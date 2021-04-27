Children not allowed to accompany parents for Umrah this Ramadan

Makkah, Apr 27: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah reiterated that parents are prohibited from bringing along their children for Umrah or prayers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah during the holy month of Ramadan.

The ministry said that this is part of the regulations it announced regarding the issuance of permits for Umrah and prayer at the Grand Mosque during Ramadan.

The regulations include obtaining a permit for Umrah and prayer from Eatmarna and Tawakkalna applications; immunization through two dozes of vaccination or completion of 14 days after taking the first dose of vaccination or recovery from the coronavirus infection.

The ministry said that vehicles of only those who have a permit will be allowed to enter the central Haram area. The regulations also stipulate that vehicles of those who have a permit will be allowed to enter various entry points to Makkah only within the stipulated period of time specified in the permit.

With regard to performing Umrah, the ministry earlier confirmed that the permitted ages for Umrah from within the Kingdom range between 18 and 70 years as per the instructions of the Ministry of Health.

It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah had previously stated that all prayers of the day could be reserved, and prayers could not be reserved for more than one day at the same time, and after the expiry of the permit of one day, it can be booked for another day.

