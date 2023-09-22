Celebration of ‘progress and unity’ marks Saudi Arabia’s 93rd National Day

  1. Home
Agencies
September 23, 2023

saudi.jpg

Riyadh, Sept 23: This day marks the 93rd National Day of Saudi Arabia, a day of pride and celebration for both its citizens and residents. Under the visionary leadership that prioritizes the well-being and prosperity of the people, this joyous occasion reflects upon the nation's remarkable journey toward a promising future.

As we commemorate this historic day, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) takes us on a reflective journey through the life of a true statesman, King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al-Faisal Al Saud. On September 23, 1932, he achieved the monumental task of unifying the disparate tribes and scattered regions of the Arabian Peninsula, establishing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This Islamic state, with Riyadh as its capital, adopted the Holy Qur'an and the Prophet's Sunnah as its constitution.

King Abdulaziz's remarkable journey began in Riyadh in 1293 Hijri. At the tender age of seven, he began learning to read and write, and at ten, his father, Imam Abdulrahman Al-Faisal, gathered scholars and tutors to instill in him the fundamentals of Islam and equestrian skills. His upbringing was greatly influenced by his courageous father and wise mother, Princess Sarah Al-Sudairi. King Abdulaziz shared a close bond with his siblings, including his sister, Princess Noura.

Throughout his life, King Abdulaziz encountered numerous challenges that shaped his character and instilled in him qualities of patience, strength, and statesmanship. One of the most trying moments was his forced departure from Riyadh in 1308 Hijri when he and his family settled in various locations, including the Yabrin oasis, Bahrain, and Kuwait. Despite these hardships, his determination to reclaim Riyadh, a city with deep historical significance for his family, remained unwavering.

In his twenties, King Abdulaziz embarked on a journey back to Riyadh, leading an army. His arrival in Al-Shaqib district marked the beginning of a pivotal chapter. Following a brief but intense battle, he restored order, ushering in a period of political stability that laid the foundation for Riyadh's growth and prosperity.

In 1320 Hijri, the people and notables of Riyadh pledged allegiance to him as Emir of Najd and Imam of its people. This victory brought much-needed stability after years of turmoil, setting the stage for Riyadh's transformation.

King Abdulaziz's tireless efforts to unite the nation, restore security, and combat the chaos of the Arabian Peninsula culminated in him becoming the revered leader of a newly constructed nation, securing a respected place for it on the world stage.

On September 23, 1932, King Abdulaziz issued a royal decree, renaming the state from the Kingdom of Hejaz and Najd and its annexes as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

With the nation-building process well underway, King Abdulaziz turned his attention to expanding the Two Holy Mosques to serve pilgrims and establishing schools, hospitals, villages, and irrigation systems to support agriculture. These ambitious endeavors required substantial funding.

In the fall of 1933, oil exploration efforts began, initially yielding no results. However, persistence paid off when oil was discovered 5,000 feet underground in the "Ain Jet" area in 1939. This discovery marked a turning point, opening the doors to major state projects.

King Abdulaziz's interest extended beyond domestic affairs; he maintained diplomatic relations with countries worldwide, prioritizing the Kingdom's independence while fostering relations irrespective of religious, cultural, or civilizational differences. His approach garnered admiration from world leaders and media alike.

In Muharram 1373 Hijri, King Abdulaziz fell seriously ill in Taif, and he passed away on November 9, 1953. He was laid to rest in Al-Oud Cemetery, Riyadh.

As he built his nation, King Abdulaziz's commitment to education was unwavering. He avidly read Arabic books on various sciences, printing and distributing them freely. He sought the counsel of his citizens, guided by Islamic principles, fostering cooperation between the ruler and the governed.

King Abdulaziz's righteous approach, continued by his sons, laid the groundwork for the Kingdom's remarkable development, characterized by collaboration between the leadership and the people.

In a historic gathering on Muharram 25, 1355 Hijri, King Abdulaziz emphasized his desire for close ties with the people, stating, "My door is always open to anyone who wants to talk."

Under his leadership, Saudi Arabia forged strong relationships with Arab and Muslim nations and engaged the international community with transparency and pragmatism.

