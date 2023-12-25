  1. Home
Christmas cancelled in birthplace of Jesus Christ amid Israel’s genocidal war

News Network
December 25, 2023

Bethlehem.jpg

In the city of Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Christmas has always been synonymous with festivities, colorful decorations, sumptuous food, and bustling markets.

Christian communities in the city, which is a major pilgrimage destination for Christians for being the birthplace of Jesus Christ, adorn their homes and alleys and flock markets for shopping.

This year, however, a pall of gloom has descended on Bethlehem amid the Israeli regime’s genocidal war against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip as well as the occupied West Bank.

Christian communities in Bethlehem as well as in the Gaza Strip have decided to cancel the annual Christmas festivities in solidarity with the victims of the occupying entity’s unbridled aggression.

Streets in Bethlehem wear a deserted look and markets are also mostly closed these days. The usual hustle and bustle associated with Christmas celebrations is missing in the birthplace of Jesus.

As the death toll in the besieged coastal territory tops 20,000, most of them children and women, both Palestinian Muslims and Christians are in grief and no mood for traditional festivities.

Reverend Isaac Munther, a Palestinian pastor of a Lutheran church in Bethlehem, addressing his congregation earlier this month with the figure of Jesus Christ in a keffiyeh, said Christmas is the “radiance of life from the heart of destruction and death.” 
“If Christ were to be born today, he would be born under the rubble. I invite you to see the image of Jesus in every child killed and pulled from under the rubble, in every child struggling for life in destroyed hospitals, in every child in incubators,” Pastor Munther said, surrounded by rubble.

“Christmas celebrations are canceled this year, but Christmas itself is not and will not be canceled, for our hope cannot be canceled,” he hastened to add.

Last week, Pope Francis slammed the Tel Aviv regime for committing terrorism against Palestinians in Gaza, after an Israeli sniper killed two women at a Catholic church in Gaza where they had taken refuge. 

“Some say, ‘This is terrorism. This is war.’ Yes, it is war. It is terrorism,” the head of the Catholic Church said, urging people not to forget people suffering from the Israeli war.

His statement came after an Israeli attack on the Holy Family Parish in Gaza.

An estimated 1,100 Christians live among 2.3 million people in the Gaza Strip, and an additional 50,000 live in the occupied West Bank, notably in Bethlehem and East Jerusalem.

Both Muslims and Christians have come under ferocious attacks in Gaza since October 7, and many mosques and churches have been vandalized or destroyed by the regime's warplanes.

In late October, an Israeli airstrike targeted the complex of the Church of Saint Porphyrius, the oldest church in Gaza and the third oldest in the world, killing at least 16 people, including 10 from one family.

In a statement at the time, the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate condemned the bombing, stressing that "targeting churches and its affiliated institutions, in addition to the shelters they provide to protect innocent citizens, constitutes a war crime that cannot be ignored."

It came weeks after an attack on an Anglican Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in northern Gaza, founded in 1882 and managed by the Episcopal Church in occupied Jerusalem al-Quds.

Reverend Mitri Raheb, the president of Dar al-Kalima University, speaking to Democracy Now on Friday said he has not experienced “so much sadness” in his entire life.

“You don’t have a Christmas tree in Bethlehem. There are no tourists coming, because of the war. And the people are not up for celebrations, because our people in Gaza, but not only our people in Gaza, also our people in the West Bank, we’re experiencing apartheid, colonization by Jewish settlers,” he said.

“These are the Christmas gifts of Israel for the Christian community in Gaza. And I fear that this is the end of the Christian presence in Gaza.”

In November, the Patriarchs and Heads of Churches in Jerusalem had urged Christians to avoid “unnecessarily festive activities” and donate Christmas funds for humanitarian aid for Gaza.

The churches and municipality of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank also announced the cancellation of Christmas festivities, restricting the annual events to church services, devoid of celebrations.

“At this time every year, we prepare to decorate the city in celebration of Christmas, to welcome the holiday with joy and love. However, today, instead of bringing smiles to the faces of our children, we mourn for them,” it said in a statement.

