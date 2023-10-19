Buoyed by unconditional US support, Israel continues massacre of children in Gaza

Keeping up the occupying regime's ongoing indiscriminate onslaught against the Gaza Strip, the Israeli war machine has killed tens of others across the besieged Palestinian territory.

Dozens off innocent Palestinians including children were killed as Israeli air raids continue to target Gaza overnight, according to Palestinian and Arab media reports, as residents mourn the deadly strike at al-Ahli Arab Hospital.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces also killed at least five Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

The continuation of massacre comes after US President Joe Biden visited Israel and reiterated his support to Zionist regime’s brutal war against Palestinians.

Israel has been raining bombs on coastal sliver for the past 12 days since Gaza-based resistance movements of Hamas and Islamic Jihad launched Operation al-Aqsa Storm against the regime in response to its campaign of aggression, violation, and bloodshed against Palestinians.

Around 3,500 people have died and over 12,000 others been injured so far as a result of the warfare.

A deadly Israeli attacks came on Wednesday, with the regime targeting a house in the city of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, the official Palestinian Wafa news agency reported. The strike killed 10 people and wounded 22 others. "Search efforts are still underway to rescue around 18 more from under the rubble," the agency said.

Citing medical sources, the report also said that continued Israeli shillings of homes and other structures in the city of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza had killed another 31 people and injured 82 others.

The bloodshed followed the regime's killing of more than 500 people by hitting al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City on Tuesday. Thousands of Palestinians were present at the facility when the attack took place.

The death toll marks the highest to be caused by the regime in a single attack since the war began.

Numerous world leaders have vehemently denounced the massacre.

Major cities across the world have also turned into the scene of angry demonstrations against Tel Aviv's campaign of bloodshed and destruction against the Palestinian territory.