King Abdulaziz's legacy was the culmination of a rich history. The First Saudi State, founded by Imam Mohammed bin Saud in 1139 Hijri, laid the foundation for the nation's development. The Second Saudi State, initiated by Turki bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Saud, continued this legacy for approximately 68 years.

However, the true turning point came on the fifth day of Shawwal, 1319 Hijri, when King Abdulaziz reclaimed Riyadh with valor, establishing a state grounded in the principles of the Holy Qur'an and Prophet Mohammad's Sunnah.

Subsequent leaders, including King Saud, King Faisal, King Khalid, King Fahd, and King Abdullah, each contributed to the nation's progress and development, with a focus on education, healthcare, industry, and economic growth.

Today, under the wise leadership of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, Saudi Arabia continues its journey of growth, development, and global influence. The Kingdom boasts a strong economy that ranks among the world's top 20.

As we celebrate Saudi Arabia's National Day, we reflect on the nation's remarkable accomplishments, secure in the knowledge that its legacy of progress and unity will continue to thrive under the leadership of King Salman. Saudi Arabia stands as a testament to what can be achieved with vision, determination, and the unwavering commitment to the welfare of its people.

News Network
September 13,2023

HDK.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 13: Former Karnataka Chief Ministers B S Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai of the BJP and H D Kumaraswamy of the JD(S) -- will not be attending the 'special emergency meeting' called by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday to discuss the issue of releasing Cauvery river water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu. 

The meeting was convened at short notice following the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) on Tuesday recommending that Karnataka release 5,000 cusecs of water every day for the next 15 days to Tamil Nadu.

Bommai and Kumaraswamy said they are preoccupied with prior commitments but made their stand clear on the issue.

The Chief Minister's office said late on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, ministers of the Cauvery basin region, former chief ministers of all parties, senior ministers of the state cabinet, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members were invited to participate in the emergency meeting.

While Yediyurappa is travelling to attend the BJP central election committee meeting in the national capital, Bommai too said, he will not be able to participate in the meeting as he is visiting his home constituency of Shiggavi in Haveri district to take part in an event.

'The state government invited late last night for a meeting to discuss the Cauvery dispute. However, I am not able to attend the meeting called by the government, as I have to participate in the pre-scheduled event in my constituency,' Bommai said on 'X'.

'Our stand on the Cauvery issue is clear. The state government should not release water to Tamil Nadu for any reason. The state government should make the Supreme Court and the CWMA (Cauvery Water Management Authority) understand the ground situation in the state,' he added.

Kumaraswamy too said he will not be able to attend the meeting as he has to attend a pre-scheduled event in Hassan.

Questioning the recommendation or direction to Karnataka to release water to Tamil Nadu, he urged the state government to reject it.

Terming CWRC's recommendation as 'unjust', he said because of water scarcity in the Cauvery basin area, Karnataka government asked farmers not to cultivate crops; there will also be shortage of drinking water in the days to come.

Further, hitting out at the state government for releasing water to TN all these days, despite Karnataka facing scarcity, Kumaraswamy said, "It doesn't have the basic understanding or guts or courage to protect the interest of the state...they don't have commitment towards the people. What will they do for drinking water in the days to come, from where will they provide it to the people of Bengaluru?" Also, pointing out that there is no distress formula on water sharing till now, he expressed his displeasure about Cauvery bodies, and alleged that people of Karnataka are repeatedly being subject to oppression.

Following the CWRC's recommendation, Siddaramaiah on Tuesday held an emergency meeting regarding the next steps to be taken. Shivakumar, several senior ministers and officials including Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, and Chief Minister's Legal Advisor A S Ponnanna participated in the meeting.

Shivakumar made it clear that Karnataka is in no position to release Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu, as it doesn't have enough water storage, due to lack of adequate rainfall in the river basin region.

He had said that the matter is next going to come before the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), in a couple of days, and Karnataka will vehemently put forward its stand before it. 

News Network
September 9,2023

JDSBJP.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 9: Discussions regarding BJP and his party contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha polls together are still at initial phase, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said on Saturday, a day after the saffron party veteran B S Yediyurappa stated that both parties have reached an understanding. Maintaining that the seat sharing and other things are yet to be discussed, the former chief minister said more than give and take, trust and respect is important for him.