“Instead of giving them holiday gifts, we can't even send humanitarian aid to them (in Gaza) while they are under bombardment, war, and destruction.”

In solidarity with the Palestinian Muslims and Christians and in protest against the Israeli genocide in Gaza, Christian communities in many countries have announced they will cancel this year’s festival.

“Jesus was a Palestinian revolutionary! This #Christmas, ask yourself ‘What would Jesus do?’ Would he be in the #Resistance,” wrote David Miller, London-based Press TV show host, on his X handle.

Mangingisada, a Philippines-based activist, in a social media post, urged his friends and followers not to wish him Christmas this year.

“As a Christian, I will not accept any fake greetings from terrorist Israelis. I want an end to bombings and killings in Gaza and the West Bank. I want an end to the apartheid and illegal occupation,” he wrote.

Aditya Chakrabortyy, a writer for Guardian, in a post on X, said the world cannot ignore what is unfolding in the besieged Gaza Strip amid the Israeli regime’s bombings.

“When we celebrate the birth of a child in Bethlehem on what is today the West Bank and are supposed to ignore the killing of 10,000 children in Gaza,” he wrote.

News Network
December 16,2023

3captives.jpg

Israeli occupation army, which has invaded Gaza under the pretext of rescuing hostages, has instead brutally killed three of them and then tendered an apology. 

Yotam Haim, 28, Samer Talalka, 22, and Alon Shamriz, 26, who were captured by Hamas during October 7 operation, were shot and killed by Israeli army.

The military said the three were shot by troops operating in Shejaiya, in Gaza's north.

“During combat in Shejaiya, the IDF mistakenly identified three Israeli hostages as a threat. As a result, the troops fired toward them and they were killed,” Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a news briefing on Friday.
 
More than 100 hostages remain in captivity in Gaza after being captured in the 7 October operation.

Thousands of people gathered in central Tel Aviv following the announcement and marched to an IDF military base in the city, calling on the government to secure a deal with Hamas for the release of the remaining hostages.

Demonstrators held candles and carried placards that read "Bring [them] home" and "Hostage exchange now!"

The bodies of the three men have been returned to Israeli territory, where checks confirmed their identities.

Families of the hostages said this week they were “shocked” by the announcement by the director of Israeli intelligence agency the Mossad that he was refusing to conduct new negotiations to free them, and demanded an explanation from the authorities.

During a week-long truce in late November, Hamas released more than 100 women, children and foreigners it was holding in Gaza in exchange for the release of 240 women and teenagers Israel had imprisoned, many without charge.

About 240 people were taken hostage when Hamas gunmen breached the separation barrier into Israel on 7 October and reportedly killed 1,200 people, mostly occupying soldiers and illegal settlers.

Israel’s ensuing offensive in Gaza has killed more than 18,700 people, mostly women and children, according to Palestinian officials.

The Israeli government has repeatedly claimed that bringing home all of the hostages is one of its chief war aims. But in seven weeks since ground troops pushed into northern Gaza, troops have not rescued any hostages, though they freed one early in the conflict and have found the bodies of several more.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Association said Israel has detained more than 4,400 Palestinians since 7 October and is holding around half without charge.

News Network
December 16,2023

modioman.jpg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on Saturday, December 16, adopted a vision document to shore up bilateral cooperation in around 10 key areas and pushed for concluding a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) as early as possible during their “productive” talks to inject new momentum in India-Oman strategic ties.

PM Modi and the Omani ruler also discussed the situation arising out of the Hamas-Israel conflict, the challenge of terrorism as well as the larger need to try and achieve a two-state solution to the Palestine issue as a way forward, according to Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra.

The two sides also announced the third tranche of Oman-India joint investment fund worth USD 300 million (around Rs 2,500 crore) that would be used for channelising investment into the fastest growing sectors of the Indian economy.

The investment fund was started as a 50:50 joint venture between the SBI and Oman investment authority with the first tranche of USD 100 million and the second one of USD 200 million.

