  2. Children not allowed to accompany parents for Umrah this Ramadan

News Network
April 27, 2021

Makkah, Apr 27: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah reiterated that parents are prohibited from bringing along their children for Umrah or prayers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah during the holy month of Ramadan.

The ministry said that this is part of the regulations it announced regarding the issuance of permits for Umrah and prayer at the Grand Mosque during Ramadan.

The regulations include obtaining a permit for Umrah and prayer from Eatmarna and Tawakkalna applications; immunization through two dozes of vaccination or completion of 14 days after taking the first dose of vaccination or recovery from the coronavirus infection.

The ministry said that vehicles of only those who have a permit will be allowed to enter the central Haram area. The regulations also stipulate that vehicles of those who have a permit will be allowed to enter various entry points to Makkah only within the stipulated period of time specified in the permit.

With regard to performing Umrah, the ministry earlier confirmed that the permitted ages for Umrah from within the Kingdom range between 18 and 70 years as per the instructions of the Ministry of Health.

It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah had previously stated that all prayers of the day could be reserved, and prayers could not be reserved for more than one day at the same time, and after the expiry of the permit of one day, it can be booked for another day.
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
April 22,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 22: Dubbing the covid pandemic situation in Karnataka “uncontrollable”, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has convened a meeting of ministers to discuss the issue. 

Yediyurappa was undergoing treatment in hospital as he was infected with the coronavirus on April 16, the second time in nine months. He was discharged earlier today six days after being tested covid positive.

Yediyurappa, 78, is likely to remain home for the next couple of days following the advice of doctors.

“I’m doing alright. I’ve called a meeting of ministers at 4 pm at home,” Yediyurappa told reporters. “Directions are being issued on what they need to do in the districts. I’ve been in constant touch with my chief secretary P Ravi Kumar, the law minister and others on the situation,” he said.

“The situation is deteriorating with each passing day. In every house, 3-4 people are infected,” Yediyurappa said.

“I request people with folded hands: Don’t step out of your homes unnecessarily. This is deteriorating the situation and we’ve reached a stage where things have become uncontrollable,” he said, and stressed on the importance of wearing masks, sanitizing and keeping physical distance. “There’s no other way to stop Covid.”

The government had taken strict measures already, he said, referring to the weekend curfew. “Don’t make the police take action. I request citizens to cooperate.”

coastaldigest.com news network
April 12,2021

Koppal/Bengaluru, Apr 12: Leader of the opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah today said that the lockdown hinted by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is not a solution to control the virus.

Speaking to newspersons here, he alleged that it was due to negligence of the government, the covid-19 is surging.

Stating that the Lockdown is not a solution, he alleged that there is no proper testing of the people arriving from Maharashtra and Kerala. At least now the government should come forward to take strict measures to control the second wave of covid-19, otherwise it will be very difficult to control it in the coming days.

Earlier today Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the state government could impose lockdown if the necessity arises.

"People need to respond for their own good. If they don't heed then we may have to take stringent measures. If required and if necessity arises, we will impose lockdown," Yediyurappa told reporters in Bidar.

Reacting to queries on the growing coronavirus cases in the state, which saw the numbers breaching 10,000 on Sunday, he said the Prime Minister had also spoken to him about the measures taken by his government.

"(I told him) we have imposed night curfew in the districts where the coronavirus cases are rising," Yediyurappa said.

He insisted that people should wear face masks, use hand sanitisers and maintain social distancing.

"People need to respond for their own good. If they don't cooperate then we will initiate stringent measures, which people should not give scope for. I want people to cooperate with us," Yediyurappa said.

To a question, if the Technical Advisory Committee had recommended a lockdown, Yediyurappa reiterated that people have to understand and cooperate.

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar told reporters that the government was not inclined to a lockdown and wanted people to cooperate.

"Neither I nor the Chief Minister is saying that we will do it (lockdown). All we are saying is don't compel us to push to that extreme. Our government is not at all willing to impose lockdown," he clarified.

He also said that if people cooperate the second wave of coronavirus can be defeated.

The talk of lockdown came following reports that the Technical Advisory Committee has recommended lockdown for a brief period to contain the coronavirus.

Sudhakar had on Sunday said that the cases may touch around 25,000 to 30,000 by the month-end.

News Network
April 14,2021

New Delhi, Apr 14: The government of India today decided to cancel CBSE board exams for Class 10 and postpone Class 12 exams.

"The Board Exams for Class XIIth to be held from May 4th to June, 14th, 2021 are hereby postponed. These exams will be held hereafter. The situation will be reviewed on 1st June 2021 by the Board, and details will be shared subsequently. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations," tweeted Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

The results of Class 10 board exam will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the board, Pokhriyal added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, Secretary & other important officials at 12 noon today following which the decision was taken.

