt, which controls the other border with the territory, has not said whether it will do so.

— Blinken was later scheduled to meet with Mahmoud Abbas, the head of the Palestinian Authority, which lost control of Gaza in 2007 when Hamas took it by force. Blinken is then expected to fly to Qatar, after which he will go on to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, in an effort to “prevent the conflict from spreading,” according to the State Department.

— A Hamas spokesperson, Abu Ubaida, said Thursday that the group had achieved more than it had hoped for in its attack on Israel, which he said involved a 3,000-person battalion and a 1,500-person backup force. “We are telling the enemy, if you dare enter Gaza, we will destroy your army,” he said. 