"These are initial phases of discussions. I have seen reports in the media on this (understanding) for the last couple of days...I have seen senior leader Yediyurappa's statement. He has spoken good about our party, Deve Gowda (JDS supremo) and me. Thank him for his statement that in the days to come we will work together," Kumaraswamy said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the seat sharing and other things have not been discussed yet, and also date has not been fixed for his Delhi visit.

"There are reports in the media that -- we are adamant on the Mandya seat, what will happen to the sitting MP there, what will happen to Tuamkuru and Kolar seats -- all these have not yet been discussed. I appeal to media friends not to speculate as they want, when the discussions are still at the initial phase," Kumaraswamy said.

Media is projecting as though understanding has been finalised, he further said. "But in my opinion there is still time for it, still a lot of discussions are yet to happen. It is not give and take that is important, trust and respect is important for me."

A meeting of party workers has been called on Sunday, where their opinion will be gathered, he said, adding that "time to respond to all these issues -- preliminary discussions regarding alliance, Congress leaders' statements -- is still far." Yediyurappa on Friday said the BJP will have an understanding with former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda-led JD(S) for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, an announcement that shot up political temperature in the State.

The veteran leader, who is also the BJP parliamentary board member, had said that as part of the poll understanding, the JD(S) will contest in four LS seats in Karnataka, which has a total of 28 constituencies.

Asked whether Deve Gowda has agreed for alliance, Kumaraswamy said all these are preliminary phases of discussions and whether the party supremo has agreed or not will be known in the days to come.

To a question whether this is a promising development, he said, "In the interest of the state, at a time when such a bad government is there in the state, certain decisions need to be made. It requires time, let's wait for it. I'm not in a hurry."

The BJP had swept the 2019 LS polls in Karnataka by winning 25 seats, while an independent (Sumalatha Ambareesh from Mandya) backed by it won in one seat. The Congress and JD(S) won one seat each.

JD(S) had contested the polls in alliance with the Congress, as both parties were then running an alliance government under Kumaraswamy's Chief Ministership.

Noting that Congress administration in Karnataka is already facing anti-incumbency, after over three months, since coming to power, the former chief minister said, he was not saying it and it is the opinion of senior officials in this government.

"So there is a feeling among people that it (understanding between BJP and JDS) is good," he said.

Stating that no one is indispensable to anyone, either for him or for the BJP, Kumaraswamy further said the JD(S) had already contested parliamentary polls independently several times and won two or three seats.

Now, after Congress getting 135 seats and JD(S) 19 seats in Assembly polls, the grand old party leaders are projecting as though something has happened to JD(S) and are questioning its survival, he said.

"I will speak about it in the days to come...now I request Congress leaders you are in power, people have blessed you, do good work, instead of commenting on our party," he said.

Congress has been critical of JD(S) over the development, he added.

Taking a dig at JD(S) for entering into an understanding with the BJP for 2024 LS polls, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, while questioning the regional party's secular credentials, alleged that it doesn't have any ideology and would do anything for the sake of power.

The JD(S) had earlier formed governments in coalition with both BJP and Congress respectively for 20 months from January 2006, and for 14 months from May 2018, with Kumaraswamy as the Chief Minister.

News Network
September 13,2023

Mangaluru, Sept 13: The Karnataka Government has directed officials of Dakshina Kannada and other districts bordering Kerala to strengthen fever surveillance. Meanwhile, it also asked people not be panic about the outbreak of Nipah in Kozhikode in Kerala.

Only those with fever, who have travel history to Kozhikode, and have come in direct contact with a person who tested positive for Nipah, should be considered as potentially vulnerable to the infection, the government stated.

During an online meeting with Health Officers and Disease Surveillance Officers of Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru, Hassan and other districts on September 13, State Disease Surveillance officers asked district officials to send samples (throat swab, urine, blood) of only potentially vulnerable people for testing at National Institute of Virology (NIV), Bengaluru.

“Suspects could be a resident of the village where a Nipah positive case has been reported. It can also be a care-giver or health worker, who had treated a Nipah patient. Samples of only suspects should be sent to NIV. If you send samples of others, NIV will reject them,” the official told district officials.

Suspected ‘Nipah’ patients should be treated in isolation by following all necessary precautions and they be given symptomatic and supportive treatment as per the guidelines of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the State officials said.