At a media briefing, the foreign secretary said India and Oman also signed agreements providing for cooperation in the field of information technology, combating financial crimes, culture and one for the establishment of a Hindi chair of the Indian Council of Cultural Relations in Oman.

The Sultan of Oman arrived in Delhi on a state visit on Friday – his first trip to India as the top leader of the influential Gulf nation.

“Today is a historic day in India-Oman relations as the Sultan of Oman is on a state visit to India after 26 years,” Modi said in his remarks at the delegation-level dialogue.

“On the basis of our successful engagements, we are creating a path of bright future today,” he said, referring to the joint vision document.

“In this joint vision, concrete action points have been agreed upon in 10 different areas. I am confident that it will give a new and modern shape to our partnership,” he added.

“I am happy that the discussion on the CEPA agreement is going on and two rounds of discussion have been successfully completed where many important issues have been agreed upon,” Modi said.

Expressing hope that both sides will soon be able to sign the pact, Modi said it will add a new dimension to their economic cooperation.

Describing the talks between Modi and the visiting leader as “comprehensive and constructive”, Kwatra said the India-Oman vision document focuses on building a partnership in 8-to-10 areas including maritime cooperation and connectivity, digital payments, space, green energy, tourism, agriculture, food security and cricket.

The cooperation in clean energy will also focus on green hydrogen.

The vision document is broadly rooted in Oman’s ‘Vision 2040’, which is its national development blueprint, and India’s development vision of ‘Amritkaal’.

“An area which featured very prominently in the talks between the two leaders was ongoing discussions between the two countries for a comprehensive economic partnership agreement,” Kwatra said.

“Although the negotiations on CEPA have started only recently, they have made substantial progress in the last few rounds of discussion and both leaders gave strong impetus and push to conclude the CEPA agreement as early as possible,” he said.

There was also a discussion on the possibility of Oman utilising India’s digital payment system UPI with a corresponding Omani platform, besides an exchange of views on trade in Rupee.

To a question, Kwatra said the challenges arising out of the conflict in Gaza were definitely an important element of discussions.

“There was a shared appreciation of the continuing challenge that both countries face from the emerging multiple dimensions of the conflict, including the catastrophic humanitarian situation which is there,” Kwatra said on the Hamas-Israel conflict.

He said the challenge of terrorism and the larger need to try and achieve a two-state solution as a way forward was discussed.

“With regard to the situation there, it was discussed and both leaders exchanged in detail their perspective of the situation there,” he said.

India and the Sultanate of Oman are strategic partners and the bilateral trade and investment relationship between the two nations has been on an upswing in the last few years.

coastaldigest.com news network
December 23,2023

ship.jpg

An Israel-affiliated merchant vessel in the Arabian Sea off India's west coast was struck by an unmanned aerial vehicle, causing a fire, British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Saturday.

The fire on the Liberian-flagged chemical products tanker was extinguished without crew casualties in the incident, it said.

"Some structural damage was also reported and some water was taken on board. The vessel was Israel-affiliated. She had last called Saudi Arabia and was destined for India at the time," the firm said on its website.

Indian Defense officials said that Indian Coast Guard ship ICGS Vikram is moving towards a merchant vessel MV Chem Pluto in the Arabian Sea, 217 nautical miles off Porbandar coast, after it reported a fire incident suspected to be caused by a drone attack.

The defense officials also said that the vessel has crude oil and was going towards Mangaluru from a port in Saudi Arabia.

Indian Navy officials informed that Indian Navy warships in the vicinity of MV Chem Pluto in the Arabian Sea are also moving towards the merchant ship in the outside Indian EEZ. 

"As per inputs received, the fire has been extinguished but it has affected its functioning. The ICGS Vikram was deployed on the patrol of the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone when it was directed towards the merchant ship in distress. All crew are safe which includes around 20 Indians. The ICGS Vikram has alerted all ships in the area to provide assistance to it, "the Defence officials added.

The incident follows drone and missile attacks in the Red Sea by Iran-backed Houthis, who say they are supporting Palestinians under siege by Israel in the Gaza Strip, on commercial shipping, forcing shippers to change course and take longer routes around the southern tip of Africa.

